Gammon Wins Mechanical Services Contract for Changi East Depot in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gammon has been awarded contract CR173A – Supply and Installation of Mechanical Services for Changi East Depot at a contract value of S$136.6 million by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This contract, valued at S$136.6 million encompasses the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of key mechanical systems, including Environmental Control Systems (ECS), Building Management System (BMS) and Fire Protection Systems (FPS). The project is scheduled to complete in 2030.

An artist’s impression of the CR173A project.

The Changi East Depot located in the Changi East Industrial Zone, will serve as the main facility for the Cross Island Line (CRL). This project marks another milestone in Gammon's longstanding partnership with LTA.

"At Gammon, safety is at the core of our values. It is integral in ensuring effective and efficient construction in our projects." said Colin Tan, Director of Gammon. He also reaffirmed the company's dedication to the Zero Accident Safety Pledge, emphasising the highest safety standards throughout the operation.

Speaking at the Letter of Award (LOA) signing ceremony on 22 November 2024, LTA expressed confidence in Gammon's ability to add value to the CR173A project. "We are confident that Gammon will continue to add value to the CR173A project while maintaining a strong focus on safe project execution." LTA also commended Gammon's proactive use of technology and Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DFMA) methods in recent projects, which have enhanced productivity and safety. LTA encouraged Gammon to continue adopting innovative technologies to further improve on-site safety and productivity. The LOA signing ceremony was attended by senior members of LTA and project team of Gammon.

