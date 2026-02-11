/C O R R E C T I O N -- GDIN/

In the news release, GDIN Opens Applications for Global AI & Digital Transformation PoC Program, Inviting Overseas Organizations, issued 11-Feb-2026 by GDIN over PR Newswire, the email address in the end of the release should read [email protected] rather than [email protected] as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

GDIN Opens Applications for Global AI & Digital Transformation PoC Program, Inviting Overseas Organizations

New round builds on 2025 results and supports real-world pilot projects with Korean tech companies

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Digital Innovation Network (GDIN), a non-profit foundation under South Korea's Ministry of Science and ICT, has officially opened applications for a new round of its AI & Digital Transformation Global PoC (Proof of Concept) Support Program, calling on overseas organizations to participate in joint pilot projects with innovative Korean technology companies.

Launched in 2025, the program was created to help international organizations overcome adoption barriers by validating AI and digital transformation solutions in real operational environments before full-scale deployment. Through structured PoC projects, participants can assess technical feasibility, business impact, and scalability while minimizing upfront investment and implementation risk.

The program supports PoC collaborations in four priority sectors where demand for digital transformation is accelerating globally:

Edu-Tech – digital learning platforms, workforce upskilling, AI-based assessment

Ag-Tech – smart farming, livestock monitoring, climate and food-tech solutions

Digital Healthcare – AI diagnostics, digital care systems, smart medical devices

Digital Manufacturing – process optimization, automation, predictive maintenance

Overseas organizations—including enterprises, public institutions, hospitals, universities, and industry associations—are invited to submit PoC proposals based on their specific operational challenges. GDIN evaluates project feasibility and impact, then matches selected proposals with Korean technology companies capable of delivering customized AI and digital solutions. GDIN also provides end-to-end coordination and technical support throughout the PoC process.

The program has already proven its effectiveness. In its first year, GDIN supported PoC projects across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, achieving a 100 percent PoC contract completion rate and exceeding original targets for pilot project development. Several projects progressed into discussions on commercialization, procurement, or long-term deployment, demonstrating the program's role as a practical bridge from pilot validation to market adoption.

With this new round, GDIN aims to further expand its global partner network and facilitate demand-driven innovation by directly connecting overseas organizations with Korea's advanced AI and digital transformation capabilities.

"Many organizations are interested in AI, but remain cautious about real-world integration and return on investment," said Jongkap Kim, CEO of GDIN. "This PoC Support program allows global partners to test solutions in their own environments first, supported by proven Korean innovators. It enables informed adoption decisions based on evidence, not assumptions."

Interested organizations are invited to submit their applications through GDIN's official website notice page. Applications will be accepted until February 28, 2026.

[email protected]

