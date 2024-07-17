GEM's Decade of Success: Fueling Clients' Growth with High-Performance ODCs

GEM Corporation marks ten years of driving innovation and growth across businesses with in-depth tech expertise.

HANOI, Vietnam, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEM Corporation, a leader in offshore software development, celebrates a decade of remarkable growth and transformation. This milestone underscores GEM's steadfast dedication to forging enduring partnerships and driving innovation in the tech industry.

At GEM Corporation: "We work together to build high-performance Offshore Development Centers (ODCs), focusing on nurturing long-term growth and innovation."

"A decade ago, GEM was a vision shared by a group of 30 individuals working on mobile-based ERP projects. Today, our team has expanded to 300+ professionals who consistently deliver excellent solutions to Fortune 1000 clients across different continents, including the APAC region, the EU, and America." said Mr. Khanh Hoang, CEO of GEM Corporation.

Furthermore, GEM's reputation as a reliable and innovative IT partner has been solidified through various prestigious awards and certificates such as the 2020, 2022, and 2023 Sao Khue award, ISO27001:2013 certificate, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisal result.

"I am profoundly thankful for the enduring partnerships we've cultivated, with many clients standing by us for over eight years. Our journey in building high-performance Offshore Development Centers (ODCs) (also known as Offshore Technology Delivery Centers or Outsourcing Center) transcends mere business; it's about nurturing long-term growth and innovation." Hoang noted.

Navigating Market Evolution

GEM's success story is closely linked to the dynamic shifts in the offshore development landscape. From primarily focusing on cutting costs, the industry has evolved to a holistic approach that emphasizes quality and innovation. ODCs now serve as a gateway to a global talent pool, allowing businesses to access specialized skills and diverse perspectives. This transition has catalyzed global innovation and business expansion, driving an increased demand for ODCs to serve as pivotal strategic partners who will enable businesses to achieve continuous, sustainable growth and maintain a competitive edge in their markets.

Vietnam, with its youthful and skilled labor force of approximately 480,000 professionals and competitive service costs, has emerged as a key destination for ITO services. GEM is at the forefront of leveraging this potential, positioning itself as a prominent player in the global market.

Cultivating Strategic Alliances and Talent Prowess

Seeing the client's success as our own, GEM's strategy is characterized by unmatched dedication throughout the delivery process. Our team of IT experts works closely with clients to identify strategies to overcome their current challenges and realize their vision. Each milestone we accomplish together is a step closer to an innovation-driven and meaningful future.

In addition, GEM has made significant strides in nurturing the future tech workforce. In September 2023, GEM signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Institute for Artificial Intelligence (IAI) at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET). This partnership aims to access a pool of young, rising IT talents and to foster a collaborative environment for advanced research and development.

To further empower its workforce, GEM supports its staff through specialized training programs and internal workshops focusing on both technical skills and soft skills. This investment in employee development ensures that GEM remains at the cutting edge of technology, ready to tackle high-value initiatives such as R&D, digital transformation, AI, machine learning, and data science services. These efforts enable GEM to deliver top-notch solutions and consulting to clients.

Relentlessly Empowering Clients with New Technologies

GEM Corporation fortifies its market presence and explores new opportunities through deep local market insights and cultural alignment. Our enduring eight-year partnership with a prominent Nordic client exemplifies our commitment to bridging cultural divides and strengthening cross-office collaboration, paving the way for a new era of interconnected global enterprises.

As a pioneer in realizing digital transformation initiatives, GEM is at the forefront of integrating new technologies like cloud computing, low-code platforms, and CI/CD DevOps. These innovations elevate business agility and resilience and drive profound and lasting change in the digital landscape. By focusing on enterprise app development, artificial intelligence, and data science, GEM aspires to shape the future of technology and lead the way in global tech advancements.

"Our vision is to empower companies around the globe through forward-thinking partnerships and transformative solutions," said Mr. Ngo Khanh Hoang, CEO of GEM Corporation. "We are devoted to guiding our clients on their digital transformation journeys, ensuring they achieve sustainable growth and long-term success in a rapidly evolving world."

About GEM Corporation:

GEM Corporation, a prominent Hanoi-based IT service provider, specializes in delivering innovative technology solutions worldwide. With over a decade of industry expertise, GEM focuses on Web/Mobile app development, ODCs for DX journey acceleration, and Technical strategy consulting.

For business inquiries, visit gemvietnam.com.

