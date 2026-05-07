Geotab Launches GO Focus Plus in the Philippines to Help Fleets Prevent Accidents and Protect Drivers

Latest video intelligence solution supports safer driving amid congestion, enforcement shifts and growing dispute risk

MANILA, Philippines, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation, video and asset tracking solutions, today announced the launch of the GO Focus Plus® AI dash cam and its new video intelligence platform in the Philippines, expanding access to advanced AI video telematics designed to help fleets proactively reduce risk and improve driver safety and strengthen accountability on increasingly complex roads.

The dual-facing dash cam delivers proactive, in-cab voice support that helps drivers self-correct risky behaviors such as distraction, fatigue or tailgating. In a recent large pilot, the voice coaching functionality helped reduce tailgating by 90% and mobile phone use by 95%. This system turns every alert into a coaching opportunity, aiming to prevent accidents and create a measurable impact on fleet safety culture.

The launch comes as Philippine fleet operators face a convergence of rising road risk and increasing accountability. Congestion in Metro Manila, long inter‑regional routes, and highly variable driving conditions create environments where incidents, disputes and violations are more likely. At the same time, the reintroduction of the No‑Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) in multiple cities has shifted responsibility for violations directly to vehicle owners, increasing operational and financial exposure for fleet‑managed vehicles.

While GPS tracking systems provide location and speed data, they cannot explain what actually happened during a violation, accident or roadside dispute. This gap between data and real‑world context has become more pronounced as enforcement relies increasingly on automated systems and post‑event adjudication.

"In the Philippines, fleet operators are navigating a uniquely complex operating environment," said Ezanne Soh, Associate Vice President, Southeast Asia, Geotab. "Drivers are working in congested, unpredictable conditions, while enforcement frameworks and public scrutiny continue to evolve. The cost of not having clear visibility into what happens on the road is rising. This is accelerating a shift across the industry, from investigating incidents after the fact to preventing risk in real time, while protecting both drivers and organizations."

GO Focus Plus combines Geotab's connected vehicle insights with intelligent, in‑cab coaching to give drivers instant support exactly when they need it. For fleet managers, AI‑driven video intelligence surfaces the most critical risks and repeat behavior patterns first, reducing manual review and enabling more effective, targeted intervention without constant monitoring.

Supporting Accountability and Dispute Resolution

Beyond accident prevention, video telematics is becoming a critical tool for accountability and protection. In congested urban centres such as Manila and Quezon City, disputes arising from road incidents, aggressive driving or conflicting accounts can quickly escalate into insurance claims or legal exposure. High‑definition video evidence provides an objective record of events, helping fleets resolve disputes faster, defend against false claims and protect drivers from being unfairly blamed.

This capability is especially relevant in the Philippines, where fleets may also encounter situations involving false accusations or attempted "kotong" during roadside incidents. Clear video evidence helps remove ambiguity, reduce operational disruption and strengthen trust across drivers, insurers and regulators.

Key Features of GO Focus Plus

Proactive Driver Coaching: The Go Focus Plus provides instant, in-cab voice prompts to drivers when risky behaviours like distracted driving (e.g., phone use, fatigue) or tailgating are detected, helping them correct habits.

Targeted Fleet Management: AI-driven video intelligence surfaces the most urgent risks and repeat patterns for quick review, eliminating the need for fleet managers to sort through extensive footage. Each alert includes video and contextual data, enabling targeted and effective coaching.

Seamless Workflow and Safety Culture: The MyGeotab platform allows for a seamless workflow, including the assignment, tracking, and recognition of progress, reinforcing a strong culture of safety within the fleet.

Improve Fleet Safety with Geotab's Evolving AI Video Intelligence Platform

Geotab's video intelligence platform is built to continuously evolve. Its advanced AI models refine detection and coaching automatically with every update, ensuring fleets always have the smartest, sharpest tools to stay ahead of risk without extra administrative work. The platform's open architecture is designed to support a growing family of advanced cameras, with new models and capabilities planned in the coming months.

The new video intelligence platform, with the GO Focus Plus AI dash cam, represents a significant step forward in Geotab's commitment to fleet safety, uniting driving data and video, to deliver a complete picture of risk and a path for improvement. It marks the next chapter for Geotab, dedicated to helping fleets create safer roads and a stronger, more supportive operation.

Learn more about the GO Focus Plus and Geotab's new Video Intelligence Platform on our website.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, with headquarters in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia. Our mission is to make the world safer, more efficient, and sustainable. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance and operations, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve approximately 100,000 global customers, processing 100 billion data points daily from more than 6 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Geotab Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/apac/ and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views.

©2026 Geotab Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks property of their respective owners in Canada and other countries. Geotab, the Geotab logo, MyGeotab and Go Focus Plus are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Geotab Inc. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of third party trademarks does not imply endorsement or affiliation with those third parties.

SOURCE Geotab