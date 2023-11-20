Gems of the Pacific: Jolywood's Modules Shine at Indonesian Expo

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "PV + STORAGE ASEAN 2023", the biggest PV expo for ASEAN nations, took place from November 14 to 16 in Jakarta. With the theme of "Building a Sustainable Indonesia with Solar and Storage Innovations," this year's event aims to promote the transition of Indonesia's energy mix to green renewable energy. Highly proficient in n-type TOPCon cell technology, Jolywood appeared at the exhibition with JW series products, attracting customers from all over the world.

At the Expo, Jolywood had its JW series HD144N and HD156N modules on display. The JW series, the company's ace product, is aimed at industrial, commercial, and large PV systems. Compared with p-type modules, the JW-HD144N TOPCon bifacial high-performance module is highly efficient with its high conversion rate and low attenuation. In addition, the low temperature coefficient, high bifacial rate, and exceptional low-light efficiency allow the module to produce an impressive amount of power even in extreme climate conditions and low-light weather conditions.

Looking ahead, the Indonesian government is committed to developing all kinds of potential renewable energy in an effort to meet its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060. The current international standards for measuring the carbon footprint of components from production, transportation, end-of-life to recycling are IEC14040 and IEC14067. Jolywood is active in the pursuit of carbon emission reduction, as can be seen from their continued effort to build a greener world through continuous improvement and upgrade. The carbon footprint ratings for all of their modules are already down to 500kg eq CO2/kWc, which is believed to help Indonesia and other ASEAN countries to transition to green and renewable energy.

The Expo was an opportunity for Jolywood not only to showcase its n-TOPCon technology and products but also to advance Indonesia's sustainable development. It has allowed more businesses to become familiar with the advantages of n-TOPCon products and will promote deeper cooperation between Jolywood and Indonesian companies in the field of new energy and pushes Indonesia towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

SOURCE Jolywood