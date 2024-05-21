GEEKOM A8 AI PC is now available for ￥100,000 and up.

TAIPEI, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEEKOM A8, a highly anticipated Next-Gen AI mini PC with an AMD HawkPoint Ryzen 8040 processor, is now available.

The A8 employs a metal housing with rounded corners and anodized matte finish, giving it a gorgeous and stylish look. Having a footprint smaller than the palm of your hand, the mini PC will conveniently fit in all types of desktop arrangement and instantly elevate the aesthetics of your workspace.

There are two variants of the GEEKOM A8, users have the option to choose between two processors from the same AMD HawkPoint family: Ryzen 7 8845HS and Ryzen 9 8945HS. Both chips feature 8 Zen 4 CPU cores, 16 threads, 16MB L3 cache, an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU as well as a Ryzen AI Engine NPU, but the Ryzen 9 8945HS is designed to offer slightly better performance, thanks to its higher CPU and GPU frequencies.

With a greatly enhanced NPU, the A8 can execute 60% more AI workloads than mini PCs with last-generation Ryzen 7040 chips, allowing you to embrace a new era of AI computing. For average consumers, the A8 will quickly find answers to all your questions and turn your texts into images and videos. For business users, the A8 will automatically summarize notes, transcribe calls, and take meeting minutes for you. For professional content creators, the A8 will bring much faster AI-powered photo editing, quicker video output, and speedier multi-tasking, helping you bring your most ambitious ideas to life. With the new IceBlast 1.5 cooling technology, the A8 can stay cool and stable even when tasks are loaded.

Besides its powerful performance, the A8 also offers a wide array of ports, including four USB-A (including three USB3.2 Gen2), two HDMI2.0, a 40Gbps USB4, a multi-function Type-C, an SDXC slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can choose to connect the mini PC to an eGPU, ultra high-speed portable storage, or up to four 4K displays.

The A8 is now available on GEEKOM's independent website. The 8845HS and 8945HS variants are priced at ￥100,000 and ￥130,000 respectively. Regardless of the CPU option, each unit is preinstalled with 32GB dual-channel SO-DIMM DDR5-5600 RAM, a fast 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe4.0*4 SSD, a wireless card that supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, and a licensed copy of Windows 11 operating system.

