Garuda Indonesia Expands Partnership with Plusgrade to Offer GarudaMiles Members More Ways to Earn & Keep Their Miles

GarudaMiles enhances reward utility and flexibility by leveraging Plusgrade's decades of loyalty expertise and strategic data insights through their loyalty business unit, Points.

With Plusgrade, GarudaMiles members enjoy more ways to earn and utilize their miles, including the new "Buy Miles" feature.

These expanded loyalty program tools accelerate members' reward journeys, reflecting Garuda Indonesia and Plusgrade's commitment to enhancing the loyalty landscape worldwide.

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade , a global leader powering ancillary revenue solutions for the travel industry, today announces an expanded partnership with Garuda Indonesia , the flag carrier of Indonesia, to deliver a suite of loyalty solutions for GarudaMiles members. The collaboration gives members access to Plusgrade's suite of currency retailing products, ensuring members can maximize the value of their loyalty rewards while enjoying greater flexibility in how they are earned.

Through this expanded partnership, members will now have the ability to accelerate their reward journey by purchasing miles directly through the new "Buy Miles" feature. This means rewards members can reach their goals faster, gaining access to premium flights and exclusive benefits sooner than ever before.

The "Buy Miles" feature offers numerous advantages to GarudaMiles members:

Faster reward accumulation: Members can quickly top up their accounts to reach reward thresholds for desired flights or upgrades. Flexibility in planning: The ability to purchase miles allows for more spontaneous travel planning and last-minute bookings. Access to premium experiences: Members can more easily access business or first-class travel options by supplementing their existing miles. Gift potential: While not a separate feature, the ability to buy miles opens up possibilities for members to purchase and gift travel experiences to friends and family.

"At Plusgrade, we focus on creating products that give travelers what they truly want – more utility, greater flexibility, and tailored experiences," said Ken Harris, founder and CEO of Plusgrade. "We are honoured that our valued partners, Garuda Indonesia, have looked to us to build on the success of their Upgrade product to create a more fulsome ancillary revenue offering that delivers excellent customer experiences. The new 'Buy Miles' feature will ensure GarudaMiles members can now enjoy enhanced value from their miles, more ways to earn them, and personalized travel experiences."

Garuda Indonesia, Indonesia's only five-star airline, is renowned for its commitment to service excellence and customer satisfaction, and continues to set industry standards by offering extraordinary experiences across its global network. This partnership with Plusgrade underscores Garuda's dedication to rewarding its loyal customers with enhanced benefits and greater utility.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Plusgrade, drawing on their decades of expertise to introduce this innovative feature to our GarudaMiles members," said President & CEO of Garuda, Irfan Setiaputra. "This collaboration is expected to deliver more added value to our customers especially GarudaMiles members as this collaboration opens up new avenues for our members to earn and redeem miles, enhancing their travel experiences and show our dedication to delivering unparalleled service." Irfan added.

For over two decades, Plusgrade has been at the forefront of helping loyalty programs build, power, and grow their best experiences. This collaboration with Garuda Indonesia reflects Plusgrade's commitment to transforming the loyalty landscape and shaping the future of loyalty programs alongside its valued partners.

To learn more, please visit this page .

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 200 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit Plusgrade.com .

About Garuda Indonesia

Carrying out the mandate as the national flag carrier for more than seven decades, Garuda Indonesia committed to connecting the archipelago while carrying the nation's image to the world stage. With a top-notch fleet and a distinctive service concept highlighting Indonesian hospitality, Garuda Indonesia now serves 35 exotic destinations in Indonesia and 15 attractive destinations worldwide.

Amid its ongoing transformation into a more agile, dynamic, and profitable company, Garuda Indonesia strives to undertake various initiatives to cater to a broader range of interests, ranging from being actively involved in humanitarian and environmental missions, collaborating with potential local brands, and maintaining synergistic cooperation with strategic partners to create more added value for society. With our service value #BecauseYouMatter, Garuda Indonesia is committed to consistently creating the best experience for all passengers by providing customer-focused flight services and maintaining high service standards, including on-time performance, throughout the flight experience. From pre-flights to post-flights, Garuda Indonesia passengers will sense a genuine experience that accentuates distinctive yet authentic Indonesian hospitality.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Carrie Moench, Director, Brand & Communications, Plusgrade, [email protected]; PT Garuda Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, [email protected]

