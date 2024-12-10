Geotab and Logmaster collaborate to transform Australian trucking

A new commercial arrangement between Geotab and Logmaster combines Geotab's world-leading telematics solutions with Logmaster's best in class compliance technology in Australia

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Australia Pty Ltd. ("Geotab") and Logmaster Trading Pty. Ltd. ("Logmaster") are proud to announce that they have entered into a commercial agreement, which will offer the Australian trucking industry with enhanced telematics and compliance capabilities.

Geotab and Logmaster partner to seamlessly integrate their solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Geotab)

This agreement combines Geotab's world-leading telematics with Logmaster's Electronic Work Diary (EWD) and fatigue compliance automation solutions. It enables Geotab to offer Logmaster subscriptions in a more seamless manner, making EWDs more accessible and empowering heavy vehicle businesses with the tools they need to stay competitive and compliant.

Many trucking businesses manually reconcile driver logbook records, telematics data, and schedules to ensure compliance - a time-intensive process that leaves room for human error, potentially compromising driver safety and fleet productivity. Under this new agreement, users of Geotab's services in Australia can now purchase subscriptions to Logmaster's solutions that improve driver safety, efficiency and compliance.

The combination of Geotab and Logmaster's solutions allows for:

Automated Fatigue Compliance - Logmaster's EWD and fatigue compliance automation ensures drivers remain within legal working and rest times, reducing the risk of breaches and associated penalties. The platform provides minute-by-minute precision, addressing the limitations of traditional paper logbooks.

- Logmaster's EWD and fatigue compliance automation ensures drivers remain within legal working and rest times, reducing the risk of breaches and associated penalties. The platform provides minute-by-minute precision, addressing the limitations of traditional paper logbooks. Smart Alerts for Real-Time Action - Logmaster's smart alert system notifies drivers and fleet managers when they are approaching a fatigue threshold. These proactive alerts are integrated with Geotab's fleet management insights, giving operators the power to act in real-time for optimal route adjustments and scheduling changes.

- Logmaster's smart alert system notifies drivers and fleet managers when they are approaching a fatigue threshold. These proactive alerts are integrated with Geotab's fleet management insights, giving operators the power to act in real-time for optimal route adjustments and scheduling changes. Data-Driven Planning and Analysis - Fleet managers can now use data to identify areas for improvement in route planning and scheduling. The platform offers insights that reveal patterns and inefficiencies in past operations that help fleet managers improve planning and reduce costs.

- Fleet managers can now use data to identify areas for improvement in route planning and scheduling. The platform offers insights that reveal patterns and inefficiencies in past operations that help fleet managers improve planning and reduce costs. A Comprehensive Compliance Solution - The integration provides record keepers with an all-in-one compliance solution, giving them oversight of driver activities and ensuring alignment with Australia's fatigue management laws. Compliance checks and real-time data analysis make regulatory oversight simpler and more effective.

"Logmaster's reputation in the Australian compliance world is in a class of its own. This commercial agreement enables us to strengthen our relationship with Logmaster and our commercial offerings in Australia. We believe this relationship is only going to get better and that the result will be a world-class product for Australian customers. Looking ahead, both companies are exploring further integration possibilities to further enhance the customer experience," said Sean Killen, Geotab's Vice President for Australia and New Zealand.

"Our agreement with Geotab aligns perfectly with Logmaster's mission to provide Australian truck and bus companies with unmatched tools for compliance, efficiency and safety," said Josh Saunders, Logmaster's Managing Director.

"This agreement brings an incredible opportunity to offer a deeply-integrated solution that directly addresses the growing need for digital compliance and operational insights in the heavy transport industry. Together, we're delivering on expectations to shape the future of transport compliance in Australia, making it safer and more efficient than ever before."

About Logmaster

Logmaster is Australia's leader in Electronic Work Diaries (EWD) and fatigue compliance automation, serving the heavy transport industry with digital solutions that improve compliance, productivity, and safety with innovative tools like smart alerts and minute-by-minute logbook precision.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, providing data-driven insights that help businesses and communities increase efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Geotab's telematics solutions allow fleet managers worldwide to optimize operations, reduce environmental impact, and achieve greater productivity.

