GENTLE MONSTER Takes Legal Action Against Blatant Product and Branding Imitation

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IICOMBINED Co., Ltd., the company behind global fashion eyewear brand GENTLE MONSTER, announced that it is taking legal action against a Korean eyewear brand ("Company B") for copying its product designs and offline space concepts.

Since its founding in 2011, GENTLE MONSTER has grown into an independent global brand through innovative design and distinctive brand experiences. The brand has received investment from global companies including Google and LVMH-affiliated investment firms and has been recognised internationally for its originality and competitiveness in design.

IICOMBINED clarified that GENTLE MONSTER has no business or manufacturing relationship with any other eyewear company and emphasised that such claims are false and misleading. An internal investigation into design similarities revealed a high level of resemblance in at least 30 eyewear products.

In response, IICOMBINED filed a design invalidation trial with the Korean Intellectual Property Trial and Appeal Board in March this year, and a decision is currently pending.

To protect brand integrity and prevent consumer confusion, IICOMBINED is pursuing both civil and criminal legal action. A criminal complaint was filed against Company B with investigative authorities in December last year. In March and June this year, provisional seizure applications were submitted to preserve damages. In October 2025, IICOMBINED further filed a lawsuit seeking an injunction and damages under the Unfair Competition Prevention Act.

Over the years, the brand has grown into a global presence through the dedication and creativity of many contributors, as well as the continued trust and support of its customers. The company maintains a firm stance against any actions that imitate its brand identity or creative output, undermine brand value, or cause confusion among consumers.

SOURCE IICOMBINED