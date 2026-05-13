GC Talk Limited Unveils ETF365.com.hk: A New Benchmark for Data Transparency in Global ETF Information

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Talk Limited, a premier digital media organization, is proud to announce the official launch of ETF365.com.hk. Positioned as a specialized "Digital Library" for Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), the platform is designed to provide users with a structured, objective, and transparent foundation for global market information through advanced data organization.

Harnessing Technology to Resolve Information Fragmentation

In today's digital economy, information seekers are often overwhelmed by fragmented and unorganized content. Recognizing the lack of a neutral and professional data hub in the market, the development team at ETF365.com.hk has invested significant resources into data integration and information visualization:

Multi-Dimensional Data Compilation: The platform features public information from major global markets, meticulously curated and integrated by a professional editorial team. Every detail—from ETF profiles and asset compositions to expense ratios—undergoes multiple rounds of verification against official disclosures. This ensures a pure and reliable environment for information retrieval.

The platform features public information from major global markets, meticulously curated and integrated by a professional editorial team. Every detail—from ETF profiles and asset compositions to expense ratios—undergoes multiple rounds of verification against official disclosures. This ensures a pure and reliable environment for information retrieval. Interactive Data Visualization: To enhance accessibility, the team developed an intuitive "Parameter Comparison Interface." Users can quickly grasp core technical indicators, such as management fees, underlying holdings, and Assets Under Management (AUM), through clear charts and modular layouts, eliminating the need to navigate complex raw documents.

To enhance accessibility, the team developed an intuitive "Parameter Comparison Interface." Users can quickly grasp core technical indicators, such as management fees, underlying holdings, and Assets Under Management (AUM), through clear charts and modular layouts, eliminating the need to navigate complex raw documents. Comprehensive Information Integration: The platform consolidates scattered public data from leading global exchanges and issuer websites. All information is sourced directly from official filings to maintain the highest levels of accuracy and integrity, providing a streamlined gateway for global product research.

A Commitment to Neutrality and Accuracy

"We believe the true value of information lies in its authenticity," said Chris Tam, Co-founder of GC Talk Limited. "The launch of ETF365.com.hk marks a significant milestone in our digital media journey. We aren't just building a website; we are defining a new way to access information—letting the data speak for itself and removing the barriers created by information asymmetry."

Co-founder Eric Lee added: "Throughout the development phase, we maintained a strict commitment to the principle of 'Pure Information Provision.' ETF365.com.hk serves exclusively as a data repository and does not facilitate trading or offer investment advice. We believe that when data is made sufficiently transparent, users are empowered to gain a clearer understanding of the global landscape. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our data depth, introducing objective coverage of products in emerging sectors."

About GC Talk Limited

Based in Hong Kong, GC Talk Limited is a premier digital media firm dedicated to delivering independent, high-quality online content. Its portfolio includes:

ETF365.com.hk : Professional ETF reviews and asset allocation strategies.

Professional ETF reviews and asset allocation strategies. Talkmoney.com.hk : A hub for financial literacy and investment education.

A hub for financial literacy and investment education. VPN101.com.hk: Specialized reviews on cybersecurity and digital privacy.

Media Contact:

Eric

Senior Editor

[email protected]

SOURCE GC Talk Limited