Gene Solutions Concludes Successful ESMO Asia Congress 2025 with AI-Powered Multi-Omics Liquid Biopsy Symposium and Two Best Poster Awards

2025 has marked a year of substantial progress for Gene Solutions, with expanded presence and partnerships across India, Turkey, Taiwan region, Hong Kong SAR, and Mainland China. The company advanced precision oncology through Asia's first multicancer early detection (MCED) test in a large prospective study of 9,024 participants (published in BMC Medicine). In parallel, a real-world circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) molecular residual disease (MRD) study involving 623 patients (published in JCO Oncology Advances, ASCO Publications) demonstrated high accuracy for early relapse detection versus imaging, supporting more timely interventions.

Symposium Highlights: AI-Powered Liquid Biopsy & Multi-Omics Across the Cancer Care Continuum

Chaired by Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong (The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR) and Prof. Nick Pavlakis (The University of Sydney, Australia), the symposium — "Ai-powered Liquid Biopsy And Multi-omics In Action: Bridging The Gap In Genomic Insights Across The Asia-pacific Region"— drew a full-house audience. It featured actionable clinical evidence spanning early detection, treatment selection, and post-treatment monitoring.

Faculty included Asst. Prof. Aaron Tan Chia-Ken (National Cancer Centre Singapore, Singapore), Dr. Le Son Tran and Dr. Dang L. Nguyen (Medical Genetics Institute, Vietnam), and Prof. Aya El Helali (The University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong SAR). Key topics addressed:

Early detection at scale (SPOT-MAS): A single 10 mL blood, multi-omics assay combining genetic, epigenetic, fragmentomic features through deep-targeted and shallow genome-wide sequencing.

Trained on data from over 20,000 cancer patients and 25,000 healthy controls, it incorporates retrospective (K-DISCOVERY) and prospective (K-DETEK) cohorts of more than 11,000 asymptomatic individuals, with real-world deployment in over 30,000 people across six Asian countries.

Real-world performance of SPOT-MAS in 10 cancers: In a large real-world study comprising 12,281 individuals (median age 43 years) with enrichment for familial cancer risk (24.5%), the assay demonstrated a sensitivity of 78.2%, specificity of 99.8%, positive predictive value (PPV) of 67%, negative predictive value (NPV) of 99.9%, and tumor-of-origin prediction accuracy of 80.3%. These results were comparable to previously reported in the K-DETEK prospective validation study (n = 9,024).

Treatment selection & monitoring (K-TRACK ctDNA-MRD): Validated across colorectal, breast, lung, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and gastric cancers to enable risk stratification and earlier intervention. Real-world Asian data indicate ctDNA detection of progression up to 14 months ahead of imaging and identification of resistance mechanisms in metastatic settings.

Advanced AI-driven Biomarkers (K-4CARE): The K-4CARE platform integrates DNA profiling (504 genes), transcriptomic profiling (19,435 genes), and longitudinal ctDNA-MRD monitoring—to support precision decision-making, including complex scenarios such as detecting tissue-of-origin with 87.7% prediction accuracy in cancer of unknown primary (CUP) and improving fusion detection by 20%.

ESMO consensus: The recent ESMO consensus (EBAI), published in November 2025, provides basic requirements for AI-based biomarkers in oncology - including ground truth, performance, generalizability, fairness and evidence requirements to establish their robustness.

Selected faculty insights:

"The challenge is balancing multi-cancer early detection performance with affordability—we achieve this via robust feature engineering, supervised machine learning, and high-quality multi-omics training datasets" said Dr. Le Son Tran.

"In early-stage cancer, cancers may still recur in some patients despite adjuvant treatment, while some patients may already be cured and do not need additional adjuvant therapy. MRD testing has the potential to transform how we manage these patients by allowing clinicians to escalate or de-escalate treatment more appropriately" added Asst. Prof. Tan Chia-Ken Aaron.

"AI driven biomarkers won't replace molecular testing; they will amplify it—especially when tissue is limited" commented Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong.

Scientific Recognition: Seven Abstracts and Two Best Posters

Gene Solutions presented seven posters spanning MCED, tumor profiling, MRD, immunotherapy, and population genetics. Two studies received Best Poster awards:

Best Poster (229P) – Integrated cfRNA + ctDNA Liquid Biopsy for Improved Early Colorectal Cancer Screening — Trang T. Tran

Best Poster (183P) – Scalable Platform to Produce Allogenic NonGenetically Modified NK Cells and Predict Cytotoxicity in Solid Tumors — Thu Dao

Additional abstracts:

913P: Multimodal cfDNA assay for early detection of lung cancer in patients with suspicious pulmonary nodules — Ho D. Vo

11P: BRCA1/BRCA2 pathogenic variant spectrum in 14,529 Vietnamese women — Le Phuong Thuy

227P: Integrated genomic & immune profiling improves chemotherapy benefit prediction in resectable colorectal cancer — Tran B. Nguyen

791P: Harnessing multi-omics data from tumor and plasma ctDNA in advanced lung cancer — Phuc Nguyen

784P: Real-world performance of hybrid tumor informed & tumor agnostic ctDNA testing predicting recurrence/progression in Southeast Asia — Van Anh H. Nguyen

Exhibition Engagement:

Live demonstrations and clinical discussions at Gene Solutions' exhibition booth engaged thousands of oncologists and researchers from across Asia, underscoring the need for accessible, high precision genomic solutions to improve patient outcomes

"Our presence at ESMO Asia program highlighted regionally validated multi-omics solutions—from SPOT-MAS to K-TRACK and K-4CARE—alongside the recognition of our scientific contributions through two Best Poster awards" said Dr. Sinh Nguyen, Oncology Medical Director, Gene Solutions. ''Moving into 2026, we remain committed to enhancing access through costs optimization, and strategic partnerships, enabling broader patient benefit from earlier detection, informed treatment decisions, and real-time monitoring."

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable. Leveraging multi-omics, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Artificial Intelligence, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio, including next-generation prenatal screening for fetal and maternal health (triSure), multi-cancer early detection (SPOT-MAS), and comprehensive tumor profiling and ctDNA monitoring (K-TRACK, K-4CARE).

Since 2017, Gene Solutions has performed over three million genetic tests worldwide through CAP-accredited laboratories across multiple markets. Through continuous innovation and strategic collaborations, the company is advancing earlier cancer detection, precision care and reproductive health globally.

For more information, visit www.genesolutions.com or contact [email protected]

Important Disclaimer

Tests described may be offered as laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) in CAP-accredited laboratories; availability and regulatory status vary by country/jurisdiction. Results are for professional use only. Performance characteristics are study-specific and may vary by population, setting, or sample quality. This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations regarding study outcomes, test performance, clinical utility, partnerships, and potential benefits. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory, clinical, market, and competitive factors. Gene Solutions undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

