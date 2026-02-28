Galaxy Corporation to Deepen Global IP Strategy Through Partnership with Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of South Korea's sustained innovation-driven economic growth, four Korean companies entered the unicorn ranks in 2025 with valuations exceeding 1 trillion won, including Rebellion, Furiosa AI, Vinau and Galaxy Corporation, drawing strong attention from capital markets. Among them, Galaxy Corporation, an entertainment technology company, has continued to expand its global influence through an integrated development model combining technology, entertainment and content ecosystems, supported by top-tier artist resources and advanced technological deployment.

In January 2026, during South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's state visit to China, Galaxy Corporation's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Happiness Officer Choi Yong-ho, who was the youngest CEO in the accompanying economic delegation, gave interviews to major Chinese media outlets including China Daily. He said the Chinese market holds "virtually unlimited development potential," highlighting its creativity, innovation capacity and vitality across multiple industries.

Choi revealed that Galaxy plans to establish Galaxy China to further strengthen its presence in the Chinese market and increase strategic investment. In terms of content creation, the company will develop new works in line with Chinese consumer preferences. In technology application and marketing strategies, Galaxy will adopt localized approaches tailored to the characteristics of the Chinese market. This move signals further implementation of Galaxy's globalization strategy.

Within Galaxy's China strategy and broader global plan, Hong Kong-listed Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited (6683.HK) plays a key role as both a shareholder and strategic partner. With its established IP operation system, strong IP resource base and localized commercialization capabilities, Star Plus Legend provides comprehensive support for Galaxy's expansion into the Chinese market. Choi said that close cooperation with Star Plus Legend would help lower market-entry barriers and facilitate Galaxy's systematic deployment in China. The two sides are expected to strengthen collaboration across multiple sectors.

Star Plus Legend is a leading IP creation and operation company in China, listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2023. As of Feb 25, the company's market capitalization exceeded 1 trillion won. The company has developed celebrity IP brands including "CHOUCHOU" and "Coach Liu," building an IP matrix with a cumulative fan base of approximately 280 million. It continues to introduce original IPs and expand a diversified IP portfolio while promoting integration of IP with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

Leveraging professional IP management expertise, Star Plus Legend has extended its IP resources to variety programs, digital content, consumer brands and intelligent terminals, forming a mature commercialization pathway and strengthening brand influence. It has also taken the lead in exploring the integration of IP and technology, laying a solid foundation for cross-sector cooperation in the entertainment technology field.

On July 9, 2025, Chinese pop superstar Jay Chou officially launched a Douyin account under the name of "CHOUCHOU," an IP owned by Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited. The company's share price once surged by 165.6 percent during the trading session that day, with turnover reaching HK$11.485 billion, ranking among the top in the Hong Kong market and first in southbound Stock Connect trading volume.

On Nov 3, 2025, Star Plus Legend announced that it had subscribed for up to 7 percent of Galaxy's issued share capital through an industry fund, becoming a strategic shareholder. The company's share price rose on the day of the announcement. On Nov 12, 2025, Star Plus Legend announced the establishment of a joint venture with Unitree Robotics Limited to accelerate the implementation of an "IP + AI + Robotics" integration model, which also led to a rise in its share price.

The deep integration of artificial intelligence and robotics is emerging as a new trend in the global entertainment industry. Intelligent robotics is becoming an important carrier for next-generation consumer electronics and interactive entertainment. China's strengths in hardware manufacturing and South Korea's experience in software and content development present complementary advantages. Choi said integrating China's "hardware" capabilities with Korea's "software" strengths would help both sides seize opportunities in the international market. Against this background, the integration of IP and technology is expected to serve as a new growth driver for the entertainment industry and create broader space for business synergy and value enhancement.

SOURCE Star Plus Legend Holdings Limited; Galaxy Corporation