GagaOOLala, in cooperation with Afalian Lufic, invites actors worldwide to audition for its BL series First Note of Love

TAIPEI, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful launch of the Queer Up The Volume series in 2021, GagaOOLala, a global LGBTQ+ streaming platform based in Taiwan, joined hands with Afalian Lufic and several up and coming actors who are also singers, to roll out First Note of Love, the platform's latest original BL series featuring some of their musical work, in 2023. Neil, one of the two protagonists, is a singer-songwriter who has recently returned to Taiwan. Both talented and charming, he's got everything that it takes to become a professional singer, except for one thing––the nerves to step onto the big stage. Late one night, after seeing Neil's performance, Hai, a loyal but timid fan of Neil's, hops on the last bus of the day and is surprised to see Neil get on, too. The bus driver suddenly slams on the brakes, and, just as suddenly, Hai finds himself in Neil's arms. When Neil gets off the bus, Hai sees his guitar pick on the floor. And so, Hai and Neil's lives cross paths as they begin to compose a musical movement of love.

First Note of Love, a& BL series with musical elements, tells the story about Neil, a singer-songwriter who has recently returned to Taiwan. Both talented and charming, he's got everything it takes to become a professional singer, except one thing––the nerves to step onto a big stage. Late one night, after seeing Neil's performance, Hai, a loyal but timid fan of Neil's, hops on the last bus of the day and is surprised to see Neil hop on, too. The bus driver suddenly slams on the brakes, and, just as suddenly, Hai finds himself in Neil's arms. When Neil gets off the bus, Hai sees his guitar pick on the floor. And so, Hai and Neil's lives cross paths as they begin to compose a musical movement of love. The 2023 annual global audition for GagaOOLala's BL series First Note of Love is open for registration from March 14 (White Day) to April 6. You can sign up for an audition at https://reurl.cc/OVXMxD or search for the registration link in the official GagaOOLala community. (PRNewsfoto/GagaOOLala Original) First Note of Love, a& BL series with musical elements, tells the story about Neil, a singer-songwriter who has recently returned to Taiwan. Both talented and charming, he's got everything it takes to become a professional singer, except one thing––the nerves to step onto a big stage. Late one night, after seeing Neil's performance, Hai, a loyal but timid fan of Neil's, hops on the last bus of the day and is surprised to see Neil hop on, too. The bus driver suddenly slams on the brakes, and, just as suddenly, Hai finds himself in Neil's arms. When Neil gets off the bus, Hai sees his guitar pick on the floor. And so, Hai and Neil's lives cross paths as they begin to compose a musical movement of love. The 2023 annual global audition for GagaOOLala's BL series First Note of Love is open for registration from March 14 (White Day) to April 6. You can sign up for an audition at https://reurl.cc/OVXMxD or search for the registration link in the official GagaOOLala community. (PRNewsfoto/GagaOOLala Original)

GagaOOLala recently released a promotional video starring a muscular male model wearing a vest and cotton pants in a move to build momentum in advance of the release of the new BL series release and to raise visibility about the event among the LGBTQ+ community. In the evening of March 14, a demo video featuring Afalian, an actor, show host and singer who had stood out in a singing talent show, was also released in which he sings Sensitive (original performer of the song: Kidding Chiu), the theme song of the first Thai-Taiwanese BL series Call It What You Want Season 2. The releases also served as an announcement of the beginning of global auditions for the series.

Auditions are open for registration beginning March 14 (White Day, for many, a kind of second Valentine's Day celebrated in Japan, China, and South Korea), reflecting the love theme of the BL series while, at the same time, reviving the audience's warm memories of their first love song. As part of the demo, Afalian revealed his feelings about one of his favorite songs, Can't Make It Through by A-mei Chang. "The lyrics tell a sad story. It was during a period when I felt emotionally frustrated. I thought I would cry when I heard the song, and then I actually did. I was really moved to tears, nevertheless, I would listen to it repeatedly as I thought that I would let off steam and I would feel better after crying," said Afalian who didn't forget to make fun of himself. "In addition to being deeply moved by the lyrics and melody of the song, I was also amazed by the singer's voice. I hope that one day I can also perform relaxing love songs like A-mei."

"Before I started my career, I was in a relationship. But after we had been together for less than a month, I was getting more and more work as a singer and performing at lots of shows," Afalian explained. "I was on a busy performing schedule, and was simply "not there" for the relationship. After a long day of work, all I wanted to do was sleep, and didn't feel up to checking my phone and answering messages. After not hearing back from me for several days, my significant other became distraught and ran to one of my concerts, stood by the stage to watch me sing, and burst into tears. At that time, I didn't know how to appreciate the relationship, and simply didn't have that romantic feeling. I immediately said that I wanted to break it off." Later, Afalian realized that he had been quite cruel with those heartbreaking words, and quickly added, "But our breaking up has proved to be a right decision for my ex is now happily married with kids." He just wishes his ex the best for the future.

"Don't be afraid of the stage fright, and you will deliver an outstanding performance whether you expect it or not as long as you relax and let that bit of nervousness drive your energy while staying attentive and alert during the audition," added Afalian. He encourages anyone and everyone who's got singing talent and wants to get into acting to sign up for an audition. The 2023 annual global auditions for GagaOOLala's BL series First Note of Love is open for registration from March 14 (White Day) to April 6. You can sign up at https://reurl.cc/OVXMxD or search for the registration link in the official GagaOOLala community.

The link to the video featuring Afalian singing Sensitive, the designated song of the auditions:

The site will start accepting registrations starting at 7:00PM (Taiwan time) on March 14.

YT: https://youtu.be/wv6Yyo20-Pk

FB: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=909263436983914

GagaOOLala – Tell your own stories

Web: https://www.gagaoolala.com/

Facebook: GagaOOLala – Tell your own stories

IG @gagaoolala.official

SOURCE GagaOOLala Original