Genstar Capital Increases Strategic Investment in Likewize, Acquires Majority Stake

Investment Empowers Next Stage of Growth and Innovation for Global Leader in Tech Protection and Support

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Likewize, a leading global provider of tech protection and support, today announced that its existing investor, Genstar Capital ("Genstar"), has increased its investment in Likewize following its initial investment in March 2023. This significant investment makes Genstar the majority investor in Likewize and strengthens their commitment to fueling Likewize's continued growth and mission to make every tech problem painless. Management and Brightstar Capital Partners ("Brightstar") will remain minority investors in Likewize, ensuring continued leadership in driving the company forward.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Likewize's innovative approach is trusted by many of the world's biggest brands, including telecommunications companies, financial institutions and retailers, to protect millions of customers from tech-related issues. The company handles over 250 million device issues annually, from warranty and repairs to upgrades and premium technical support.

Rod Millar, CEO of Likewize, commented, "Over the last five years, we've transformed into a global leader in tech protection and support. Genstar's increased investment underscores their confidence in our vision and potential. With this deeper partnership, we can continue to push the boundaries of innovation and ensure our platform remains the industry leader. We are excited to expand our capabilities and feel well-positioned to capitalize on the vast market opportunities in the rapidly growing tech protection and support sectors."

Since Genstar's initial investment, Likewize has built significant momentum, growing its core business by more than 30%. Over the past 12 months, Likewize has added major partnerships with some of the world's largest telecommunications carriers, retailers, and financial institutions and has expanded its footprint across Europe, enhancing its capabilities and market presence.

Ryan Clark, President and Managing Partner at Genstar, said, "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Rod and the entire Likewize team, as well as Brightstar, as we've witnessed firsthand the company's exceptional growth over the first 19 months of Genstar's investment. This enhanced commitment to Likewize comes at a pivotal moment, delivering the support and capital for Likewize to continue delivering exceptional customer value and achieve its full growth potential."

Andrew Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Brightstar, said: "We are proud of Likewize's growth and transformation during our ownership period and the company's success in becoming a global leader in tech protection and support. We look forward to continuing to work with Genstar and the management team and remain confident in Likewize's future prospects and market leadership in this dynamic industry."

The increased strategic investment from Genstar will allow Likewize to focus on accelerating adoption of added value solutions such as AI-driven claims handling and expanded premium tech support, ensuring it maintains its reputation for the industry's best customer experience, commercials and technology.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Likewize

When your tech goes wrong, Likewize makes it right. Likewize offers the most comprehensive protection against any technology disruption. Whether a device is lost, stolen, damaged, malfunctioning, in need of an upgrade, or is in need of general troubleshooting, Likewize provides the solution. Trusted by the world's largest brands including, telecommunications companies, financial institutions and retailers. Likewize operates in over 30 countries, resolving 250 million problems each year across insurance, warranty, repairs, trade-ins, recycling, and premium tech support. For more information, please visit: www.likewize.com.

About Genstar Capital

Genstar Capital (www.gencap.com) is a leading private equity firm that has been actively investing in high-quality companies for over 30 years. Based in San Francisco, Genstar works in partnership with its management teams and its network of strategic advisors to transform its portfolio companies into industry-leading businesses. Genstar currently has approximately $49 billion of assets under management and targets investments focused on targeted segments of the financial services, industrials, software, and healthcare industries.

About Brightstar Capital Partners

Brightstar Capital Partners is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in industrial, manufacturing, and services businesses where Brightstar believes it can drive significant value with respect to the management, operations, and strategic direction of the business. Brightstar employs an operationally intensive "Us & Us" approach that leverages its extensive experience and relationship network to help companies reach their full potential. For more information, please visit www.brightstarcp.com.

