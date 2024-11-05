GDS International Enters Thailand with a Landmark $1 Billion Investment to Establish a Hyperscale Data Center Park

BANGKOK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS International, a pioneering high-performance data center developer and operator in Asia, has officially announced its entry into Thailand with a committed investment of up to USD 1 billion over the next five years to develop a hyperscale data center park in Chonburi province, southeast of Bangkok. This development represents a strategic expansion of GDS International's portfolio of data centers, which provide essential infrastructure driving Asia's digital economy.

From left to right: Jimmy Yu, SVP of GDS International; Jamie Khoo, CEO of GDS International; William Huang, Chairman of GDS International; Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand; Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of BOI; and Jirayu Houngsub, Government Spokesperson GDS International (GDSI) team meets with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. From left to right: Amy Liu, Legal Director; Yingshan Shi, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications; Bruce Lim, VP of BD; Jimmy Yu, SVP of BD; Jamie Khoo, CEO; William Huang, Chairman; Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra; Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of BOI; Chattarin Chanhom, Deputy Secretary-General of Prime Minister; and Jirayu Houngsub, Government Spokesperson. Jamie Khoo, CEO of GDS International signs the agreement with Dendao Komolmas, CFO of AMATA Corporation and Chawalit Tippawanich, CEO of AMATA U Co., Ltd. Witnessed (from left to right) by Vikrom Kromadit, Chairman of AMATA; Teerawut Charoensuk, Deputy Governor of IEAT; William Huang, Chairman of GDS International; Kongwut Yodpayung, Assistant Governor of IEAT; and Weerapong Duangpiboon, Director of Amata city Chonburi Industrial Estate, IEAT.

The announcement was made during a meeting with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at Government House in Bangkok, where GDS International underscored its commitment to playing a key role in Thailand's digital transformation. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra stated that the investment demonstrates investors' confidence in Thailand's thriving digital ecosystem and reinforces the country's emerging position as a regional hub for cloud infrastructure and AI technology. She remarked that GDS International's entry into Thailand exemplifies the nation's strong potential to attract high-value investments in the digital sector, paving the way for further growth and innovation in ASEAN's digital landscape. She affirmed that the government will provide full support and expressed her anticipation for GDS International's contributions to Thailand's digital growth.

The Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), which promotes high-impact investments, recently approved GDS International's project as part of its push to make Thailand a regional tech hub. Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the BOI, said, "Thailand offers not only resilient digital infrastructure and stable, sufficient utilities but also a digitally engaged population, with government support that drives local demand. Its position as a neutral country, along with a commitment to technology neutrality, fosters a dynamic and open digital landscape for investors. The government is dedicated to advancing key areas, including the development of clean energy mechanisms. We are currently establishing a Direct Power Purchase Agreement (Direct PPA), specifically designed for data centers, and refining digital regulations to support advancements in AI technology."

Government initiatives focused on digital transformation are designed to position Thailand as a regional hub for high-tech and digital infrastructure. GDS International's investment aligns with these goals, building a foundation to accelerate Thailand's digital economy and strengthen its influence within ASEAN.

William Huang, Chairman of GDS International, expressed, "Our investment in Thailand aligns with our vision of advancing the digital economy across Asia. Our goal is to build a cutting-edge data center park that not only meets Thailand's cloud and AI infrastructure needs but also fosters a thriving data center ecosystem. With the support of the Thai government, the BOI, and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), GDS International is committed to strengthening Thailand's role as a digital leader in ASEAN, fostering a dynamic and interconnected digital economy."

Jamie Khoo, CEO of GDS International, stated, "The rise in AI workloads is driving increased demand for colocation services, as businesses leverage AI to enhance processes and efficiency. GDS International is committed to being a reliable partner in advancing Thailand's digital infrastructure. This investment will create employment opportunities and support skill development. By collaborating with local industry players and educational institutions, we aim to equip the Thai workforce with essential digital skills for the future."

Following the announcement, GDS International solidified its plans by signing a comprehensive partnership agreement with AMATA Corporation Public Company Limited, Southeast Asia's leading industrial real estate developer and operator. The agreement covers land acquisition at the AMATA City Chonburi Industrial Estate and provides access to renewable energy such as floating solar power.

Jamie Khoo, CEO of GDS International, said, "Thailand's southeast data center cluster in Chonburi has become increasingly attractive to meet the rising demand fueled by the nation's rapid digital transformation. We selected AMATA as our strategic partner for its impressive scale—hosting around 800 factories and commercial outlets—and its reliable, comprehensive utilities and infrastructure that support diverse needs. Amata City Chonburi Industrial Park offers an ideal site for GDS International's data center development, with the presence of available zones, proximity to subsea cable landing stations, and secure location outside floodplains."

"We are thrilled that GDS International has chosen AMATA for its first hyperscale data center project in Thailand," said Vikrom Kromadit, Chairman of AMATA. "GDS International, a data center pioneer in Asia, brings expertise in developing and operating next-generation digital infrastructure, shaping the future of related industries across Thailand and the broader region. Our commitment to supporting diverse industry needs, especially in line with current investment trends, is demonstrated through our integrated approach and ability to provide tailored solutions across the full spectrum of utilities and infrastructure required for successful operations. We view this partnership as a valuable opportunity to grow together and shape the future."

GDS International will incorporate renewable energy solutions, aligning with Thailand's carbon neutrality goals to ensure sustainable operations. The planned hyperscale data center park will incorporate advanced technologies, including liquid-cooling systems, to enhance energy efficiency.

Thailand, the second-largest economy in Southeast Asia with a population exceeding 70 million, is rapidly emerging as a prime location for AI and high-performance computing workloads. Supported by strong connectivity to the SIJORI region, the network will enable GDS International to expand platform coverage and enhance service offerings across Southeast Asia.

With a strong presence across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Japan, GDS International's portfolio currently comprises 480 MW of data center capacity in service and under construction, with an additional 590 MW held for future development. This investment in Thailand marks a significant expansion of GDS International's regional footprint and reflects its commitment to advancing Thailand's digital infrastructure, supporting the country's ambition to become a leading digital hub in ASEAN, and fostering a connected data ecosystem that drives digital economies across the region.

About GDS International

GDS International is a data center pioneer in Asia that develops and operates next-generation digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, quickly scalable, and cost-effective solutions.

Our cutting-edge data centers empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to connect with and support their customers, spur innovation, and shape the futures of their industries across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, and beyond.

Headquartered in Singapore, GDS International's leadership team has more than 20 years of experience building Asia's largest data center business and creating new markets to support global customers, including pioneering the development of the SIJORI (Singapore, Johor, and Riau Islands) region as a global hub for data centers.

