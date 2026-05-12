GenScript Launches TurboCHO™ Protein Expression Kit, Delivering the Fastest Path to Antibodies in its Class

Producing research-grade antibodies and proteins is a foundational step in drug discovery and biologics development. The new kit brings GenScript's proven protein-expression technology directly to the bench in a ready-to-use format, enabling labs of any size to generate high‑quality protein in as little as five business days. As a result, researchers can access reliable data sooner and make earlier, more confident decisions.

"TurboCHO™ Protein Expression Kit delivers outstanding performance and unmatched value, putting powerful innovation within reach of every lab working to advance science," said GenScript's Rotating CEO Sherry Shao. "By providing a launchpad to market, this kit helps bring new medicines to patients' faster, when time matters most."

The product debuted yesterday at the opening of the PEGS Summit in Boston, but attendees will have opportunities throughout the week to learn more and engage with the GenScript team. The Protein Expression Kit is available in two configurations:

Pro: Delivers high-yield protein expression in as little as 5 business days, designed for easy integration into existing workflows.

Delivers high-yield protein expression in as little as designed for easy integration into existing workflows. Prime (Licensed): Enhanced performance for teams seeking maximum speed, with results as early as Day 3 and even higher yields.

Early Feedback Supports Real-World Impact

Early adopters in the beta program have reported performance that is "best in class" for speed and value, demonstrating its real-world impact.

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Performance Snapshot: How the Kit Compares

Redefines expression speed, providing Day 5 yields (or Day 3 for Prime) comparable to competitor Day 10 results, substantially shortening timelines and accelerating decision-making

substantially shortening timelines and accelerating decision-making Delivers higher yields with lower reagent input , improving overall cost efficiency and throughput

, improving overall cost efficiency and throughput Produces up to three-fold higher yield (or 5-fold for Prime) after Protein A purification versus other market solutions

after Protein A purification versus other market solutions Features a proprietary high‑performing cell line and optimized transfection system

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For drug developers and research teams managing increasingly compressed discovery timelines, this performance translates into faster candidate selection, reduced time-to-data, and the capacity to validate more candidates as they move into experimental testing.

The launch represents the first phase of a broader innovation roadmap designed to drive continued industry leadership, with planned advances spanning next‑generation CHO cell line enhancements, improved transfection systems, and scalable, automation‑ready formats.

"By delivering higher-quality antibody expression with dramatically faster time-to-data, we are eliminating a critical bottleneck in drug discovery," said Ray Chen, President of GenScript Life Science Group. "Designed for today's complex molecules, this kit ensures reproducibility and seamless screen-to-scale translation, while enabling more designs to be tested at lower cost. For research teams working under aggressive discovery timelines, the real question isn't whether to adopt this solution. It's how quickly they choose to leverage it to redefine what's possible."

TurboCHO™ Protein Expression Kit is available immediately through GenScript's direct sales channels and authorized distributors. To support early adoption, GenScript is offering introductory pricing for a limited time, along with technical support for onboarding and workflow optimization. Inventory is in place to support both domestic and international demand. For more information or pricing, visit the GenScript website.

About GenScript

Founded in 2002 in New Jersey, GenScript Biotech Corporation accelerates innovation in biotech and healthcare by providing researchers and companies with the building blocks needed to develop groundbreaking treatments and products. As a cornerstone of the global life science ecosystem, GenScript actively collaborates with a diverse network of partners—from academic institutions to industry leaders—to co-create cutting-edge solutions that redefine service excellence. Guided by its mission to Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology, GenScript has become a trusted global partner with a team of 6,100+ employees, supporting over 200,000 customers across 100+ countries and regions, including the world's Top 20 pharma companies. For more information: www.genscript.com

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SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation