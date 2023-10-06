GalaxyArt Presents Wing Shya +853 Moments in Macau Photography Exhibition

Joining Forces with Lee Jung Jae, the International Actor to Showcase the Vibrant Moments of Macau Through Shya's Lens

MACAU, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GalaxyArt is an art space located within Galaxy Macau™. Since its launching in July 2021, it has actively collaborated with the Macau SAR Government and relevant organisations to organise various cultural and artistic events, in hope of fully demonstrating the commitment of Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) to supporting the diversified development of Macau's art and culture. In continuing to do so, from now to December 29, 2023, GEG will present Macau's first-ever solo photography exhibition by renowned film director and photographer, Wing Shya, titled Wing Shya +853 Moments in Macau in GalaxyArt. Curated by Sean Kunjambu, a longtime collaborator of Shya, and supported by Vogue Hong Kong, the world-famous media, the exhibition aims to invite the art lovers to experience the photographer's unparalleled cinematic lens. The exhibition creates a journey through visual storytelling, featuring the iconic shots of Macau, juxtaposing vibrant, intense colors of decades past with the tranquil and serene palettes of the present in Shya's works. This allows the audience to become one with the photographs, immersing themselves into fantastical surroundings.

(From left to right) Extending their best wishes for the success of the exhibition were Ms. Desiree Au, Publisher of VOGUE Hong Kong, Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer —Macau of GEG, Ms. Gemma Chan, International Artist, Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office, Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macau SAR Government, Mrs. Joanna Lui Hickox, Executive Director of GalaxyArt, Mr. Lee Jung Jae, International Artist, Mr. Wing Shya, renowned photographer and film director, Ms. Charmaine Ho, Special Editor of VOGUE Hong Kong. Mrs. Joanna Lui Hickox, Executive Director of GalaxyArt, delivering welcome speech at the exhibition’s opening ceremony Cover photos starring Lee Jung Jae at Zheng’s Mansion featured in the photography exhibition

The exhibition kicked off on September 29, 2023 with a grand opening ceremony with Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Mr. Cheang Kai Meng, Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer —Macau of GEG, Mrs. Joanna Lui Hickox, Executive Director of GalaxyArt, Ms. Desiree Au, Publisher of VOGUE Hong Kong, Ms. Charmaine Ho, Special Editor of VOGUE Hong Kong, international artists Mr. Lee Jung Jae and Ms. Gemma Chan, and renowned photographer and film director Mr. Wing Shya himself being in attendance to celebrate the exhibition's opening. During the ceremony, Lee Jung Jae and Gemma Chan, with participation of Hong Kong celebrities including Aarif Lee, Adam Pak, Alex Lam drew a large crowd of fans and spectators. Lee expressed his excitement for the exhibition during media interviews, as the collection of cover photos featuring himself in collaboration with Shya will also be presented in this exhibition.

Mrs. Joanna Lui Hickox, Executive Director of GalaxyArt, expressed her great anticipation for the exhibition: "GalaxyArt has been collaborating with international artists since its inception to organize various exhibitions, dedicated to fulfilling GEG's commitment to supporting the diversified development of local culture, art, sports, and tourism in Macau. The Wing Shya +853 Moments in Macau photography exhibition embodies our beliefs and original intentions. We hope that Macau locals and visitors from all over can see a different side of Macau through the lens of Wing Shya."

Born in the 1960s in Hong Kong, Wing Shya is a versatile artist straddling the realms of film, art, design, and fashion. After completing his fine art studies at Emily Carr Institute in Canada, he founded the acclaimed design studio Shya-la-la Workshop. In 1997, appointed as the exclusive photographer and graphic designer, Shya started his collaboration with the renowned movie director, Wong Kar-Wai on Happy Together, continued then on In the Mood for Love, Eros and 2046. He later extended his venture into film-making, becoming a recognized director working on music videos with musicians like Jacky Cheung and Li Yuchun, creating art and commercial videos in collaboration with media and fashion brands such as Saint Laurent and Rodarte, and achieving great success with the blockbuster Hot Summer Days. In recent years, he has collaborated with internationally renowned art institutions and organizations such as the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, V&A Museum in the UK, Louise Alexander Gallery in Italy, +81 Gallery in Tokyo and New York, Art Basel Miami and Ooibotos Gallery in Hong Kong to exhibit his work.

Nearly 30 years of exploration and demonstration in various art forms have cultivated Shya's unique artistic style, this exhibition includes 3 zones with multimedia effects & immersive experiences. In addition to a selection of Shya's archive photos shot in Macau, the exhibition's highlights include Shya and Kunjambu's creation for a visionary photoshoot for Vogue Hong Kong starring Squid Game actor Lee Jung Jae, transporting audiences to a bygone era by using one of Macau's UNESCO World Heritage Sites - Zheng's Mansion. Roaming in this historical gem, Lee became a vision of nostalgic resplendence under Shya's thoughtful lens. The exhibition continues with the archive photos taken by Shya of iconic figures in the film industry, including Gong Li, Gwei Lun-Mei, Du Juan and Huang Xiaoming and more.

For high resolution images, please visit the photo library:

https://www.galaxymacaulibrary.com/gallery/Wing-Shya-Photo-Exhibition-Opening-Ceremony/G0000nYDA5X4jVFU

Password: galaxy

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau, to be soft opened on August 16, and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

For Media Enquiry:

Galaxy Entertainment Group — Media Relations, Marketing Services

Vicky Wu

+853 8883 8111

[email protected]

Jennifer Hong

+853 8886 8128

[email protected]

Cecilia Wong

+853 8886 8364

[email protected]

SOURCE Galaxy Macau