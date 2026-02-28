Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company: Intelligent Patrols Precisely Strengthen the Grid Safety Line

LINXIA, China, Feb. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Equipment area infrared temperature measurement shows no abnormalities, terminal boxes and mechanism boxes are well sealed..." On February 24, substation operation and maintenance personnel of the State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company closely monitored the computer screen and completed the "cloud patrol" of remote substations with a light click of the mouse.

Nowadays, intelligent inspection systems have become a "good helper" for operation and maintenance personnel. High-definition cameras, infrared temperature measurement devices, and other equipment form a three-dimensional monitoring network that regularly captures equipment operation data. These data are automatically analyzed using AI algorithms, and once abnormalities such as equipment overheating, oil leakage, or loose components are detected, the system immediately issues a warning and accurately marks the location and risk level of the hazard.

The system has replaced manual inspections during extreme weather more than 1,500 times, improving inspection efficiency by more than 40% during special weather conditions, allowing maintenance personnel to completely say goodbye to the arduous inspection mode of "ice all over the body in snowy weather and mud all over the body in rainy weather."

"In the past, it was a 'needle in a haystack' style of carpet search, but now it's a 'precision-guided' targeted prevention and control, achieving a qualitative leap in efficiency and accuracy," said the head of the Equipment Management Department of the State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company. "We will continue to optimize the intelligent inspection system, making AI algorithms more aligned with the operational characteristics of the power grid, to build a solid technological defense line for peak power supply and ensure the lights remain on for thousands of households."

