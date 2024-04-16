GEEKOM announces its participation in Japan IT Week Spring

TAIPEI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, the Green Mini PC Global Leader, will be making its debut at the highly anticipated Japan IT Week Spring Trade Show. With more than 20 years' history of offering quality and eco-friendly products, GEEKOM has long established itself as the go-to brand for reliable mini PCs. As Japan IT Week Spring approaches, the Taiwan-based company is ready to showcase its diverse lineup with more than 10 exciting new products.

GEEKOM recently introduced two new intel-based series and two new AMD-based series, expanding their mini PC lineup to a total of 7 series:

Intel Platform:

- The Air series products are thin, lightweight and budget-friendly mini PCs designed for casual home and office computing.

- The IT series products are high-performance but cost-efficient mini PCs adept at fulfilling computing needs in various scenarios.

- The GT series mini PCs have amazing aesthetics and sports car level performance, fully satisfying all sorts of computing needs.

- The XT series mini PCs offer the highest level of aesthetics and performance, perfect for elite users seeking the utmost versatility in their computer.

AMD Platform:

- The AE series products are mini PCs designed to offer exceptional cost-efficiency and gaming performance. They are ideal choices for power users with not-so-powerful wallets.

- The A series products are mini PCs with stunning aesthetics and impeccable performance, seeing you through demanding productivity tasks and gaming.

- The AX series are gaming mini PCs with the most striking design and uttermost performance, well suited for all computing scenarios.

The most anticipated new additions are no other than the XT1 Mega and A8MAX. The former is powered by an Intel Meteor Lake Core Ultra processor, while the latter features a new AMD HawkPoint Ryzen 8040 CPU. Both models will get huge performance boosts thanks to enhanced AI capabilities. Besides, GEEKOM also plans to release a new computer that rocks an AMD Ryzen 9 8940H CPU and an AMD RX 7600M XT discrete GPU, capable of running the most graphics-intensive games at the highest settings.

Everyone who registers online and visits GEEKOM's booth during Japan IT Week Spring will be welcomed with a special gift!

Time: April 24-26, 2024

EAST HALL 6, BOOTH NO.39-16

Address: Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan 135-0063

Please visit GEEKOM.JP or follow GEEKOM's official social media accounts for more information and the latest updates.

