Gene Solutions Hosts K-CONNECT Summit 2026, Uniting Oncology Experts Across Asia-Pacific

DA NANG, Vietnam, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions announced the successful conclusion of K-CONNECT Summit 2026, a regional scientific forum that brought together leading oncology experts, clinicians, researchers and healthcare stakeholders to discuss how Artificial Intelligence (AI) and multi-omics are reshaping cancer care across Asia-Pacific.

Held in Da Nang, Vietnam, the hybrid summit attracted more than 250 onsite regional oncology experts, with over 1,000 online participants. Under the theme "AI & Multi-omics: Shifting Paradigms in the New Era of Early Cancer Detection and Precision Oncology," the program explored how multi-omics — the integration of genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomic and fragmentomic data — can advance earlier cancer detection, more comprehensive molecular profiling, longitudinal disease monitoring and highly personalized treatment decisions.

Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong, Co-chair of the K-CONNECT Summit 2026 and Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Clinical Oncology, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, stated:

"Cancer care across Asia-Pacific is at a critical inflection point. As cancer incidence continues to rise, the ability to detect cancer earlier, more treatable stages and deliver more precise treatment is essential to improving outcomes and reducing the burden on patients, families and healthcare systems. AI-powered multi-omics liquid biopsy technologies — represent a transformative advance, with potential to enable broader access to earlier detection and truly personalized cancer care, when supported by robust clinical evidence, local implementation pathways and multidisciplinary collaboration."

Assoc. Prof. Do Anh Tu, Co-chair of K-CONNECT Summit 2026 and Vice Director of Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital) added: "The K-CONNECT Summit 2026 demonstrated the value of regional collaboration in advancing the next era of oncology. Bringing together clinicians, scientists and healthcare leaders across Asia-Pacific is essential as it enables us to learn from each other while moving from single-modality approaches toward integrated, AI-enabled and multi-omics-driven cancer care. The future will depend not only on technological innovation, but also on rigorous evidence generation, regional collaborations, responsible implementation and locally relevant care pathways."

Speakers included Prof. David CL Lam of The University of Hong Kong, Prof. Sumei Cao of Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center, Dr. Le Son Tran of Gene Solutions, Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Dr. Vaibhav Choudhary of Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital, Dr. Lan Tu Ngoc Ly of Gene Solutions, Assoc. Prof. Vu Le Thuong of University Medical Center Ho Chi Minh City, Assoc. Prof. Huy Trinh Le of Hanoi Medical University, Asst. Prof. Lucksamon Thamlikitkul of Siriraj Hospital, Dr. Basma M'Barek of Franco-Vietnamese Hospital, Dr. Tom Wei-Wu Chen of National Taiwan University Hospital and Dr. Nguyen Duy Sinh of Gene Solutions, with panel contributions from leading clinicians across Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan region and Hong Kong SAR.

Advancing Multi-Cancer Early Detection

The first session focused on multi-cancer early detection (MCED), a screening approach designed to detect cancer-associated signals from multiple cancer types, often from a single blood draw. Speakers discussed how circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) — tumor-derived DNA fragments released into the bloodstream — can be analyzed with AI and multi-omics to complement existing screening programs, particularly for cancers that lack established screening pathways.

Prof. David CL Lam addressed the ''grey zone'' in lung cancer screening with LDCT and the complementary role of ctDNA and multi-omics; Prof. Sumei Cao shared risk-stratified screening experience from Southern China while Dr. Le Son Tran presented clinical evidence for SPOT-MAS, Gene Solutions' AI-powered multi-cancer screening platform, which recently received U.S FDA Breakthrough Device Designation. Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong further emphasized the health-economic value of earlier detection and the potential of blood-based screening as an accessible option to complement current standard of care and improve patient outcomes. The panel discussed technical challenges, real-world evidence, population selection and the positioning of MCED as a complement — not a replacement — to guideline-recommended screening strategies.

From Molecular Profiling to Real-Time Monitoring

The second session explored comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic profiling (CGTP) with integrated ctDNA-based monitoring. CGTP combines DNA and RNA analysis to identify clinically relevant cancer alterations, including mutations, gene fusions and expression patterns that may help to guide treatment selection. The session also addressed molecular residual disease (MRD), defined as molecular evidence of residual cancer that may persist after treatment even when not detectable on imaging.

Dr. Vaibhav Choudhary described how liquid biopsy is moving from feasibility toward clinical consequence; Dr. Lan Tu Ngoc Ly discussed how K-TRACK and K-4CARE integrate DNA, RNA and ctDNA features to support treatment decision-making; Assoc. Prof. Vu Le Thuong showed how tissue and plasma profiling can support lung cancer management; and Assoc. Prof. Huy Trinh Le demonstrated the role of profiling and ctDNA in gastrointestinal cancers. The panel addressed cost, reimbursement, turnaround time, validation, standardization and interpretation of discordant tissue and plasma findings.

Defining the Future of Precision Oncology

The third session focused on translating molecular insights into actionable clinical decisions across diverse tumor types. Asst. Prof. Lucksamon Thamlikitkul underscored that precision oncology hinges on meticulous patient selection, judicious choice of diagnostic tests, and the expert interpretation of results within the full clinical context. Dr. Basma M'Barek presented compelling ctDNA-guided monitoring in breast cancer, with a particular focus on the detection of ESR1-mediated resistance. Dr. Tom Wei-Wu Chen shared valuable insights from soft tissue sarcoma cases and the MELODY study, highlighting the planned use of Gene Solutions' K-4CARE MAX platform for profiling and ctDNA-based monitoring in a rare-cancer clinical research setting.

Dr. Nguyen Duy Sinh outlined a forward-looking direction centered on deeper multi-omics integration, including DNA and RNA analysis, immunotherapy response prediction, tumor microenvironment assessment and functional precision medicine. He emphasized the potential role of K-4CARE MAX in predicting neo-antigen expression and tumor microenvironment factors relevant to immunotherapy and cancer vaccine strategies, as well as the utility of 3D organoid models for evaluating tumor response to therapies.

Explore full details of each scientific section HERE

Following the success of K-CONNECT Summit 2026, Gene Solutions will continue expanding the K-CONNECT platform through scientific education, expert exchange, clinical evidence sharing and strategic partnerships focused on improving equitable access to advanced genomic solutions worldwide.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable. Leveraging next-generation sequencing, multi-omics and artificial intelligence, the company offers a portfolio of solutions across multi-cancer detection, precision oncology and reproductive health, including SPOT-MAS, K-TRACK and K-4CARE.

Gene Solutions operates CAP-accredited NGS laboratories and has delivered millions of genetic tests worldwide since 2017. For more information, visit www.genesolutions.com and follow Gene Solutions on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

For inquiries, please contact [email protected]

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