Generative AI Showcased at the 2024 MWC, with iFLYTEK Unveiling Its Innovative SparkDash

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK, a global leader in artificial intelligence, releases its transformative solution for business, SparkDash, that incorporates virtual avatars, intelligent voice recognition, large language model (LLM), and digital twinning, ensuring a smooth connection with enterprise systems and data for enhanced operation and business monitoring.

In the age of big data, companies are flooded with extensive information that is essential for making strategic decisions and guiding operations. The overwhelming amount and variety of data can make it difficult for managers to uncover insights during analysis meetings and in reports. Being able to make informed, rapid decisions is a crucial competitive advantage for senior executives.

iFLYTEK's SparkDash empowers businesses to quickly respond to market shifts with its immersive interactions and scenario-based design capabilities. The virtual assistant feature simplifies the process of querying business data, making it easier to undertake cross-departmental data comparisons and multi-metric analyses.

SparkDash provides a multifaceted solution for business leaders, acting as both an operational management hub and an analytical assistant during meetings. It also supports staff by managing data and helping in the promotion of products.

Picture running a media advertising company with a rich portfolio of elevator and billboard advertising media locations. SparkDash provides an efficient solution for quickly and accurately visualizing sales oversight data across different locations through easy-to-understand natural language queries. It combines various dimensions, including sales performance, frequency of ads, viewership statistics, and audience engagement, to examine and measure the impact of the advertising locations. Furthermore, SparkDash facilitates a uniform presentation of the sales tactics to potential clients in early pitching and proposal activities, ensuring lucid and adept communication.

Powered by advanced AI technologies, including LLM, virtual avatars, and semantic knowledge bases, SparkDash features a suite of modules for enterprise knowledge, interaction, and data analysis. It caters to diverse operational needs by supporting both SaaS and on-premise deployments, all within a configuration framework designed for simplicity and user-friendliness.

Agility is key in a competitive business environment. Crafted to support fundamental business activities, including operations management, brand promotion, and manufacturing, SparkDash provides leaders with a detailed overview of their business for better decision-making. It's equally beneficial for visitor information centers, offering services like route planning and activity suggestions, as well as creating engaging experiences in exhibition halls.

Having already served many prominent companies in China, SparkDash is poised to provide service in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, thereby enriching global business management with intelligent solutions.

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK has emerged as a renowned publicly listed company specializing in intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technologies within the Asia-Pacific region. Since its establishment, the company has dedicated itself to pioneering research in areas such as intelligent speech, natural language understanding, and computer vision, maintaining a world-leading position in those domains. In 2019, iFLYTEK's next-gen speech translation system was honored with the SAIL (Super AI Leader) Applicative Award at the World AI Conference (WAIC).

