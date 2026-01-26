Get Exclusive Limited-Edition Gifts During Your Lunar New Year Trip: Wakamoto Launches "Thank You from Wakamoto" Campaign

TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Arata Igarashi), a company dedicated to supporting healthy and active lifestyles, will launch a nationwide campaign in which customers who purchase "Strong Wakamoto" will receive an original hand towel.

The campaign will be held at drugstores and other retail outlets across Japan, welcoming visitors from the Taiwan region who celebrate the Lunar New Year in Japan.

Campaign Background

In 2024, Wakamoto celebrated its 95th anniversary. To express its appreciation to customers who have long supported its products, the company has implemented a variety of advertising initiatives and promotional campaigns, all of which have been well received.

Meanwhile, Strong Wakamoto has been sold in Taiwan for approximately 40 years and has gained widespread popularity as one of Taiwan's leading gastrointestinal medicines, with an average annual shipment volume of approximately 650,000 bottles over the past five years.

With the desire to convey its gratitude not only to Japanese users but also to loyal Taiwanese customers who regularly use Strong Wakamoto, Wakamoto has decided to launch this campaign.

Campaign Details

A special set consisting of two bottles of Strong Wakamoto (1,000 tablets each) bundled with an original hand towel will be offered for a limited time at participating drugstores in Tokyo.

Campaign period:

Sales will begin sequentially from January 26, 2026.

Available while supplies last.

Participating retailers:

Matsumoto Kiyoshi, Don Quijote, Sundrug, Takeya, Universal Drug, Bic Camera, Daikoku Drug, Tomod's, Sapporo Drug Store, Welcia Pharmacy, Tsuruha Drug, Sugi Drug, Amano Drug

Note: Please note that the campaign may not be available at all locations and will mainly be conducted at stores near major tourist areas.

Limited-Edition Hand Towel Featuring Traditional Japanese Designs

As a limited-time and limited-quantity gift, customers will receive an original hand towel featuring Strong Wakamoto blended into traditional Japanese designs.

The hand towels come with four randomly selected designs: geisha, ukiyo-e, traditional Japanese patterns, and sumo wrestlers.

The classic Wakamoto bottle shape is gently worked into the design, creating a look that is unique and easy to recognize. Made from soft microfiber material, the hand towel is suitable for everyday use and also works well as a decorative item. It is a perfect choice for both personal use and as a souvenir.

Campaign Featured on YouTube

Details of the campaign are also introduced on YouTube by popular travel YouTuber Alan, who shares information about traveling in Japan.

The campaign appears in his video "How to Navigate Tokyo's Shinjuku Station Maze! A Fun and Delicious Day in Alan's Journey."

Video URL:

https://youtu.be/azZpRI75QkI



Alan (Alan Channel / 阿倫頻道) is a Taiwan region-born YouTuber based in Japan. Known for his friendly personality and humorous style, he has gained a large following both in Japan and overseas. His videos introducing Japanese travel destinations, food, and Made-in-Japan products are especially popular among Taiwanese viewers interested in Japan, earning him recognition as a trusted source of Japan-related information.

Alan Channel / 阿倫頻道:

https://www.youtube.com/@AlanChannelJP

Comment from the Company

Takuma Kato, Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

"To enjoy everyday life and to fully enjoy a trip to Japan, maintaining good digestive health is very important. Japan offers many delicious foods such as sushi, tempura, ramen, udon, and yakiniku. However, overeating or sudden changes in diet during travel can sometimes cause discomfort and affect your condition.

Strong Wakamoto can be a reliable partner for your journey, helping support your digestive health while traveling. Just as a mobile battery keeps your smartphone fully charged, Strong Wakamoto helps maintain the 'stamina' of your stomach and intestines.

We hope you will continue to enjoy Strong Wakamoto and take this opportunity to bring home a special gift as a memorable reminder of your time in Japan, along with our sincere gratitude."

About Wakamoto Pharmaceutical

Founded in 1929 with the launch of its first product, Wakamoto, Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. began as one of Japan's pioneering companies in the field of self-medication. Since then, the company has continued to develop its business across three core pillars: pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and global operations.

Drawing on nearly a century of experience and expertise, Wakamoto Pharmaceutical remains committed to contributing to the creation and advancement of a healthy and prosperous society.

Company Profile

Head Office: 2-2-2 Nihonbashi-Honcho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

President & CEO: Arata Igarashi

Established: April 1929

Industry: Manufacturing

Website: https://www.wakamoto-pharm.co.jp/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/avan_wkmt

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wakamoto_gwt/

About Strong Wakamoto

Strong Wakamoto is a flagship long-selling product of Wakamoto Pharmaceutical and has been trusted by generations of customers since its launch in 1929. As a reliable partner in daily health support, it has long been used to help people maintain their physical condition and enjoy a more comfortable everyday life.

Key Features

Supports digestive health

Strong Wakamoto helps support intestinal function and promote digestion, contributing to a well-balanced digestive environment. It is commonly used to help manage everyday digestive discomfort, supporting a more comfortable daily life.

Supports daily nutrition

Containing a rich blend of gentle, body-friendly ingredients such as yeast and lactic acid bacteria, Strong Wakamoto is suitable for daily nutritional support, especially for people with unbalanced diets.

SOURCE Wakamoto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.