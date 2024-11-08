Gaming & Esports Takes Center Stage at The Tech Show 2024

News provided byConstellar
08 Nov, 2024, 18:33 CST
One of Singapore's most popular IT festivals to host nationwide tournaments and influencer face-offs on top of exclusive IT deals and latest gadgets showcase
SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organiser for popular IT fairs COMEX, ITSHOW and Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE), Constellar will conclude its annual consumer electronics and technology series on a high note with The Tech Show (TTS) 2024, to be held at Singapore EXPO Hall 6B from 14 to 17 November 2024. This year's edition aims to become the premier destination for all things gaming, including latest gadgets that enhance the gaming experience and trending games that appeal to gamers of all ages and levels.
For the first time, TTS 2024 is partnering with the Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) to host Campus Legends Secondary School, Singapore's premier collegiate esports tournament which gives student gamers the ultimate stage to compete nationally by representing their schools. Together with SCOGA, Tournament Sponsor Logitech and Official Gaming PC, Predator. TTS 2024 will also host the inaugural Stellar Esports Cup powered by Constellar. This community tournament aims to bring together players of every age and skill level, uniting the community through the thrill of competition and the spirit of teamwork. Over 60 teams consisting players of all levels will compete and showcase their skills in Valorant and Mobile Legends Bang Bang, while vying with one another for a staggering prize pool of up to $15,000 in cash and products.
"By participating in The Tech Show, SCOGA aims to elevate the profile of esports in Singapore and showcase the exceptional talents of our young athletes from Campus Legends Secondary School," said Mr Dennis Ooi, President, SCOGA. "We are excited to collaborate with Constellar and partners to raise awareness about the positive impact of esports on youth development. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire the next generation of gamers and create a thriving esports ecosystem in Singapore," he added.
"The Tech Show seeks to set the stage for larger, more impactful gaming events to be hosted in future editions. By bringing gamers and tech enthusiasts together, we aim to foster a close-knit, multi-generational gaming community and create a safe, dynamic and engaging space for youth and avid gamers of all ages in Singapore. We aim to continuously engage the young in an offline retail environment through experiences and forging memories," said Mr Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar.
TTS 2024 promises an electrifying atmosphere, with influencers @HeyThomask, @Stylobin, @crazneax and @Jaxine teaming up in a Creators' Showdown against their fans. Visitors will be able to watch the live event on 16th November (Saturday), from 3pm onwards. Fans of Paper Rex, one of the world's best Valorant teams, can also look forward to exclusive meet-and-greets with team members @Jingggxd and @spicyuuu on Saturday from 3-5pm.
"While our Singapore team has enjoyed tremendous success on the international stage in Valorant, many Singaporeans are still unaware of us and we cannot wait to introduce ourselves to new fans," said Mr Nikhil Hathiramani, Co-Founder & CEO of IMPLS Entertainment, the agency representing Paper Rex. "Paper Rex has always been proud to represent Singapore on the global esports stage. While Singapore's gaming community is smaller, it is vibrant, passionate, and rapidly growing, with an incredible mix of talent and enthusiasm. We are excited to support the local gaming community and inspire aspiring gamers," he added.
Other Key Highlights
- One-Stop Marketplace for Latest Gaming Gear and Accessories: TTS 2024 continues to be one of Singapore's most experiential event marketplaces with leading brands and innovators Aftershock PC, Dreamcore, Hinomi, Tournament Sponsor Logitech, Prism+, SecretLab, TTRacing, ULTI and more showcasing latest products that enhance the gaming experience. For more details, see Annex A.
- Wow Deals: Visitors get to enjoy massive discounts of up to 80% off on gaming gear, mechanical keyboards and more. Prices range as low as $5 to $79; limited to one redemption per person per day, while stock last.
- Instant Lucky Catch: More than $150,000 worth of prizes to be won when visitors spend $500 and more. Prizes include OSIM uLove 3 Well-being Chair ($8,999), ROG Ally RC71L ($1,099), Prism+ Q75 Ultra 4K QLED Google Tv ($3,999), Ruhens Mono Water Purifier ($1,099), Flight Tickets, Hotel Stays by Official Staycay Partner for Millenium Hotels & Resorts, Nets Prepaid Cards, vouchers and more.
