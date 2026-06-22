Gen Precision Launches Automated Inspection Machine for FAU Series Components Supporting Scalable CPO Manufacturing

TAOYUAN, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure, demand for Fiber Array Units (FAUs) and other passive optical components is increasing across silicon photonics and co-packaged optics (CPO) applications. As production volumes grow, manufacturers face increasing demands for inspection accuracy and efficiency across components including Fiber Array (FA), V-Grooves (VG), MT ferrules, and MMC ferrules.

To address these challenges, Gen Precision announced the GTK-OSI1 Automated Passive Optical Component Inspection Machine, which integrates AOI, AI-powered image analysis, and high-precision measurement technologies. Featuring Smart-Point Setup and a proprietary Geo-Trajectory Algorithm, the system supports automated, high-efficiency inspection of FAUs and other passive optical components.

Dual-CCD Vision System Enables Micron-Level Measurement Accuracy

Silicon photonics applications require increasingly tighter dimensional tolerances, making inspection accuracy critical to manufacturing yield. The GTK-OSI1 features an 18-megapixel dual-CCD vision system that separates feature recognition and precision measurement into dedicated inspection processes.

The GTK-OSI1 achieves measurement repeatability of up to 3σ ±0.05 μm for Fiber Arrays (FA) and V-Grooves (VG), and 3σ ±0.1 μm for MT and MMC ferrules. Beyond meeting current inspection standards, this product is designed with tomorrow in mind. It scales to support the ultra-high-density measurement needs of next-generation optical communications, such as 6.4T and 12.8T modules, ensuring an equipment investment that delivers immediate value and long-term scalability.

Smart-Point Configuration and Semiconductor-Grade Positioning for High-Volume Inspection

The GTK-OSI1 incorporates semiconductor-grade, three-axis positioning technology and Smart-Point Configuration to automatically locates and measures critical features. Combined with dedicated fixtures, it supports a wide range of passive optical components while minimizing setup requirements across different product types.

Leveraging the proprietary Geo-Trajectory Algorithm, for the GTK-OSI1 can inspect up to 20 MT or MMC ferrules in a single cycle, completing individual hole or groove measurements in less than one second. By integrating automated positioning with this batch inspection, the system enables manufacturers to increase throughput without compromising measurement repeatability.

Developed from practical experience in precision machining, automation equipment development, and passive optical component manufacturing, the GTK-OSI1 integrates measurement accuracy, automated processing, and batch inspection into a standardized machine designed for volume production.

About Gen Precision

Established in 1992 and headquartered in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Gen Precision offers fully integrated in-house capabilities in mold manufacturing, automation system development, and injection molding.

Backed by an ISO 9001–certified quality management system, we deliver key components and integrated automation solutions for semiconductor, optical communications, healthcare, and electronics industries. With long-term global partnerships and customized support, we help customers optimize operations, improve yield, and create lasting value at scale.

Learn more at gentk.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Gen Precision