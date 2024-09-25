Get To Know Severe Asthma: The Chronic, Life-Threatening Condition Affecting 7-11% Adults In Asian Countries

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asthma is well-known as a common respiratory condition. But did you know that there exists a life-threatening type of the condition called severe asthma, that requires specialised, multidisciplinary treatment to manage?

Severe asthma is estimated to affect 7% to 11% of adults in Asian countries[i], while worldwide the condition affects 3%-10% of adults with asthma.[ii] Globally, severe asthma causes 1,000 deaths daily[iii]. While its prevalence in Malaysia has not been quantified, many patients in the country battle severe asthma regularly.

Patients with severe asthma face challenging and often unpredictable symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, wheezing, and coughing.[iv] They also suffer intense asthma attacks which can occur frequently, impairing the patient's quality of life. Among children living with severe asthma, the symptoms also include speech limitation and sleep disturbance for at least one night per week.[v]

Severe asthma is different from other types of asthma, where more targeted, specialised treatment is required to manage the symptoms and curb asthma attacks. If not managed consistently, severe asthma can cause serious impairment in a person's life. Patients need the right, consistent treatment and specialist attention to manage this condition.

Early diagnosis is key to managing severe asthma

Early diagnosis of severe asthma is essential for patients to start their treatment plan sooner, leading to better management of their symptoms. Catching the severity in its early stages helps initiate tailored treatment options faster, improving the patient's quality of life.

Dedicated clinics for severe asthma that operate in the country often provide specialised care from medical experts from different disciplines, such as doctors and respiratory pharmacists. These clinics also offer other dedicated services to aid the diagnosis and management of severe asthma.

These services include diagnosis tests, such as spirometry or lung function tests, or a FeNO test (fractional exhaled nitric oxide) that can be conducted to determine lung inflammation. Other available tests include allergen testing and sleep study which may be required in a certain subgroup of patients.

Taking control of severe asthma

Severe asthma can be difficult for patients manage, as the condition generally does not respond well to usual asthma treatments. Symptoms of asthma are also harder to control with inhalers, even if the dosage is increased. This can be due to several causes, including the nature of the disease itself. Patients may require more specialised treatment to control the symptoms and reduce asthma attacks, such as biologic treatments.[vi]

Patients are also advised to consistently monitor their condition and track the symptoms that occur to better anticipate their needs and form more effective treatment plans together with their doctor.

Patients who suffer severe asthma attacks are encouraged to consult a healthcare professional for proper management of the condition.

SOURCE AstraZeneca