- Spend & Redeem: Get a free Nets Prepaid Card with $5 stored value and an Energizer Power bank worth $24.90, with every $500 spent. Limited to one redemption per customer per day, while stock last.
- Earn Rewards while De-cluttering with Carousell: As buying a secondhand phone can save CO2 emissions equivalent to about 34 plastic bottles, visitors can do their part for the environment by buying quality secondhand Carousell Certified phones for up to 50% off with warranty backed by Carousell.
Don't Miss Out. Mark your calendars and join us at Singapore Expo Hall 6B from 14-17 November. Concurrent events happening in Singapore EXPO during the same weekend include the APAC F&B Expo, Baby Land and Mega Beauty Festival.
For latest information on the gaming tournaments, deals and updates, visit our website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Sign up here to receive the digital brochure with the best highlights and deals dropping on 13 November 2024.
About Constellar
Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.
ANNEX A: Exhibitors' Highlights (Non-Exhaustive)
|
Exhibitor
|
Event Highlight(s)
|
Dreamcore
|
Dreamcore will be launching the new Ghost Pro Gaming PC featuring latest components, and offering up to $800 off gaming PCs and tons of freebies.
|
Hinomi
|
Hinomi is thrilled to announce its exclusive Tech Show offers, featuring up to 60% off on a wide range of ergonomic solutions. From the unique foldable H1 Pro ergonomic chair, perfect for flexible living spaces, to the gamer-friendly X1 chair with advanced ergonomic support, Hinomi has everyone covered. In an exciting collaboration with Tefal, shoppers will have a chance to spin and win amazing prizes, such as the Tefal IXEO+ Garment Steamer(worth $459) and Frutelia Plus Juicer (worth $89.9).
|
Hydroflux
|
Discover Hydroflux's Range of Water Purifiers:
• WISH Water Purifier: Hydroflux's flagship model, popular among families for its sleek vintage design, blending functionality with timeless style.
• NAMI Water Purifier: A bestseller known for its simple, compact design, making it a favorite for households looking for efficient, space-saving solutions.
• IGLOO Ice-Making Water Purifier: A unique dual-function purifier that dispenses purified ice on one side and water on the other, perfect for those seeking convenience and versatility.
Enjoy exclusive discounts up to $900 off, plus complimentary gifts with every purchase.
|
Logitech
|
Logitech is the Tournament Sponsor for the Gaming Arena, supporting The Tech Show 2024 with their innovative products from gaming headsets, keyboard and mouse on stage and off stage. Consumers can enjoy a range of promotions at their sales booth at the show.
|
OSIM
|
OSIM will be showcasing its UThrone V Gaming Massage Chair, the only gaming chair with massage, designed for gamers.
|
Prism+
|
Prism+ will be displaying its top-of-the-line Mini LED series with Google TV, which promises the best viewing experience.
|
SecretLab
|
Visitors can try out the latest gaming chairs from SecretLab, such as the following:
• Secretlab VALORANT Collection
• Secretlab TITAN Evo NanoGen™ Edition – This one's a game-changer, offering the perfect balance of comfort and ergonomics that everyone will want to experience.
• Secretlab Ergonomic Recliner Add-On
• Secretlab TITAN Evo Paper Rex Edition
• Secretlab TITAN Evo Final Fantasy XIV Edition
• Secretlab for Automobili Lamborghini Deluxe Edition – This edition will definitely draw attention; no other brand can rival the prestige of our collaborations.
|
TTRacing
|
Visitors can experience the following gaming chairs and smart desks from TTRacing:
• TTRacing Maxx Air Threads Fabric Gaming Chair - Luffy Edition
• TT AIRFLEX Ergochair
• TTRacing Titus Smart Desk
|
ULTI
|
ULTI will be showcasing its APEX+ Ascent Ergonomic Chairs which offer unmatched comfort and convenience, engineered for seamless transitions between relaxation, play and productivity.
