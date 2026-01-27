Getinge Q4 and Full-Year Report 2025: Organic growth and solid cash flow to end the year

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We succeeded in growing organically, delivering a record-breaking fourth quarter and organic growth at the upper end of our forecast, 4.9% for the full year," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge.

Higher demand for consumables for ECLS-therapy in the quarter and in Acute Care Therapies contributed to Getinge's performance. Sales were also strong in Transplant Care and ventilators. Surgical Workflows continued to strengthen its market-leading position in operating tables and enters 2026 with robust order bookings. In general, sales are more volatile between quarters for Life Science, which grew organically for the full-year despite the weaker end.

"Despite headwinds from tariffs and currency effects for the full-year 2025 of more than SEK 1 billion compared with last year, we maintained adjusted EBITA margin for the full-year in line with 2024 and deliver a solid cash flow. Excluding effects from currency and tariffs, adjusted EBITA margin was 20.3% in the quarter and 16.0% for the full year, which is considerably higher than last year. This confirms the positive trend in underlying profitability thanks to our sustained focus on price adjustments, productivity and cost control," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge.

Getinge's intensive development efforts have resulted in several important product launches during the quarter.

"One example is Automatiq, the next generation of sterile reprocessing automation systems using smart robotics, which will ultimately lead to safer and more efficient processes. The system is requested by customers, and we have already received the first orders. The ambition is to accelerate development efforts of new products over the coming years which will further strengthen our competitiveness," says Perjos.

Getinge continued to make progress in regulatory compliance. Rotaflow consumables in ECLS received EU MDR approval and the iCast covered stent received PMA for two additional versions, which enhances Getinge's competitiveness in the US.

"European deliveries of our intra-aortic balloon pump Cardiosave, which had its CE certificate reinstated in the fall, are expected to start in the second quarter of 2026. We pushed this date due to a delay in shipment of critical components," Perjos explains and adds that order intake for Cardiosave is strong and that there is clear market demand.

"We demonstrated during the year that we are well positioned in priority product categories. In addition, stable healthcare needs and the continued willingness of hospitals to invest are creating favorable conditions for long-term growth."

There's currently high geopolitical uncertainty however based on underlying demand, Getinge expects organic sales growth of 3–5% in 2026.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks to all our customers and employees for their important 2025 efforts in continuing creating value for clinical staff and patients," says Perjos.

October – December 2025 in brief

Net sales increased organically by 1.2% (9.2) and the order intake rose by 2.3% organically (7.4)

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 5,037 M (5,604) and the margin was 49.5% (50.6)

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 1,809 M (2,143) and the margin 17.8% (19.4)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.45 (5.28)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 1,190 M (1,693)

January – December 2025 in brief

Net sales increased organically by 4.9% (4.9) and the order intake rose by 3.5% organically (6.3)

Adjusted gross profit amounted to SEK 17,607 M (17,409) and the margin was 50.4% (50.1)

Adjusted EBITA was SEK 4,880 M (4,869) and the margin 14.0% (14.0)

Adjusted earnings per share amounted to SEK 11.29 (11.73)

Free cash flow amounted to SEK 2,652 M (3,284)

A dividend per share of SEK 4.75 (4.60) is proposed

This information is such that Getinge AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 27, 2026, at 08:00 am CET.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs approximately 12,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

