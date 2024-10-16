Genesys Appoints Albert Nel as Senior Vice President and Regional Sales Leader for Asia Pacific

Experienced B2B sales leader joins Genesys to drive go-to-market strategies and growth in the region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced the appointment of Albert Nel as Senior Vice President and Regional Sales Leader for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Nel is responsible for overseeing the company's APAC business, including its go-to-market strategies, customer relationships and sales team.

Albert Nel, Senior Vice President and Regional Sales Leader for Genesys Asia Pacific

With over 20 years of global technology experience in competitive and complex environments, Nel brings deep technology industry knowledge and a proven track record of driving growth through strategic leadership, sales execution, and team enablement with a customer-focused approach. His expertise in business-to-business sales for public and private sector enterprise organisations across Asia Pacific, Japan, United States and Africa, will help accelerate the continued expansion of Genesys in the region and globally.

Prior to joining Genesys, Nel served as senior vice president and general manager for Asia Pacific and Japan at Contentsquare, where he played a key role in scaling the business, expanding into new markets and fostering growth in both the team size and revenue. Nel has also held senior sales leadership roles at global technology brands such as OpenText, Dell EMC, and Sybase.

Larry Shurtz, chief sales officer, Genesys said, "Organisations in the APAC region are increasingly adopting AI-powered, cloud-based solutions to elevate customer interactions and achieve sustainable business success. With a proven track record in the technology sector and extensive experience leading in high-growth environments, Albert's deep understanding of the region will be instrumental in ensuring our customers remain at the heart of everything we do."

Commenting on his new role, Nel said, "As businesses strive to optimise operations and enhance brand loyalty through personalised customer experiences using AI and automation, Genesys is uniquely positioned to power this transformation and provide a competitive advantage. With best-in-class customer and employee experience solutions, Genesys fuels engagement, efficiency, and long-term growth for businesses of all sizes, types and geographies. This is an exceptional time to join Genesys as we collaborate with customers and partners to accelerate their journey in AI-powered experience orchestration and deliver empathetic customer engagements."

Genesys continues to accelerate APAC business growth

This news comes at a pivotal period for Genesys as the APAC region surpassed 1,350 Genesys Cloud™ customers in the first half of its fiscal year 2025, showcasing strong industry growth across media and entertainment, government and financial services industries. Notably, Genesys Cloud continued to see strong growth in the APAC region during the first half of its fiscal year 2025.

Genesys continues to deepen its investment in the APAC region. Earlier this month, the company announced it was the first global CCaaS provider to offer an Indian cloud node with a Unified License Virtual Network Operator (UL VNO) license. Today Genesys offers full-service cloud availability in five Amazon Web Services (AWS) Regions in APAC including AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai), AWS Asia Pacific (Seoul), AWS Asia Pacific (Tokyo), AWS Asia Pacific (Osaka) and AWS Australia (Sydney) as well as satellite availability in AWS Asia Pacific (Singapore), AWS Asia Pacific (Hong Kong), and AWS Asia Pacific (Jakarta).

Furthermore, the company recently opened a new state-of-the-art office in the Philippines to support its expanding team and vibrant culture, with Genesys Philippines also earning six different Great Place to Work recognitions for four consecutive years. Additionally, Genesys India has been accredited as a Great Place to Work for eight consecutive years, including Best Place to Work for Women for the last four years in a row.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organisations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for their customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the AI-powered experience orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organisations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalised experience at scale. As the trusted platform that is born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud helps organisations accelerate growth by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements. Visit https://www.genesys.com/en-sg.

