GE Vernova Showcases Solutions to Help Accelerate Asia's Energy Transition at Enlit Asia 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As countries across Asia look to progress on their energy transition amidst increasing climate action globally, GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) remains committed to addressing the energy trilemma of affordability, reliability and sustainability in the region and will participate as a Platinum Sponsor at the upcoming Enlit Asia 2024 .

According to International Energy Agency, countries in Asia will use half of the electricity in the world in the year 2025. With Asia's power sector accounting for 49% of the region's greenhouse gas emissions, the shift to cleaner sources of energy underpins the critical need to both decarbonize Asia's power sector and ensure more reliable, accessible electricity for a rapidly growing population.

Visitors to GE Vernova's exhibit at Enlit Asia - Booth Q01 at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre - will be able to get an immersive experience of GE Vernova's latest technologies and innovations across power generation, wind energy, and electrification ecosystems throughout from October 8 - 10, 2024. In addition, industry experts from GE Vernova will also be leading important conversations, held during the conference to discuss pertinent energy issues and best practices with other industry stakeholders to help advance affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for Malaysia and Asia's net zero journey. Here is a snapshot of the key sessions where GE Vernova leaders would address the audience.

[Keynote] Shaping Regional Energy Transition - From Malaysia to Beyond

Presenter: Ramesh Singaram , President and CEO, Asia , Gas Power, GE Vernova

Presenter: Ramesh Singaram Vernova Harnessing Technology Innovation to Enhance Energy Efficiency

Presenter: Kazunari Fukui , Asia Decarbonization Leader, Gas Power, GE Vernova

Presenter: Kazunari Fukui Decarbonization Vernova Navigating the Complexities in Hybridizing Power Generation

Speaker: Jorge Sanchez, Strategic Marketing Director, APAC, Onshore Wind, GE Vernova

Speaker: Jorge Sanchez, Strategic Marketing Director, APAC, Onshore Wind, GE Vernova Building a Digitally Enabled, Resilient Grid Infrastructure

Speaker: Shailesh Mishra , Asia Pacific Regional Leader, Grid Systems Integration, GE Vernova

In addition to participating in Enlit Asia's conference program, GE Vernova and industry experts will host a webinar on how they are driving the energy transition in the region. The webinar, titled 'Powering Asia's Energy Transition: From Planning to Execution' will take place on October 9 from 15:00 to 16:00 MYT. This live webinar provides an opportunity to join either in-person at the GE Vernova booth or virtually via Zoom. For more details and to register, visit: vernova.is/atEnlitAsia.

"Achieving electrification and decarbonization goals, and enabling economic growth continue to be urgent priorities for Asia." said Ramesh Singaram, President and CEO, Asia, Gas Power, GE Vernova. "The pace of progress will hinge on deeper collaboration across the public and private sectors, with strategic deployment of multiple energy sources, including renewables and gas power; and investments in the grid together with software solutions."

With approximately 56,000 wind turbines and 7,000 gas turbines globally, the company's global technology base helps generate about 25% of the world's electricity and has a meaningful role to play in the energy transition. In Asia, GE Vernova, has approximately 18,000 employees in more than 22 countries in the region. It works across the electricity value chain in the region, from generation through various power sources including wind, gas, and more, to providing transmission, distribution, and software solutions.

Note to editors:

You are invited to visit GE Vernova's showcase at Booth #Q01 where our energy industry experts will be available to present advanced solutions and to attend our thought leadership panel in-person or online on October 9: Powering Asia's energy transition from planning to execution. Register on: https://vernova.is/atEnlitAsia

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) is purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 75,000 employees across 100+ countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future.

GE Vernova's mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, "GEV," as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. "Ver" / "verde" signal Earth's verdant and lush ecosystems. "Nova," from the Latin "novus," nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn .

SOURCE GE Vernova Inc.