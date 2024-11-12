Get Started with RCS: Sinch Makes Messaging Simple and Scalable for Businesses Worldwide

ATLANTA and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch [Sinch AB (publ) – (XSTO: SINCH)], which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its Customer Communications Cloud, is excited to announce that RCS can now be provisioned using our Sinch Customer Dashboard, expanding the number of tools available for businesses to get started with RCS quickly and seamlessly. With its suite of APIs and user-friendly solutions, Sinch is helping businesses take advantage of RCS at scale, making messaging more interactive, engaging, and accessible.

Sinch is simplifying RCS onboarding, offering multiple pathways to help businesses start sending branded and rich messages. To begin sending RCS, businesses need to set up an RCS Agent and secure approvals from Google and/or mobile network operators. Sinch makes this process seamless and convenient, giving customers various options for integrating RCS into their communication strategies or platforms:

Sinch Customer Dashboard: Our user-friendly interface enables easy management of RCS Agents and business messaging, from setup to monitoring, all in one place.



Sinch Provisioning API: For businesses seeking a programmatic solution to build into their own platform and systems, the Provisioning API allows effortless provisioning of RCS Agents and accounts, expediting the launch of RCS campaigns for clients.

With these options, Sinch empowers Application Service Providers (ASPs), resellers, and direct brands to efficiently adopt RCS and elevate customer experiences while ensuring compliance with data privacy and security standards.

"We're thrilled to improve the tools available to make RCS accessible to our customers," says Miriam Liszewski, RCS Commercial Product Manager at Sinch. "What our customers really love is how simple it is to get up and running whether it's the user-friendly dashboard experience or the flexibility of integrating Provisioning API. Any business looking to take their customer communications to the next level can register today and start sending in launched markets or get ready to send in markets where operator coverage is imminent."

With RCS Upscale, customers can seamlessly transition from SMS to RCS, and RCS with Sinch's Conversation API is a feature-complete product that supports the full RCS journey from simple text messaging to conversational experiences. Our campaign and chatbot friendly applications also enable businesses to create RCS outbound and conversational experiences. With the right products and onboarding tools built for scale, businesses can now unlock the full RCS experience, transforming every message into an experience, and truly connect with their customers. Sinch empowers businesses to engage in dynamic, real-time communications with audiences like never before.

