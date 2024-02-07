GALAXY MACAU REMAINS TOP INTEGRATED RESORT GLOBALLY WITH MOST FORBES FIVE-STAR HOTEL HONOR UNDER ONE ROOF

Forbes Travel Guide, the recognized global authority in luxury travel and lifestyle, has bestowed Galaxy Macau with a total of 8 Five-Star ratings across its hotels, restaurants and spa: Galaxy Hotel™ celebrates Forbes Five-Star Recognition two years in a row as one of the World's Largest Five-Star hotels, showcasing its unique 'World Class, Asian Heart' Hospitality. Banyan Tree Macau upholds its tradition of excellence, securing the Five-Star hotel rating for the eleventh year running. The Ritz-Carlton, Macau maintains its reputation for impeccable service with its eighth successive Five-Star recognition, while Hotel Okura Macau has been awarded its third Five-Star accolade for its distinct Japanese elegance.

The culinary excellence at Galaxy Macau is also recognized, with 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA retaining its Five-Star restaurant rating for yet another year, and Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau captivating diners with its fifth consecutive Five-Star achievement.

Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau continue their legacy of serenity and service, each preserving Five-Star spa ratings respectively for the eleventh and eighth years in a row.

Ultimate Global Authority for Luxury Travel

Founded in 1958, Forbes Travel Guide serves as the global authority for the finest hotels, restaurants and spas. Each year, a team of anonymous professional inspectors travels the world to assess the luxury properties against hundreds of rigorous standards.

"Forbes Travel Guide congratulates the leadership and staff of Galaxy Macau for once again earning their Five-Star hotel award for 2024. The team continued to deliver an elevated guest experience with top marks for its exceptionally caring staff and property wide commitment to guest wellbeing. We are proud to feature its hotels on our Five-Star list," said Amanda Frasier, President Ratings, Forbes Travel Guide.

"Galaxy Macau's sustained accolades are a proud reflection of our dedication to unparalleled excellence and outstanding luxury hospitality," Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said. "Looking ahead, the introduction of six new luxury hotel brands in our Phase 4 expansion reaffirms our commitment to enriching Macau's appeal as a premier travel destination. We remain focused on innovation and excellence, confident in raising the standard of luxury hospitality and achieving further recognition."

One of the World's Largest Forbes Five-Star Hotels

With 1,449 well-appointed rooms, Galaxy Hotel stands as one of the world's largest Forbes Five-Star hotels, embracing a "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy. The hotel takes pride in its Michelin-starred restaurant, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, which retains a Forbes Five-Star rating and offer an exquisite Italian dining experience that interweaves Mediterranean and Sicilian flavors, all complemented by impeccable service.

Unparallel Excellence and Luxury Hospitality

Banyan Tree Macau and its Banyan Tree Spa have consistently secured a double Five-Star ranking for the eleventh straight year, exemplifying excellence in resort luxury and wellness. The team's dedication to blending tradition with innovation has elevated the guest experience beyond expectations. Each of the 256 lavish suites, with a minimum size of 100 square meters, features an indoor relaxation pool, while private villas offer garden-bound swimming pools for a peaceful retreat. Guests at Banyan Tree Macau are invited on a journey of indulgence, leading to a sanctuary of tranquility, especially within the award-winning spa renowned for its rejuvenating treatments.

The Ritz-Carlton, Macau continues to set the benchmark for impeccable service, earning triple Five-Star recognition for its hotel, spa, and dining for the fifth consecutive year. The Ritz-Carlton, Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau have been honored with the Five-Star rating for the eighth consecutive year, and the Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant Lai Heen has also received the coveted Five-Star ranking fifth consecutive year. The Ritz-Carlton, Macau offers over 230 luxuriously appointed suites, an opulent spa with bespoke treatments, and the authentic gourmet delights of Lai Heen, promising an unparalleled luxury experience.

Macau's first and only Japanese-style hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, showcases contemporary, minimalist Japanese design featuring a warm, natural wood aesthetic in its elegant guestrooms. Celebrating its third Five-Star award, Hotel Okura Macau offers authentic Japanese hospitality, alongside classic cuisine crafted by acclaimed chefs. The Okura team, known for their detail-oriented and passionate service, is dedicated to providing an exceptional and memorable hotel experience.

New Chapters of Luxury

As Galaxy Macau continues to set the five-star standard in the realm of luxury hospitality, the recent addition of Andaz Macau and Raffles at Galaxy Macau marks new chapters in our ever-expanding story. These acclaimed new brands enhance Galaxy Macau's luxury offerings and contribute to Macau's position as a culturally diverse destination where East meets West.

As we celebrate our achievements and the recognition received from The Forbes Travel Guide, we look forward to welcoming you at our integrated resort with the most Five-Star rated hotels in the world. Book your stay, dine in our award-winning restaurants, find serenity in our Five-Star spas. Begin your journey of unlimited experience by visiting our website at www.galaxymacau.com or contact our customer service at +853 2888 0888.

