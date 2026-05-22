Gene Solutions Showcases AI-Powered Multi-Omics Liquid Biopsy Innovations at TJCC 2026: Advancing Precision Oncology in Taiwan

Satellite symposium and exhibition engagement highlighted strong physician interest in MRD, MCED, and evidence-driven adoption of genomic testing.

TAIPEI, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions, an innovative global biotechnology company advancing AI-powered multi-omics solutions for cancer detection and precision oncology, participated in the 30th Taiwan Joint Cancer Conference (TJCC 2026), marking its first major oncology conference presence in Taiwan.

The company's satellite symposium and exhibition booth facilitated scientific exchange with the local oncology community on the clinical utility of multi-omics liquid biopsy across multi-cancer early detection (MCED), treatment selection, molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring, and recurrence surveillance. Attendees demonstrated substantial familiarity with genomic testing and expressed interest in the evidence-based adoption of advanced ctDNA-Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) and MCED applications.

Satellite Symposium: "Multi-Omics Liquid Biopsy in Action: Advancing Precision Oncology in Taiwan"

The symposium opened with welcoming remarks by Ida Deleskog Lindstroem, Global Medical Affairs Director at Gene Solutions. She highlighted the company's strong global track record, with over 3.2 million genetic tests performed worldwide and more than 70,000 profiling and ctDNA monitoring tests across Asia. She presented Gene Solutions' AI-powered unified platform, which integrates multi-omics data (genomic, epigenomic, fragmentomic, and transcriptomic) with clinical profiles to deliver actionable insights across the entire cancer care continuum — from SPOT-MAS for MCED to comprehensive profiling with K-TRACK (DNA) and K-4CARE (DNA+RNA) (including fusion detection and AI-enhanced tools such as OriCUP), and integrated ctDNA-based MRD monitoring for treatment selection, resistance tracking, and tumor dynamics. She concluded by emphasizing that the program aimed to translate these innovations into real-world clinical value for oncology practice in Taiwan.

Scientific Program and Faculty Highlights

The event brought together a distinguished faculty of Taiwan-based and regional experts to discuss the evolving role of liquid biopsy in precision oncology, with a focus on multi-omics, artificial intelligence, MRD, and MCED.

Assistant Professor Aaron Tan Chia-Ken (the National Cancer Centre Singapore) delivered a pan-cancer perspective on the value of liquid biopsy and multi-omics across all stages of cancer care. He illustrated the broad clinical utility of liquid biopsy — from genotyping and treatment selection in advanced disease, ctDNA monitoring to assess treatment response, ctDNA MRD assessment in early-stage cancer, and multi-cancer early detection. Asst. Prof. Tan highlighted the evolution from single-driver testing toward integrated multi-omics approaches that better capture tumour heterogeneity and clonal evolution. He brought these concepts to life through a real-world case of a patient with multiple synchronous primary lung cancers. His presentation underscored the growing role of comprehensive multi-omics liquid biopsy in advancing precision oncology practice.

Dr. Le Son Tran (Principal Investigator and R&D Lead at Gene Solutions), presented the scientific foundation of SPOT-MAS, Gene Solutions' AI-powered multi-omics ctDNA platform for MCED. He noted that current screening paradigms still leave many lethal cancers insufficiently covered, creating a strong unmet need for scalable MCED solutions. As early-stage cancers often release very low amounts of ctDNA, multi-omics signal integration and AI-driven computational models are becoming increasingly important for improving early detection.

Dr. Nai-Jung Chiang (Taipei Veterans General Hospital) shared insightful case-based experiences on liquid biopsy applications in gastrointestinal and colorectal cancers. She illustrated the real-world clinical value of comprehensive genomic and transcriptomic profiling with integrated tumor-informed MRD. Her presentation demonstrated how integrated NGS approaches, such as those enabled by Gene Solutions' K-TRACK and K-4CARE assays, provide biologically accurate mutation interpretation beyond single-site detection. She highlighted the complementary role of liquid biopsy as a minimally invasive tool for longitudinal monitoring, recurrence surveillance, and assessment of tumor heterogeneity — particularly valuable across many solid tumors where repeated tissue sampling is often impractical or insufficient.

Dr. Tom Wei-Wu Chen ("National Taiwan University Hospital") delivered a comprehensive review of liquid biopsy integration in breast cancer and sarcoma. He presented compelling data on the prognostic value of persistent ctDNA positivity after curative-intent treatment as a marker of recurrence risk, even when imaging remains negative. Emphasizing the superiority of tumor-informed MRD approaches, he highlighted their improved sensitivity and specificity versus tumor-naïve MRD assays, especially in low-disease-burden settings. He also shared an overview of the ongoing MELODY study, a multinational randomized phase II trial evaluating maintenance pegylated liposomal doxorubicin versus active surveillance in advanced soft tissue sarcoma, in which tumor-informed ctDNA is being explored as a biomarker for risk stratification and decision-making.

Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong (The Chinese University of Hong Kong) provided valuable Asia-Pacific perspectives on advanced AI-driven biomarkers and liquid biopsy integration in precision oncology. He discussed how next-generation biomarkers are evolving into AI-derived composite signatures that integrate radiomics, pathomics, ctDNA, methylation, and multi-omics data. Prof. Loong highlighted the growing role of comprehensive multi-omics platforms in enabling deeper tumor profiling through combined DNA and RNA analysis, while addressing current technical, biological, and computational challenges in translating these approaches into routine clinical practice. He emphasized that robust evidence generation and validation will be critical for AI-enhanced biomarkers to effectively support adaptive, longitudinal disease modeling and personalized decision-making across the Asia-Pacific region.

The program concluded with a dynamic panel discussion moderated by Prof. Herbert Ho Fung Loong, including all speakers and Dr. Nguyen Duy Sinh, Medical Oncologist and Oncology Medical Director at Gene Solutions. The discussion focused on the importance of evidence-based implementation of multi-omics solutions in clinical practice in Taiwan and across the region.

Strong Physician Engagement Reflects Taiwan's Readiness for Advanced Genomic Testing

Survey results from the event reported that over 90% of participating physicians had prior experience using next-generation sequencing (NGS), suggesting strong readiness for more advanced liquid biopsy and multi-omics applications. Furthermore, the results indicated that physicians are becoming increasingly familiar with multi-omics approaches, while MCED is gaining recognition as an important innovation area in cancer screening and precision oncology. These findings present a timely opportunity for Gene Solutions to further strengthen scientific education, evidence generation, and clinician engagement in Taiwan.

Among Gene Solutions' oncology portfolio, K-4CARE generated the highest level of physician interest, followed by K-TRACK and other oncology diagnostic solutions. MRD also emerged as the strongest clinical entry point, with many physicians either already using MRD technologies or expressing interest in future adoption. When asked about key factors for influencing the adoption of new diagnostic products in clinical practice, physicians ranked clinical evidence as the most important consideration, followed by limit of detection (LOD), number of genes in the panel, turnaround time (TAT), price, and differentiation from existing tests. These findings reinforce the importance of evidence-led communication, robust validation data, and clinically relevant test performance in supporting the adoption of new genomic solutions in Taiwan.

Advancing Precision Oncology Through Integrated Genotyping and Longitudinal Monitoring

Gene Solutions' presence at TJCC 2026 highlighted the growing importance of AI-powered multi-omics liquid biopsy in Taiwan's precision oncology landscape.

"Taiwan has a highly advanced oncology community with strong experience in genomic testing and an openness to clinically validated innovation," said Ida Deleskog Lindstroem, Global Medical Affairs Director at Gene Solutions. "Our participation at TJCC 2026 demonstrated that physicians are actively exploring how AI-powered multi-omics liquid biopsy can support earlier detection, better-informed treatment decisions, and precise longitudinal ctDNA monitoring. Gene Solutions is committed to collaborating with clinicians, hospitals, medical societies and industry partners in Taiwan to deliver robust, accessible, and evidence-based genomic solutions to more patients. We have several planned studies underway and have already initiated the MELODY study in partnership with Dr. Tom Wei-Wu Chen and colleagues at "National Taiwan University Hospital" (NTUH)."

"The integration of multi-omics liquid biopsy with ctDNA-based MRD monitoring represents a significant advancement in precision oncology," added Dr. Tom Wei-Wu Chen, "National Taiwan University Hospital". "Our collaboration with Gene Solutions on the MELODY study allows us to rigorously evaluate tumor-informed MRD approaches in sarcoma patients, where sensitive longitudinal monitoring can truly make a difference in guiding treatment decisions and improving outcomes."

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Singapore with a mission to make advanced genomic solutions accessible and affordable. Leveraging multi-omics, NGS, and AI, the company offers a portfolio including multicancer early detection (SPOT-MAS) and comprehensive tumor profiling with ctDNA monitoring (K-TRACK, K-4CARE). Gene Solutions operates CAP-accredited NGS laboratories and has delivered millions of genetic tests worldwide since 2017. For more information, visit www.genesolutions.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Gene Solutions Genomics Pte., Ltd