Get Ready for 11.11! Comfee Brings Big Savings and Handy Perks

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the much-anticipated Double 11 shopping festival sweeps across Malaysia, the spirit of celebration and smart spending fills the air once again! For Malaysian consumers seeking to elevate their everyday comfort and style, this season offers the ultimate chance to save big. Comfee is rolling out an exciting lineup of irresistible discounts, exclusive bundles, and limited-time surprises across major platforms, making it the perfect moment for shoppers to upgrade their homes. From cooling solutions built for tropical living to appliances that bring effortless convenience, Comfee invites every Malaysian home to embrace a smarter, cozier lifestyle at unbeatable Double 11 prices.

From November 1 to November 11, Comfee is turning up the savings with irresistible deals on the Gusto inverter air conditioner series. Shoppers can unlock a series of special deals during the Double 11 Sale:

The highlight offer — Gusto 1.0HP , now drops from RM1,359 to RM799!

across other models, with available. A RM50 shipping subsidy and professional installation service is provided for free to ensure every customer enjoys a hassle-free delivery and setup from start to finish.

For this year's Double 11 Festival, Comfee highlights the Gusto inverter air conditioner as the go-to choice for shoppers. Gusto pairs smart energy savings with practical features that reduce running costs and maintenance needs.

Control your AC with just an APP on your phone: By automatically turning on/off from 15km away and customize cooling mode by needs, a comfy and cooling summer just at your ease.

Powered by ECO+, equipped with AI Algorithm, Comfee Gusto inverter AC achieves over 30% energy savings, it helps users reduce electricity costs while maintaining comfort in the whole summer.

The built-in Active Clean+ self-cleaning system performs a 42-minute deep frost-cleaning cycle to maintain a fresh and healthy environment.

Engineered for durability, Gusto features a reliable PCB with UV conformal coating that improves anti-corrosion capability and a wide voltage range of 80V–265V to ensure stable performance under power fluctuations.

With golden coating on both the aircon and compressor, it makes Gusto more resistant in oxidation & corrosion and furnish a steadier and long-lasting working environment, efficiently preventing bacteria from breeding and spreading.

Join Comfee this 11.11 to claim campaign prices, enjoy shipping and installation support, and bring home a smarter cooling solution. Visit the Comfee Official Stores, just a click away to grab limited-time offers and smarter cooling experience!

