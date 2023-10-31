Galaxy Macau Announces Tatler Off Menu - a "First" Bringing Renowned All-Star Chefs, Award-Winning Mixology and Electrifying Live Entertainment to the City During the 70th Edition of the Macau Grand Prix

Tatler Off Menu in partnership with Galaxy Macau brings together a highly curated ensemble of 12 award-winning culinary masters, each renowned for pushing boundaries and redefining food as an art form. From Michelin-starred trailblazers to established stars reimagining fine dining, these gastronomic virtuosos will join forces in the kitchen, live and poolside at Cabana at The Banyan Tree at Galaxy Macau; to present 10 one-of-a-kind dishes that defy convention and tantalize the taste buds. It's an opportunity to witness an unprecedented collaboration of chef pairings that will leave a lasting impression on all those who attend.

Tatler Off Menu is not just a feast for the palate; it's an immersive mix of unique Macanese culture and entertainment. The festival coincides with the Macau Grand Prix, adding an extra layer of excitement with live action feeds to track and pit lane action for this premiere automotive event, which celebrates its 70th Anniversary this year. Set against the backdrop of high-revving races, guests can choose between one of three sessions across two action-packed days: from Saturday November 18 through to Sunday November 19. With tickets on sale for two sessions on Saturday 18 November - from 11:30am – 3:30pm and 6:30pm – 10:30pm; and on Sunday 19 November from 12-4pm. Staging world-class gastronomic activations against the soundtrack of live music and bass beats in honour of this historic edition of the Macau Grand Prix.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Jimmy Lim of JL Studio in Taichung, a Three-Michelin-starred maestro, will join forces with the ever-creative Uwe Opocensky from Restaurant Petrus in Hong Kong, another One-Michelin-star gem. This marks the first time these culinary geniuses will share a kitchen, promising a remarkable dining experience to craft dishes that will challenge your taste buds and redefine your palate.

Chef Suraja "Jan" Ruangnukulkit, the innovative tour de force behind contemporary Thai Saffron in Macau, sets the stage for a 'first' in gastronomic pairings, as she collaborates with the talented Barry Quek of Whey Hong Kong, both One-Michelin-star luminaries. The culinary chemistry between them promises to create two artful creations of delicious mastery.

The spotlight also shines on female Chef Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij from Potong in Bangkok, boasting a One-Michelin-star, as she joins forces with Riccardo La Perna of 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA Macau, a fellow Michelin star award-winner. Their combined expertise guarantees unforgettable gastronomic creations, celebrating a diverse pairing of Asian and Italian flavours.

Prepare for a symphony of taste as Chan Chek Keong, the culinary genius behind fabled Two-Michelin-starred eatery Sichuan Feng Wei Ju in Macau takes the stage with Paul Lau of Tin Lung Heen in Hong Kong, another Two-Michelin-star gem. The culinary fireworks between them are sure to alight taste buds with their exquisite creations for Tatler Off Menu.

Elevating fine-dining in the Greater Bay Area to an art form, female chef Mung Lam Ng - renowned for Ensue in Shenzhen and ranked No.31 in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023 - collaborates with Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery in Manila, winner of the "Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award" and holding the No.41 spot in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. Their standout culinary philosophy aligns perfectly, presenting a one-off collaboration that will champion sustainability.

To round off this refined extravaganza of taste, Lok Hin Yam, the virtuoso executive pastry chef at StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau, will present a soulful and sweet experience like no other. Yam's creation is destined to create an artful conclusion to each session of Tatler Off Menu; bringing his storied training alongside the world's leading pastry chefs to the fore with superlative ingredients.

Not to be outdone, the mixology moments at Tatler Off Menu promise a whirlwind of innovation, artistry, and sheer indulgence. Renowned Asia's 50 Best mixologist Seven Yi, from Taipei's Room by Le Kief, will craft a cocktail that transcends the ordinary, weaving together complex flavors, premium ingredients, and impeccable craftsmanship. Each sip is set to be a symphony of taste and a testament to the mastery of his craft.

Prepare to be captivated as these fine dining luminaries come together for the inaugural Macau edition of Tatler Off Menu. To complement the extraordinary culinary offerings, the festival will feature live entertainment that captures the buzz of contemporary Hong Kong and Macau during Grand Prix weekend.

Electric hip-hop and soul duo, Chinky Eyes, will set the stage ablaze with their explosive live talent. Captivating electric bass beats by female Singaporean-Dutch DJ Mengzy will bring a memorable soundtrack to the action playing out both in the kitchens and trackside at the Grand Prix.

To unlock this unforgettable gastronomic journey, tickets are available for purchase. Standard tickets at MOP$1,300 entitle guests to one selected session, during which they can savour each of the 10 dishes prepared by these renowned chefs, as well as one dessert, plus one glass of sparkling wine or non-alcoholic drink served at the Tatler Dining redemption station. Refined mixologist cocktail savouring will be available to purchase, ensuring that every aspect of the festival is carefully tailored to the discerning palate. In addition, VIP tickets for 6 persons at MOP$9,200 will include private poolside cabanas at The Banyan Tree at Galaxy Macau and exclusive curated experiences.

Tatler Off Menu at Galaxy Macau is the perfect marriage of artful culinary excellence, world-class mixology, and captivating entertainment. It represents a confluence of cultures and flavours that is unparalleled in Macau's vibrant gastronomic scene. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary weekend event and celebrate the artistry of fine dining reimagined at Galaxy Macau.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.galaxymacau.com/tatler-menu/.

For more high-resolution images, please download from the following link:

https://www.galaxymacaulibrary.com/gallery/Tatler-Off-Menu/G0000k3SoI.rAsHQ

Password: galaxy

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the soft opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com , www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

About Tatler

Tatler is the leading platform that celebrates the best of Asia. Tatler creates exclusive content and unforgettable experiences that inspire, empower and connect Asia's most influential communities and brands around shared passions. Tatler celebrates its 46th anniversary this year. Tatler is present in eight markets across Asia and is owned by the Lamunière family.

For more information, visit www.tatlerasia.com

SOURCE Galaxy Macau