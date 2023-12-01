Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel Join Hands with Macau Pass, AlipayHK and Alipay to Present the All-New Macau Consumption Carnival

In attendance at the launch ceremony were a number of special guests, including Ms. Chan Tze Wai, Deputy Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau of the Macau SAR Government; Ms. Jennifer Si Tou, Head of the Tourism Product and Events Department of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. U Kin Cho, Vice President of Board of Directors of Macao Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Kevin Ho, President of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau; Mr. Raymond Yap, Senior Director of Integrated Resort Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ms. Venetia Lee, General Manager of Ant Group Greater China International Business and Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass S.A.

"We are delighted to launch this exciting new initiative with Macau Pass, AlipayHK and Alipay to promote local small and medium-sized enterprises and boost consumption spending in Macau. We are not only proud to support the Macau SAR Government in its efforts to stimulate economic growth by promoting local SMEs, but we are also excited to provide guests with the opportunity to take advantage of a variety of attractive offers while enjoying an array of hospitality, F&B and entertainment experiences, as well as having the opportunity to win fabulous prizes," said Mr. Raymond Yap, Senior Director of Integrated Resort Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group.

Ms. Venetia Lee, General Manager of Ant Group Greater China International Business said, "Macau has always been a popular destination for short trips among Chinese mainland and Hong Kong tourists. AlipayHK and Alipay are proud to respond to the call from the Macau SAR Government and collaborate with Galaxy Macau and Macau Pass to enhance the digital experience, allowing visitors from both regions to further immerse themselves in the diverse charm of Macau. Currently, we have expanded our coverage to over 20,000 merchants in Macau. Users of both e-wallets can simply use their local e-wallet to pay at establishments that accepts 'Alipay' or 'Alipay+', settling transactions in their home local currency without incurring any transaction fee in a simple and convenient way."

Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass S.A. also said: "Macau Pass, in response to the Macau SAR Government's efforts to promote Macau's economic development, and in support of the 'tourism+' integration strategy, will cooperate with Galaxy Macau, AlipayHK and Alipay to launch the 'Macau Consumption Carnival' event, hoping to widely benefit local residents and tourists. At the same time, we will join multiple major events and take the opportunity of the Christmas peak tourism season in Macau, hoping to provide more business opportunities for enterprises in Macau, and to share the results of economic recovery and diversified development together."

MPay and Alipay HK users who spend MOP/HKD128 or more, and Alipay users who spend RMB888 or more can participate in the lucky draw for a chance to win a fabulous prize from Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel, or get a MPay/Alipay instant rebate. For more information or a closer look at the event's terms and conditions, please visit: https://www.galaxymacau.com/zh-hant/offers/dining/macau-consumption-carnival/

About StarWorld Hotel

StarWorld Hotel is a world-class five-star luxury hotel in the heart of Macau, offering breathtaking views of the city and front-row seats to international events. The 500 newly enhanced luxury rooms and suites are stylishly furnished, and complete with 24-hour concierge service. StarWorld Hotel embodies Asian hospitality and thoughtful service, providing discerning guests with the ideal destination to embark on a prestigious star experience of refined luxury. StarWorld Hotel is home to 10 renowned restaurants. The amazing selection encompasses everything from Hunan and Sichuan cuisine to continental delights, authentic Cantonese options and delightful French desserts. Among them is Feng Wei Ju, the only Hunan and Sichuan restaurant in Hong Kong and Macau with Two Michelin Stars for 7 consecutive years. StarWorld Hotel also brings to you a feast for the senses with an incredible lineup of talented performers. An exhilarating array of entertainment will make your visit to StarWorld Hotel truly amazing.

For more information, please visit www.starworldmacau.com

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau, to be soft opened on August and September, 2023 respectively. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

SOURCE Galaxy Macau