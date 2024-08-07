Geek Events Celebrates Significant Wins at Marketing Events Awards 2024 in Singapore and The AOTY and MARKies Awards 2024 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek Events is thrilled to announce its latest achievements at this year's Marketing Events Awards 2024, where they secured the Gold award for Best Hybrid Event and was named a finalist for Best Experiential Event. The award recognition underscores Geek Events' commitment to utilising technological advancements coupled with creativity in creating memorable and impactful experiences, for brands and participants alike.

The Marketing Events Awards 2024, held on 26th July in Singapore, celebrated excellence and innovation in event marketing, attracting top talent and leading organisations from the industry. At this prestigious event, Geek Events triumphed by winning the Best Hybrid Event Gold Award, a testament to its exceptional ability to seamlessly blend real-world and virtual experiences. This recognition, along with being a finalist for Best Experiential Event, highlights the success of their groundbreaking Mountain Dew 'Dew Challenge 2023', an event designed to push the boundaries of event conceptualisation and organisation to deliver unparalleled experiences for gamers nationwide.

The campaign, part of the Mountain Dew 'Dew Challenge 2023' which began on September 2023, with 3.2 million Mountain Dew bottles distributed across more than 3,000 locations across Malaysia, culminating on December 16, 2023, led to two Guinness World Records:

1. The Largest Paintball Mural: A record-breaking paintball mural made using 4,715 pallets.

2. Most People Shooting Paintball Simultaneously: Achieved with an impressive 298 participants.

"Winning Gold for Best Hybrid Event and being a finalist for Best Experiential Event at the Marketing Events Awards is a monumental achievement for Geek Events. It reflects our innovative approach, the hard work of our dedicated team, and the trust our clients place in us. We are inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of event experiences," said Keat Kuang Lim, Founder and Agency Leader of Geek Events. He added, "We extend heartfelt thanks to our clients, partners, and supporters. Their collaboration and trust have been crucial to our success, and we are more motivated than ever to pioneer new event experiences and set industry benchmarks."

These recent triumphs add to Geek Events' ongoing success, following a series of victories at the Agency Of The Year (AOTY) and MARKies Awards 2024 earlier in June. At the MARKies Awards, Geek Events was recognised for the same Mountain Dew campaign, leading to three prestigious Gold Awards: Most Creative Gamification Campaign, Most Creative Event (Physical/Virtual), and Most Effective Use of Event (Physical/Virtual).

Additionally, Geek Events was honoured at the Agency of the Year Awards Malaysia 2024 (AOTY), receiving the Bronze Award for Experiential Marketing Agency of the Year, and Keat Kuang Lim was recognised with the Bronze Award for Agency Leader of the Year. These accolades underscore Geek Events' exceptional contributions to experiential marketing and leadership within the industry.

"These awards highlight our team's relentless pursuit of innovation and creativity," said Lim. "We are thrilled to be recognised for our contributions to the industry and our efforts in creating experiences that captivate and inspire."

Driven by an unwavering passion, to be the best. Lim and his team at Geek Events utilises technological advancements to redefine the boundaries of conceptualising and organising events and finding new means of connecting brands with their desired audiences. Marrying the brand's objectives with society's thirst for fresh and exhilarating experiences, Lim guides the team to uniquely envision what truly engages people, as they craft events that leave a lasting impact and create unforgettable memories. This visionary approach was instrumental in the success of the Mountain Dew campaign winning multiple awards, which pushed the limits of event management and captivated audiences.

Geek Events continues to set new standards in the event management industry, consistently delivering high-quality experiences that engage and excite audiences worldwide.

About Geek Events

Geek Events is an innovative force in the event organising world, dedicated to curating exceptional brand activation experiences for all, through a unique mix of creativity and technology. Geek Events offers a comprehensive range of services, including event organising, web and app development, digital marketing, talent management, video production and editing, and live production & broadcast.

About Keat Kuang Lim, Founder and Agency Leader of GeekFam and Geek Events

Keat Kuang Lim is a dynamic entrepreneur whose journey began in the financial industry, where he quickly became the youngest record-breaker in insurance. His drive and innovative spirit led him to venture into digital marketing and esports, where he founded GeekFam, today one of the leading esports clubs in Indonesia and the world. Lim's entrepreneurial journey further expanded with the establishment of Geek Events, a company dedicated to creating immersive and award-winning experiential events. Known for his relentless determination and visionary approach, Lim has made significant contributions to the industries he touches. His unique philosophy focuses on scouting individuals who are hungry for success rather than those already at the top, shaping Geek Events' approach to talent development. Lim's commitment to mentoring and empowering those willing to work hard has solidified his reputation as a transformative leader and a beacon of inspiration in the entrepreneurial world.

SOURCE Geek Events