Galaxy Macau Elevates World-Class Luxury Experience with the Debut of Italian Supercar Brand's New Masterpiece in Greater Bay Area

MACAU, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort has always adhered to the "World Class Asian Heart" service philosophy, as it continuously introduces world-renowned luxury brands and partners to create a world-class luxury experience for its guests. The integrated resort is committed to offering a diverse range of entertainment options and resort destinations, providing guests with a remarkable all-in-one journey.

Ferrari Roma Spider showcased at East Square in Galaxy Macau The newly unveiled Raffles at Galaxy Macau, illuminating the property’s iconic giant LED display and creating immersive moments of delight with Ferrari’s signature livery in a spectacular, animated display of light and colour.

From October 13 to 15, Galaxy Macau showcased the exclusive debut of the new Ferrari Roma Spider, in the Greater Bay Area. Galaxy Macau will be transformed into a supercar showcase both indoors and outdoors. Guest will have the opportunity to discover the Ferrari Roma Spider while enjoying the immersive charm of the supercar. In addition, the newly unveiled Raffles at Galaxy Macau, illuminating the property's iconic giant LED display and creating immersive moments of delight with Ferrari's signature livery in a spectacular, animated display of light and colour, building the anticipation for the upcoming Grand Prix Macau which will be held in November.

Galaxy Macau continues to offer an extensive range of luxury and entertainment experiences through its strategic partnership with world-renowned brands. Collaborations with fashion trendsetter BE@RBRICK MACAU, premium luxury liquor brands Hennessy and Martell, and now the luxury supercar brand Ferrari, have further solidified Galaxy Macau's position as the ultimate destination for luxury dining, accommodation, shopping, entertainment, and more. Stay tuned for more exciting developments at Galaxy Macau.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

