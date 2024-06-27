Gastro and F&B retail extravaganza World Food Fair returns with over 120 Stalls, Tea Expo, $0.50 Food Deals And Exciting Daily Prizes

News provided by

Constellar

27 Jun, 2024, 14:00 CST

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Singapore's largest and longest-running consumer food shows, World Food Fair (WFF), returns for its 19th edition from 4 – 7 July, 11am9pm at Singapore EXPO Hall 4. With more than 120 stalls offering a diverse range of culinary delights from countries and regions such as Mainland China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and more, this year's WFF once again brings consumers a gastronomic experience and F&B shopping paradise under one roof.

World Food Fair, one of three food & beverage consumer exhibitions[1] under the Singapore Food Shows umbrella, organised by Constellar, will feature the following highlights:

  • Food from 20 new exhibitors, including BBQ skewers from The Hot Gathering; iced Vietnamese coffee from Lucky Saigon; Pocket Coffee from Cheerful Goat; Lok Lok by Dertien SG; nutritious soup from Savoury Market; Korean food products from SL Foods and delights from Lai Lai Dining and Kang Xiao Lu.

  • Tea Expo for chai aficionados; with over 100 varieties of Chinese tea available for sampling. Apart from the extensive collection of teas, participants get to discover more on the tea brewing process, the rich flavours and health benefits of Chinese tea, as well as view an exclusive showcase of premium tea sets, including exquisite white Dehua ceramics, that enhance the tea appreciation experience.

  • Exciting prizes and unbeatable deals, such as Exclusive WOW Deals at 2pm daily with incredible bargains such as Salted Egg Fish Skin or Potato Chips for just fifty cents (usual price SG$7.60); daily lucky draw redemption where customers stand to win air tickets for two to Hong Kong, Seoul, Taipei and Tokyo when they spend at least SG$50 across three receipts and daily goodie bag give-away for the first 250 customers entering the event.

Click here to download the latest flyer for more information (all products, promos and booth numbers are subject to changes). Admission to World Food Fair 2024 is free. Sign up for the mailing list and receive the latest updates on the best deals here. For the latest information on the event and our exhibitors, visit the Singapore Food Shows website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media assets can be downloaded here.

[1] The two other food & beverage consumer exhibitions organised by Constellar are Food & Beverage Fair and Yummy Food Expo.

About Constellar 

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries and sectors, connecting people, global marketplaces and networks for sustainable growth. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

Appendix: New exhibitors to check out

Exhibitor

Exhibitor Profile

Special Deals at WFF 2024

The Hot Gathering

Booth E47

A famous BBQ restaurant in the heart
of Chinatown. Serving meat, seafood
vegetables on skewers and well
marinated with herbs and sauces,
customers are guaranteed to go back
for more.

•         BBQ Mutton @ $10/5pcs

•         BBQ Pork Belly @ $10/5pcs

•         BBQ Beef @ $10/5pcs

•         BBQ Chicken @ $10/5pcs

•         BBQ Prawns @ $12/5pcs

•         BBQ Vegetables @ $9/5pcs

Lucky Saigon

Booth E45

Located in Tanglin, the Lucky Saigon
café serves the best in Vietnamese
cuisine, where an ethnic Vietnamese
introduces her traditional cooking style
to bring out the umami of her country's
cuisine.

Iced coffee for $2

SL Foods

Booth B05 & B07

Food Manufacturer & Distributor in
Singapore, SL Foods' products
include Korean food, processed meat,
frozen & fresh foods.

•         Special "Buy 1 Get 1 Free"
           deals available for selected
           items.

Other special deals for grabs:

•         Bulgogi Chicken/Pork &
           Spicy Gochujang Pork Belly
           @ $9.40 to $16.00

•         Korean Luncheon Meat @
           $6.60

•         Korean Snacks up to $7.60

•         Korean Rice Wine between
           $11 to $27

•         Kimchi Cabbage (500gm)
           @ $5.00

Lai Lai Dining

Booth D45

A popular family dining restaurant
featuring Taiwan cuisines located in
City Square, customers can immerse
themselves in the rich flavors and
vibrant culture of Taiwan as Lai Lai
Taiwan Dining brings them A Taste of
the Original Taiwan, crafted with
passion and tradition.

Enjoy 1 braised pork rice and 1
Mee Sua @ $5.90

Cheerful Goat

Booth D05

A brand born out of a love for coffee
and a passion for excellence, Cheerful
Goat will be showcasing its specialty
instant coffee, freeze-dried using
Super Extraction™ technology for
maximum flavour retention, made of
100% quality Arabica coffee beans,
and is all-natural.

Purchase 1 box for $39.90 (U.P.
$45) or 3 boxes for $108 (U.P.
$119.70).

Dertien SG

Booth D43

A restaurant located at Sembawang
Road, Dertien SG's offerings include
Mookata, Bak Kut Teh, Lok Lok,
steamboat and ice cream.

Get a drink with a purchase of
10 Lok Lok sticks

Kang Xiao Lu

Booth C45

Kang Xiao Lu was founded in 2017
and is a Singapore-based food brand
specializing in Sichuan-style braised
delicacies. The brand aims to satisfy
the discerning tastes of Chinese
consumers and to preserve the
essence of traditional Chinese braised
cuisine by selecting high-quality
ingredients to produce the most
authentic ready-to-eat braised foods.
Whether for home dining, travel, or as
a gift for friends and family, Kang Xiao
Lu is the best choice. Kang Xiao Lu
boasts an 8,000 square foot modern
food factory dedicated to ensuring
high product quality and food safety.
Their franchise stores are spread
across the island, winning the love of
both local and international food
lovers. Kang Xiao Lu not only
emphasizes product quality but also
focuses on brand image and customer
experience, adhering to the principles
of integrity, innovation, and
development.

•         2 roasted sausages @ $5
           (U.P. $3 for 1)

•         Salt baked chicken thigh @
           $3 (U.P. $3.50)

Savoury Market

Booth A03

An online store offering ready-to-cook
and handmade healthy food, Savoury
Market will be showcasing its range of
nourishing soup that does not require
cooking and is conveniently accessible.

•         Normal packet (6 sachets):
           Between $18.50 - $21.50

•         Jumbo packet (26 sachets):
           Between $64.50 - 77.50

SOURCE Constellar

Also from this source

Asia's largest beer festival returns to Singapore from 11 - 14 July

Asia's largest beer festival returns to Singapore from 11 - 14 July

Taste more than 600 brews from around the world when the largest celebration of Asia's beer culture, Beerfest Asia, returns from 11 – 14 July 2024....
Consumer Electronics Exhibition returns 23 - 26 May with unbeatable deals from over 300 leading brands and exciting new features

Consumer Electronics Exhibition returns 23 - 26 May with unbeatable deals from over 300 leading brands and exciting new features

Homeowners and tech enthusiasts can be among the first to try the newest consumer electronics products and discover the latest in smart home...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics