Gastro and F&B retail extravaganza World Food Fair returns with over 120 Stalls, Tea Expo, $0.50 Food Deals And Exciting Daily Prizes

SINGAPORE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Singapore's largest and longest-running consumer food shows, World Food Fair (WFF), returns for its 19th edition from 4 – 7 July, 11am – 9pm at Singapore EXPO Hall 4. With more than 120 stalls offering a diverse range of culinary delights from countries and regions such as Mainland China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and more, this year's WFF once again brings consumers a gastronomic experience and F&B shopping paradise under one roof.

World Food Fair, one of three food & beverage consumer exhibitions[1] under the Singapore Food Shows umbrella, organised by Constellar, will feature the following highlights:

Food from 20 new exhibitors, including BBQ skewers from The Hot Gathering; iced Vietnamese coffee from Lucky Saigon; Pocket Coffee from Cheerful Goat; Lok Lok by Dertien SG; nutritious soup from Savoury Market; Korean food products from SL Foods and delights from Lai Lai Dining and Kang Xiao Lu .





. Tea Expo for chai aficionados; with over 100 varieties of Chinese tea available for sampling. Apart from the extensive collection of teas, participants get to discover more on the tea brewing process, the rich flavours and health benefits of Chinese tea, as well as view an exclusive showcase of premium tea sets, including exquisite white Dehua ceramics, that enhance the tea appreciation experience.





Exciting prizes and unbeatable deals, such as Exclusive WOW Deals at 2pm daily with incredible bargains such as Salted Egg Fish Skin or Potato Chips for just fifty cents (usual price SG$7.60); daily lucky draw redemption where customers stand to win air tickets for two to Hong Kong , Seoul , Taipei and Tokyo when they spend at least SG$50 across three receipts and daily goodie bag give-away for the first 250 customers entering the event.

Click here to download the latest flyer for more information (all products, promos and booth numbers are subject to changes). Admission to World Food Fair 2024 is free. Sign up for the mailing list and receive the latest updates on the best deals here. For the latest information on the event and our exhibitors, visit the Singapore Food Shows website and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Media assets can be downloaded here.

[1] The two other food & beverage consumer exhibitions organised by Constellar are Food & Beverage Fair and Yummy Food Expo.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries and sectors, connecting people, global marketplaces and networks for sustainable growth. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.

Appendix: New exhibitors to check out

Exhibitor Exhibitor Profile Special Deals at WFF 2024 The Hot Gathering Booth E47 A famous BBQ restaurant in the heart

of Chinatown. Serving meat, seafood

vegetables on skewers and well

marinated with herbs and sauces,

customers are guaranteed to go back

for more. • BBQ Mutton @ $10/5pcs • BBQ Pork Belly @ $10/5pcs • BBQ Beef @ $10/5pcs • BBQ Chicken @ $10/5pcs • BBQ Prawns @ $12/5pcs • BBQ Vegetables @ $9/5pcs Lucky Saigon Booth E45 Located in Tanglin, the Lucky Saigon

café serves the best in Vietnamese

cuisine, where an ethnic Vietnamese

introduces her traditional cooking style

to bring out the umami of her country's

cuisine. Iced coffee for $2 SL Foods Booth B05 & B07 Food Manufacturer & Distributor in

Singapore, SL Foods' products

include Korean food, processed meat,

frozen & fresh foods. • Special "Buy 1 Get 1 Free"

deals available for selected

items. Other special deals for grabs: • Bulgogi Chicken/Pork &

Spicy Gochujang Pork Belly

@ $9.40 to $16.00 • Korean Luncheon Meat @

$6.60 • Korean Snacks up to $7.60 • Korean Rice Wine between

$11 to $27 • Kimchi Cabbage (500gm)

@ $5.00 Lai Lai Dining Booth D45 A popular family dining restaurant

featuring Taiwan cuisines located in

City Square, customers can immerse

themselves in the rich flavors and

vibrant culture of Taiwan as Lai Lai

Taiwan Dining brings them A Taste of

the Original Taiwan, crafted with

passion and tradition. Enjoy 1 braised pork rice and 1

Mee Sua @ $5.90 Cheerful Goat Booth D05 A brand born out of a love for coffee

and a passion for excellence, Cheerful

Goat will be showcasing its specialty

instant coffee, freeze-dried using

Super Extraction™ technology for

maximum flavour retention, made of

100% quality Arabica coffee beans,

and is all-natural. Purchase 1 box for $39.90 (U.P.

$45) or 3 boxes for $108 (U.P.

$119.70). Dertien SG Booth D43 A restaurant located at Sembawang

Road, Dertien SG's offerings include

Mookata, Bak Kut Teh, Lok Lok,

steamboat and ice cream. Get a drink with a purchase of

10 Lok Lok sticks Kang Xiao Lu Booth C45 Kang Xiao Lu was founded in 2017

and is a Singapore-based food brand

specializing in Sichuan-style braised

delicacies. The brand aims to satisfy

the discerning tastes of Chinese

consumers and to preserve the

essence of traditional Chinese braised

cuisine by selecting high-quality

ingredients to produce the most

authentic ready-to-eat braised foods.

Whether for home dining, travel, or as

a gift for friends and family, Kang Xiao

Lu is the best choice. Kang Xiao Lu

boasts an 8,000 square foot modern

food factory dedicated to ensuring

high product quality and food safety.

Their franchise stores are spread

across the island, winning the love of

both local and international food

lovers. Kang Xiao Lu not only

emphasizes product quality but also

focuses on brand image and customer

experience, adhering to the principles

of integrity, innovation, and

development. • 2 roasted sausages @ $5

(U.P. $3 for 1) • Salt baked chicken thigh @

$3 (U.P. $3.50) Savoury Market Booth A03 An online store offering ready-to-cook

and handmade healthy food, Savoury

Market will be showcasing its range of

nourishing soup that does not require

cooking and is conveniently accessible. • Normal packet (6 sachets):

Between $18.50 - $21.50 • Jumbo packet (26 sachets):

Between $64.50 - 77.50

