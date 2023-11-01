Galaxy Macau Spreads Positive Energy with Wellness Program

Collaborating with Leading Luxury Travel Retailer DFS Group to discover " The Best of You, Now "

MACAU, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This autumn and winter, Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort is partnering with DFS Group, the world's leading luxury travel retail company, to launch a wellness-themed event at DFS's first "green" store in their network, the T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Macau, Galaxy Macau. The event, titled "The Best of You, Now", aims to support the Macau SAR Government's plans for diverse and sustainable economic development. It encourages people to embark on a journey of healthy beauty and makeup through four lifestyle aesthetics: "Love Your Skin," "Color Your Days," "Immerse Your Senses," and "Embrace Mother Nature," allowing individuals to achieve their optimal physical and mental states and enhance their sense of self.

T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Macau, Galaxy Macau Wellness Experience Day for "The Best of You, Now”

The "Wellness Experience Day" commenced at the T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Macau, Galaxy Macau. Invited guests, media, and social media influencers were the first to experience a series of activities that promote relaxation and rejuvenation. The event began with a captivating musical performance using handpans, followed by an immersive experience of creating crystal energy fragrance sprays, creating a relaxing atmosphere for the senses. The renowned French luxury beauty brand Guerlain's "Beautiful Flower Workshop" further immersed participants in relaxation and healing, providing a precious respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life and reigniting their vitality and passion for life. In addition, the T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Macau, Galaxy Macau introduced facial care experiences from brands such as La Mer, La Prairie, Valmont, as well as hand care experiences from the natural skincare brand Fresh, inviting customers to explore their unique selves.

To cater for the increasing demand for sustainable beauty and health among the public, DFS collaborates with the Galaxy Promenade to promote clean beauty and health products. Guests can explore health and beauty brands at the T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Macau, Galaxy Macau, including ARgENTUM, Bioeffect, Davines, Farmacy Beauty, Leonor Greyl, Malin + Goetz, and Supergoop!, aiming to elevate the beauty shopping experience to new heights.

Galaxy Macau always adheres to the "World-Class, Asian Heart" philosophy and actively supports the diverse development of Macau's tourism industry. Continuously introducing globally renowned luxury brands and partners, Galaxy Macau strives to create a world-class luxury experience and establish itself as the leading entertainment and integrated resort destination in the world, offering guests a comprehensive journey of dining, accommodation, entertainment, shopping, and leisure.

