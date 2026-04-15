GAR's HR Platform Wins at National Business Award 2026

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) has taken the win in the Agriculture category of the National Business Awards 2026, organised by the Singapore Business Review (SBR).

The global seed-to-shelf agribusiness was recognised for implementing a new unified HR platform, which today connects systems across four market offices to create a single, standardised source of workforce data.

Representatives from GAR and SBR receive the Agriculture award at the National Business Awards 2026

This regional rollout is the first step in the One GAR, One System initiative which will be implemented in GAR's global operations.

Awards were judged on criteria including innovation, effectiveness and impact on the company. GAR's platform has delivered efficiency savings of over 70 working days per year, while helping regional leadership in Singapore improve decision making across the region, based on real-time data.

Jenni Lim, Vice President of Human Resources & Administration at GAR, emphasised how the platform is helping the company to harmonise processes and improve employee experience.

"This award recognises how GAR is using technology and innovation to connect our operations across our global agribusiness," said Lim. "When our HR systems and our business can speak the same language and use the same data across diverse locations, we can bring our Care, Do, Win values to life."

The system supports the full HR lifecycle, from recruitment and onboarding to organisational management, time‑off administration and employee data management. To improve accessibility and adoption, requests can be submitted and approved anywhere via mobile, while the platform interface and content is available in Simplified Chinese to meet destination market needs.

Through this initiative, GAR has also standardised management levels and staffing grades across markets, bringing them in line with the company's global framework. Integrated into one digital platform, these developments enhance workforce planning, performance management, and talent development for thousands of employees.

About Golden Agri-Resources (GAR)

Golden Agri-Resources (GAR) is a global seed-to-shelf agribusiness growing food, fuel, & everyday ingredients. Through its sustainable, end-to-end solutions, GAR empowers customers, supports suppliers, and strengthens the communities it serves.

A leading palm-based agribusinesses, GAR manages over half a million hectares of plantations in Indonesia, with integrated operations spanning plantations, mills, refining, oleochemicals, specialty fats, biodiesel, and over 30 branded consumer products.

Beyond palm, GAR trades in sugar, soybean, sunflower, and coconut, supported by strong shipping and logistics capabilities and operations in 14 countries to reach customers in over 110 markets.

Sustainability is at the heart of how GAR grows. Today, 99.5% of its Indonesian palm supply chain is traceable to the plantation, and non-palm sourcing is 100% traceable to the mill. Guided by its sustainability framework, Collective for Impact, GAR is creating a more sustainable future – for a better business, and a better world.

SOURCE Golden Agri-Resources