GALAXY MACAU WHETS APPETITES FOR LUNAR NEW YEAR WITH A SPECTACULAR POON CHOI DINNER AND AN ARRAY OF SEASONAL DINING DELIGHTS

The traditional Cantonese dish of Poon Choi originates from historic walled villages, and is generally reserved for special occasions and celebrations, symbolizing unity and togetherness. Made of various layers of different ingredients, including meats, seafood and vegetables, it is usually served communally in large bowls. By showcasing this iconic Chinese culinary culture, Galaxy Macau once again demonstrates its support for the Macau SAR Government's "Tourism+ Gastronomy" initiative, and highlight's the city's status as a global dining hub and a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.

Mr. William Tang, Descendant of the Walled Village and Culture Expert, offered tips and insights for making "Tang-style Poon Choi", and provided inspiration for the eight different chefs to enhance their own individual interpretations of the Poon Choi. Adding Tang's advice into their mix of ingredients, each chef has designed their Poon Choi in a different culinary style reflecting their restaurant's culinary style: Shunde style at Pang's Kitchen, Chiu Chow style at Pak Loh Chiu Chow, Fujian style at Putien, Tanka style at Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun, Dongbei style at Bei Shan Lou, Taiwanese style at Lugang Cafe, Cantonese style at StarWorld's Shang Pin Seafood Hotpot Restaurant and Macau-style at Broadway's Lei Ka Choi. Each of these Poon Choi dishes is available at the respective restaurants from now until February 18, 2024.

Guests at the event were greeted with a flowering tea which was prepared by Galaxy Macau Tea Ambassador and The Champion of National Tea Art Competition Ms. Iris Yang, followed by a welcome speech by Mr. Ben Man – Assistant Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Macau and the concept of inheriting the culture of Poon Choi to Galaxy Macau. Chef Tam Kwok Sing – Vice President of Chinese Culinary, Galaxy Macau and Mr. William Tang then stepped on the stage to share their fascinating stories about Poon Choi.

Once the dinner commenced, attendees were not only able to enjoy the unique "Tang-style Poon Choi" created by the chefs, but also their eight signature Lunar New Year dishes. These included Australian Lobster Prosperity Toss from Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun; Goose Liver and Chinese Yam in Chang Bai Shan Hawthorn Dumpling from Bei Shan Lou; Double-boiled Duck Soup with Fifteen-Year Dried Tangerine from Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant; Steamed Grouper with Yellow Rice Wine Less from Putien; Tiger Prawn with Pickled Vegetable in Chili Sauce from Lugang Cafe; Deep-fried Crispy Chicken from Galaxy Macau Tam Chai Yu Chun; Braised Dried Oyster with Black Sea Moss from Pang's Kitchen; and Steamed Bun stuffed with Persimmon, Pumpkin and Red Beans from Bei Shan Lou.

There are more dazzling Lunar New Year culinary celebrations upcoming at Galaxy Macau, with the Re-Union Chinese Banquet Dinner and the "Rising Fortune Chinese New Year Buffet" at the Banyan Tree Ballroom. On February 8 and 9, the Re-Union Chinese Banquet Dinner, which is priced at MOP 8,888 per table (10 pax), will serve up delights such as braised tiger prawns, braised abalone, steamed ham, deep-fried crispy sesame chicken, and lily with osmanthus and glutinous rice balls. Use UnionPay cards to enjoy instant rebate of up to MOP1,888. First come, first served.

There will also be a special buffet lunch and dinner menu available from February 11-14, featuring Japanese sushi and maki, dim sum, a selection of Indian, Southeast Asian and Chinese delicacies, and an assortment of sweet treats. Lunch is priced at MOP 388 + 10% for adults and MOP 198 + 10% for children (6 to 12 years old). Dinner is priced at MOP 688 + 10% for adults and MOP 298 + 10% for children. Use UnionPay Card to enjoy an instant rebate of MOP 80 per person (lunch) and MOP 168 per person (dinner). First come, first served. Up to 20% discount for GEG Privilege Club, ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Card and 10% discount for Galaxy Ultimate members.

For more high-resolution images, please download from the following link:

https://www.galaxymacaulibrary.com/gallery/Poon-Choi-event/G0000Zo._a09FV3M

Password: galaxy

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau, to be soft opened on August and September, 2023 respectively. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

SOURCE Galaxy Macau