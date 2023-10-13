GALAXY MACAU JOINED THE "EXPERIENCE MACAO UNLIMITED" MALAYSIA ROADSHOW

PRESENTING UNLIMITED EXPERIENCES ALL UNDER ONE ROOF

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Macau™ (Galaxy Macau), the world-class integrated resort will be participating in the "Experience Macao Unlimited" Malaysia Roadshow organised by the Macau Government Tourism Office from 12 to 15 October 2023 at 1 Utama Kuala Lumpur. The roadshow aims to tap into the global consumer market, captivate Malaysian travel enthusiasts with the wonders of Macau through various travel products offers, enticing them to choose Macau as their next preferred travel destination. Official opening ceremony will be held on the 13 October afternoon by the Macau Government Tourism Office alongside Galaxy Entertainment Group representatives.

Galaxy Macau showcases a diverse range of exciting travel products at the “Experience Macao Unlimited” Malaysia Roadshow organised by the Macau Government Tourism Office, attracting local residents and tourists alike.

Galaxy Macau has been actively supporting and participating in the Macau SAR Government's promotion activities and is proud to join the delegation for this roadshow and showcase its unparalleled luxury and splendour, positioning its one-stop luxury resort experiences as Asia's most premium destination for leisure, entertainment, dining, events and conferences. Galaxy Macau will continue to launch more international events and competitions in order to promote the youthful and diversified development of Macau's tourism, cultural, entertainment and sports.

Galaxy Macau's booth at the venue fully showcases the brand characteristics of the resort, with an ivory and gold theme that is bright and eye-catching. The booth also showcasing elements of the integrated resort that has received the most Forbes Five-star Hotel Awards in the world, including the our luminous "Diamond" in the Diamond Lobby. On-site, the peacock of GalaxyKidz, "Wavey", interacts with guests, welcoming them to take photos, receive exquisite gifts from Galaxy Macau and leave behind unique memories. Galaxy Macau is bringing the Malaysia Roadshow limited Andaz Macau opening packages and Broadway Hotel packages to the Malaysian starting at tempting offers from just MOP1,698 / MYR 989 and MOP848 / MYR 495 respectively.

Spanning over 1.1 million square metres, Galaxy Macau is renowned for its unparalleled mix of entertainment and leisure attractions that are unmatched in Macau. With 8 award-winning world-class luxury hotels to choose from, guests are spoilt for choice. Water sports enthusiasts can make a splash at the 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck—the world's leading skytop oasis. Foodies meanwhile can indulge in a selection of over 120 dining options, ranging from Michelin-starred establishments to local street food legends; a delectable selection that has earned Galaxy Macau the distinction of being Asia's premier dining destination. For an authentic Asian street food adventure, guests can cross the link bridge to explore vibrant Macanese and Asian cuisines. Fashionistas will adore Galaxy Promenade, an award-winning shopping destination spread over 100,000 square metres. Luxury flagship stores, designer boutiques and high-street labels contribute to over 200 world-renowned luxury fashion and lifestyle brands. Galaxy Macau is also Asia's entertainment and events capital. Film buffs can catch the latest blockbusters at Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex which brings movies to life through state-of-the-art 4K laser projection. For live performances and events, the 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to a diverse range of live shows, events and cultural activities from around the world with up-close and personal experiences. As part of the ongoing enhancements, Galaxy Macau starts a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau in August and September this year. GICC is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 square metres of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

Galaxy Macau has always adhered to its "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy, when serving guests from all walks of life and from all around the world. As the city gears up for a continuing wave of international tourism, Galaxy Macau looks forward to welcoming visitors with award-winning accommodations, unforgettable leisure experiences, and unparalleled shopping, dining and entertainment all under one roof.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com .

