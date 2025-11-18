Genesis MedTech and National University Health System Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance AI Innovation for Safer, Smarter Surgical Care

SINGAPORE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis MedTech Group and the National University Health System (NUHS) have formed a strategic partnership to advance artificial intelligence (AI) in surgery and medical device innovation. This partnership stems from a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year, with further details unveiled at the World Congress of Endoscopic Surgery (WCES).

As surgical challenges evolve, AI-driven technologies are enabling surgeons with data-driven insights to deliver safer, personalised and better outcomes for patients. At the same time, these innovations support hospitals in providing more cost-effective care.

Under this two-phase, four-year program, the Genesis MedTech–NUHS AI Innovation Partnership adopts a design-led approach to translate unmet needs into clinically meaningful solutions. This partnership will include co-innovating AI projects in surgery, engaging NUHS clinicians to enable stronger alignment between product development and real-word clinical needs and establishing the "Genesis-NUHS AI Innovation and Surgical Training Lab".

"Innovation in healthcare happens where clinicians and engineers meet," said Warren Wang, Chairman & CEO, Genesis MedTech. "Our partnership with NUHS represents our commitment to advancing AI-powered surgical innovation — built around real clinical challenges, developed hand-in-hand with hospitals."

Adjunct Professor Ngiam Kee Yuan, Head of AI Office, NUHS, said, "By combining NUHS's clinical and academic excellence with Genesis MedTech's global innovation platform, we aim to accelerate AI adoption to improve surgical care for patients in Singapore and internationally." Adjunct Professor Ngiam is also a Senior Consultant and Head of the Division of General Surgery (Endocrine & Thyroid Surgery), Department of Surgery, National University Hospital.

The Genesis–NUHS AI Innovation Partnership represents a long-term commitment to advancing healthcare through AI and close clinician-industry collaboration, making surgery safer, smarter and more accessible to patients worldwide.

About Genesis MedTech Group

Genesis MedTech Group is a global medical device company headquartered in Singapore, dedicated to Making Better Healthcare Happen. We design and develop innovations that make treatments safer, less invasive and more accessible at scale, supporting healthcare providers in achieving improved patient outcomes and ensuring more patients benefit from medical advances. With integrated capabilities from R&D and manufacturing to commercialisation, Genesis MedTech builds on a strong foundation of quality, training and education - delivering high-quality medical devices across surgical, cardiology, and vascular interventional specialties.

Learn more at https://www.genesismedtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn

About the National University Health System (NUHS)



The National University Health System (NUHS) aims to transform how illness is prevented and managed by discovering causes of disease, development of more effective treatments through collaborative multidisciplinary research and clinical trials, and creation of better technologies and care delivery systems in partnership with others who share the same values and vision.

Institutions in the NUHS Group include the National University Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Jurong Community Hospital, Alexandra Hospital and the upcoming Tengah General and Community Hospital; three National Specialty Centres – National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS) and National University Centre for Oral Health, Singapore (NUCOHS); the National University Polyclinics (NUP); Jurong Medical Centre; and three NUS health sciences schools – NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (including the Alice Lee Centre for Nursing Studies), NUS Faculty of Dentistry and NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

With member institutions under a common governance structure, NUHS creates synergies for the advancement of health by integrating patient care, health science education and biomedical research. As a Regional Health System, NUHS works closely with health and social care partners across Singapore to develop and implement programmes that contribute to a healthy and engaged population in the Western part of Singapore. For more information, please visit www.nuhs.edu.sg.

SOURCE Genesis MedTech