Geotab Launches Order Now in Australia with Sensata INSIGHTS as the first participating Marketplace Partner

With a simplified Marketplace ecosystem, Geotab customers can have transparent billing, after sales support and product returns.

SYDNEY, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Ⓡ, a global leader in connected transportation solutions and ranked the world's #1 commercial telematics provider by ABI Research, today announced the launch of the Geotab Marketplace Order Now program in Australia featuring Sensata INSIGHTS as its first participating partner.

Order Now is a new and simple way for Geotab customers to order solutions right from the Geotab Marketplace ecosystem. As part of the ongoing expansion and development efforts, third-party hardware and software solutions will be available through Geotab Marketplace's Order Now program, making the process easier than ever. Designed to enhance the user experience, Order Now provides Geotab customers seamless ordering, delivery, and after-sales support for solutions, allowing Geotab customers to expand their fleet management solutions with the click of a button.

Safety and video solutions are becoming increasingly important to fleets as part of their safety programs which is why Geotab chose to kick off the launch of Order Now in Australia with video telematics solutions from Sensata INSIGHTS. Sensata INSIGHTS' video telematics solutions seamlessly integrate with the Geotab platform, enabling customers to easily set up safety rules and view video footage within one unified platform.

"Drivers are a fleet's greatest asset and their safety is a top priority. Using video telematics adds a layer of insight into what is happening on the road, allowing fleet operators to feel confident that they are helping keep their drivers safe," said Aaron Kim, Director of Product Strategy at Sensata INSIGHTS. "Adding our solutions to the Order Now program, starting with our KP2 camera, enables Geotab customers to choose a video telematics solution that best serves their fleet and provides them with intelligent insights that can help improve driver safety as well as video footage to help protect themselves against ligation."

The Sensata KP2 is a modular HD road-facing dash cam that offers road and optional driver-facing visibility. It also includes an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) with notifications that focus on supporting drivers, including forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings and tailgating warnings. When equipped with a powerful video telematics solution, fleets can get a better picture of what is happening on the road, allowing them to better support and protect their drivers, and improve overall fleet safety and performance.

"Order Now allows Geotab customers to access a marketplace of solutions with deeply integrated capabilities to the Geotab telematics platform, providing the best user experience," said Sean Killen, Vice President Latin America, Asia and ANZ at Geotab. "We chose Sensata INSIGHTS to launch the program in Australia based on our customers' demand to have streamlined access to a high-quality video technology to help improve fleet safety, reduce insurance-related costs and support drivers while on the road."

To learn more about the Sensata INSIGHTS solution and Geotab's Order Now program, visit: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/sensata-insights-kp2-ai-road-and-driver-facing-dashcam/

Additional terms and conditions apply to those Geotab partners that wish to participate in the Order Now programme.To learn more about Geotab Marketplace Order Now, visit https://marketplace.geotab.com/

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter and Instagram.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.7 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com/au , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

SOURCE Geotab