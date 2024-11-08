Gaming & Esports Takes Center Stage at The Tech Show 2024

One of Singapore's most popular IT festivals to host nationwide tournaments and influencer face-offs on top of exclusive IT deals and latest gadgets showcase

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organiser for popular IT fairs COMEX, ITSHOW and Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE), Constellar will conclude its annual consumer electronics and technology series on a high note with The Tech Show (TTS) 2024, to be held at Singapore EXPO Hall 6B from 14 to 17 November 2024. This year's edition aims to become the premier destination for all things gaming, including latest gadgets that enhance the gaming experience and trending games that appeal to gamers of all ages and levels.

For the first time, TTS 2024 is partnering with the Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) to host Campus Legends Secondary School, Singapore's premier collegiate esports tournament which gives student gamers the ultimate stage to compete nationally by representing their schools. Together with SCOGA, Tournament Sponsor Logitech and Official Gaming PC, Predator. TTS 2024 will also host the inaugural Stellar Esports Cup powered by Constellar. This community tournament aims to bring together players of every age and skill level, uniting the community through the thrill of competition and the spirit of teamwork. Over 60 teams consisting players of all levels will compete and showcase their skills in Valorant and Mobile Legends Bang Bang, while vying with one another for a staggering prize pool of up to $15,000 in cash and products.

"By participating in The Tech Show, SCOGA aims to elevate the profile of esports in Singapore and showcase the exceptional talents of our young athletes from Campus Legends Secondary School," said Mr Dennis Ooi, President, SCOGA. "We are excited to collaborate with Constellar and partners to raise awareness about the positive impact of esports on youth development. Through this partnership, we hope to inspire the next generation of gamers and create a thriving esports ecosystem in Singapore," he added.

"The Tech Show seeks to set the stage for larger, more impactful gaming events to be hosted in future editions. By bringing gamers and tech enthusiasts together, we aim to foster a close-knit, multi-generational gaming community and create a safe, dynamic and engaging space for youth and avid gamers of all ages in Singapore. We aim to continuously engage the young in an offline retail environment through experiences and forging memories," said Mr Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar.

TTS 2024 promises an electrifying atmosphere, with influencers @HeyThomask, @Stylobin, @crazneax and @Jaxine teaming up in a Creators' Showdown against their fans. Visitors will be able to watch the live event on 16th November (Saturday), from 3pm onwards. Fans of Paper Rex, one of the world's best Valorant teams, can also look forward to exclusive meet-and-greets with team members @Jingggxd and @spicyuuu on Saturday from 3-5pm.

"While our Singapore team has enjoyed tremendous success on the international stage in Valorant, many Singaporeans are still unaware of us and we cannot wait to introduce ourselves to new fans," said Mr Nikhil Hathiramani, Co-Founder & CEO of IMPLS Entertainment, the agency representing Paper Rex. "Paper Rex has always been proud to represent Singapore on the global esports stage. While Singapore's gaming community is smaller, it is vibrant, passionate, and rapidly growing, with an incredible mix of talent and enthusiasm. We are excited to support the local gaming community and inspire aspiring gamers," he added.

Other Key Highlights

One-Stop Marketplace for Latest Gaming Gear and Accessories: TTS 2024 continues to be one of Singapore's most experiential event marketplaces with leading brands and innovators Aftershock PC, Dreamcore, Hinomi, Tournament Sponsor Logitech, Prism+, SecretLab, TTRacing , ULTI and more showcasing latest products that enhance the gaming experience. For more details, see Annex A .

: Visitors get to enjoy massive discounts of up to on gaming gear, mechanical keyboards and more. Prices range as low as to ; limited to one redemption per person per day, while stock last. Instant Lucky Catch: More than $150,000 worth of prizes to be won when visitors spend $500 and more. Prizes include OSIM uLove 3 Well-being Chair ($8,999) , ROG Ally RC71L ($1,099) , Prism+ Q75 Ultra 4K QLED Google Tv ($3,999) , Ruhens Mono Water Purifier ($1,099) , Flight Tickets, Hotel Stays by Official Staycay Partner for Millenium Hotels & Resorts, Nets Prepaid Cards, vouchers and more.

: Get a free Nets Prepaid Card with stored value and an Energizer Power bank worth , with every spent. Limited to one redemption per customer per day, while stock last. Earn Rewards while De-cluttering with Carousell : As buying a secondhand phone can save CO2 emissions equivalent to about 34 plastic bottles, visitors can do their part for the environment by buying quality secondhand Carousell Certified phones for up to 50% off with warranty backed by Carousell.

Don't Miss Out. Mark your calendars and join us at Singapore Expo Hall 6B from 14-17 November. Concurrent events happening in Singapore EXPO during the same weekend include the APAC F&B Expo, Baby Land and Mega Beauty Festival.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

