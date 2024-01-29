Galaxy Macau's Chinese New Year Bazaar Makes a Grand Return

The opening ceremony of the CNY Bazaar was attended by Mr. Tai Kin Ip, Director of the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Mr. U Kin Cho, Vice President of Macao Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Raymond Yap, Senior Director of Resort Services at Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ms. Hazel Wong, Executive Vice President of Retail at Galaxy Entertainment Group and Mr. James Yang, Senior Vice President of Marketing Services at Galaxy Entertainment Group, among others. Mr. Yap, in his address, highlighted, "Galaxy Macau's CNY Bazaar has consistently attracted locals and tourists alike, establishing itself as a premier New Year shopping destination. This year, we are excited to present an innovative range of New Year goods and exciting rewards, aiming to ensure a delightful and satisfying experience for all our guests".

The Chinese New Year Bazaar collaborates with over 30 renowned Macau brands and merchants, such as Koi Kei Bakery, Pan Kee Dried Seafood, Long Cheong Hong, and Wellston. The array of products includes seafood, fine wines, dried goods, Macau specialty snacks, celebratory potted plants, and more. A highlight is the Gacha Point Capsule Toy Store, introducing exclusive collections in Macau, including New Year of the Dharma dolls and the popular CHIIKAWA series.

GALAXY ULTIMATE members using the WeChat Mini Program can avail up to 25% discounts at select merchants. Purchases over MOP500 earn customers a special greeting card and a Fai Chun calligraphy piece from esteemed artists of the Macau Calligraphers Association. Such purchases also qualify for giveaway games with prizes like air tickets, ICBC Macau UnionPay Prepaid Cards, and more, totaling over MOP388,888.

Galaxy Macau has also curated a series of Lunar New Year festivities, infusing the resort with celebratory spirit. The "Parade of the God of Fortune" spanning the first five days of the Lunar New Year, offers adults a chance to seek fortune and joy. For children, Dragon-themed workshops and appearances by Wavey, the peacock mascot of Galaxy Kidz, in festive attire, are sure to delight. The resort proudly hosts the Kun Seng Keng Lion and Dragon Dance Troupe, renowned for their impressive accolades, for a spectacular lion dance performance. Additionally, the 2024 Chinese New Year Calligraphy Exhibition showcases the award-winning calligraphy pieces by local students and communities. Additionally, an evening ride on an open-top bus during the Spring Festival offers a captivating view of Cotai's skyline and enchanting festive lights.

A major highlight is Genesis, an exhibition hosted at GalaxyArt starting February 2nd. This showcase features the contemporary installation art of emerging Macau artists Ng Man Wai, Sou Leng Fong, and Cheong Hoi I. Genesis offers an immersive experience that melds color, scent, and sound, inviting visitors on a captivating journey of joy and exploration. Attendees are encouraged to create derivative works through photos and videos, and partake in artist-led workshops.

On the first five days of the Lunar New Year, Lai Chi Vun Shipyards will be bustling with festive cheer and auspicious wonders. Take a stroll in our Peach Blossom Garden where a mesmerizing light show is staged. Wavey, the peacock of Galaxy Kidz and the God of Fortune will also make a special appearance to bestow their blessings upon all.

Furthermore, Galaxy Entertainment Group will participate in the "2024 Lunar New Year Parade of Floats" on February 12th and 17th, organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office. Celebrating Macau's 25th anniversary of reintegration with the motherland and welcoming the Year of the Dragon, Galaxy Entertainment Group's float, themed "Golden Lotus", symbolizes happiness and prosperity. It incorporates iconic features of Galaxy Macau and the architectural highlights of GEG's newly developed Phase 3 flagship properties. Accompanied by dazzling dance performances and light shows, GEG reaffirms its commitment to Macau, aligning with its vision of "The Future. Diversified. Celebrating Macau's New Cultural & Entertainment Landmark".

Guests are encouraged to discover more details about the exciting festivities and offers on Galaxy Macau's official website www.galaxymacau.com. Additionally, they can register as GALAXY ULTIMATE CLUB members to participate in WeChat games, offering the chance to win luxurious accommodations at Andaz Macau, Spa treatments at Banyan Tree Spa Macau, dining and shopping vouchers, and other surprise rewards with a total value exceeding MOP 5 million.

