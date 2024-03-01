Getac enhances its range of versatile Android devices with launch of AI-ready fully rugged tablet

New 8-inch ZX80 fully rugged tablet combines compact design and a highly customisable specification with the flexible benefits of Android for optimal productivity in the field

News in brief:

The new lightweight Getac ZX80 brings the versatility of Android to challenging field environments like those found in the utilities, manufacturing and transportation industries.

A highly configurable design enables customers to tailor the ZX80 to their exact needs and use cases.

The ZX80 comes with Android 13 pre-installed and supports multiple Android OS upgrades, enabling users to embrace new features in a timely manner.

TAIPEI, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac today announced the launch of the AI-ready ZX80, a new 8-inch fully rugged tablet, powered by the versatile Android operating system. The announcement expands and diversifies Getac's portfolio of Android devices, giving customers in industries such as utilities, manufacturing and transportation even more choice when selecting rugged solutions to solve day-to-day challenges and boost productivity and efficiency.

Lightweight yet rugged design

The ZX80 has been purpose-built to thrive in challenging work environments, from busy warehouses and logistics hubs to remote field locations and outdoor facilities. Its lightweight form factor (590g), wide operating temperature range (-29°C to 63°C) and bright 1,000 nit 16:10 aspect ratio screen makes it particularly well suited to key tasks such as forklift truck operation and UAV control, where device performance and reliability are critical to success. MIL-STD-810H certification, IP67 certification and 6ft drop resistance further ensure it can easily stand up to the rigours of intensive field work.

For users who need full-shift functionality while working away from charging facilities, the ZX80 is also compatible with Getac's hot-swappable battery technology, enabling users to switch additional batteries quickly and easily while in the field, saving precious time and preventing disruption.

Highly configurable for optimal versatility

Getac understands that every use case is unique, which is why the ZX80's highly configurable design offers extensive flexibility when it comes to building a specification that matches customers' needs as effectively as possible.

Key features include a dual SIM design (one physical SIM and one eSIM), which allows for rapid switching between carrier networks, while Wi-Fi 6E 802.11ax, Bluetooth v5.2, and optional dedicated GPS offer rapid data transfer and location positioning capabilities. Depending on customer requirements, the ZX80 can also be configured with 4G/5G LTE, NFC, and a barcode reader to fit different applications as needed.

AI-ready performance

The ZX80's Qualcomm QCS6490 processor delivers astonishing performance at lower power levels, making it ideally suited to a host of IoT industrial field applications and commercial use cases. The tablet is also AI-ready, taking advantage of Qualcomm's AI Engine to offer on-device machine learning and the ability to run AI use cases whilst maintaining battery life. To maximise the potential AI capabilities, the ZX80 incorporates 12GB LPDDR5 memory. The ZX80 comes with Android 13 pre-installed and is upgradeable to future Android OS releases, enabling users to embrace new AI features as soon as they become available.

Supported by a comprehensive range of dedicated accessories and software

Like all Getac devices, the ZX80 is compatible with a comprehensive range of dedicated accessories, peripherals and software, helping users maximise device functionality in different industry scenarios. This includes third party secure vehicle docks for optimal vehicle/forklift truck use, hand strap, stylus and high-capacity hot swappable batteries for enhanced usability in the field, and 65W USB-C adaptor and docking station for efficient use in the office. Customers can also efficiently manage their Android tablets through pre-installed Getac software solutions, including the new Log Tool, deployXpress, enrollXpress, GDMS, Driving Safety Utility and OEMConfig.

"The Android platform continues to evolve and expand throughout the industrial sector, offering new ways to solve key challenges and enhance business operations," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "With the launch of the ZX80, we're giving our Android customers even more choice when it comes to selecting the right rugged solution for their needs and enabling them to capitalise on the versatility of Android in environments and scenarios where it wouldn't otherwise be possible."

The new ZX80 is available in March. For more information, visit www.getac.com

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac's solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defence, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. For more information, visit: http://www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Getac and Getac logo are trademarks of Getac Holdings Corporation or its affiliates. Other brands or trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Getac Technology Corporation.

SOURCE Getac