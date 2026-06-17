giga! launches gigaFLEX+, a new youth plan with unlimited AI access

Comes with free AI access, a monthly bubble tea, 800GB of regional 5G data and 22GB roaming

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- giga! today launched gigaFLEX+, as part of its gigaSURPRISE campaign, a new mobile plan for youths who are always connected, whether they're studying, creating content, gaming, travelling or hanging out with friends.

More than just a data plan, gigaFLEX+ was designed around what youths value today – helping them learn, create, stay connected and enjoy more of the things they love. By bringing together meaningful benefits in one plan, gigaFLEX+ delivers value, exclusively for customers aged 15 to 29.

"Youths are one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving segments in Singapore, particularly in their adoption of AI, with usage rates 35% higher than the rest of our customer base. These insights helped shape gigaFLEX+, our latest plan created to support the way youths learn, create and stay connected today," said Vikas Chanani, Vice President, Multibrand and MVNO Partnerships, StarHub.

The plan includes:

Free gigaAI subscription with unlimited access to leading AI models including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, all in one place. Whether it's for studying, creating content, brainstorming ideas or everyday tasks, users can tap into a range of AI tools to get the help they need, plus enjoy 300 image generations every month.

with unlimited access to leading AI models including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, all in one place. Whether it's for studying, creating content, brainstorming ideas or everyday tasks, users can tap into a range of AI tools to get the help they need, plus enjoy 300 image generations every month. 800GB of 5G data across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand that can be rolled over monthly

across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand that can be rolled over monthly 22GB monthly roaming data , including 12GB Asia Roaming and 10GB International Roaming.

, including 12GB Asia Roaming and 10GB International Roaming. One free PlayMade bubble tea every month

Something to celebrate (for the first 9,999 of you)

To celebrate the launch, the first 9,999 customers who sign up for gigaFLEX+ can enjoy the plan at $13.90/month for the first 12 months. After the promotional period, the plan will renew at $19.90/month.

gigaFLEX+ is available exclusively to customers aged 15 to 29, with eligibility automatically verified via Singpass during sign-up. Visit giga.com.sg or download the giga app to sign up.

About giga!

giga! is Singapore's fully-digital mobile service, created to provide consumers with a better, simpler, and more intuitive mobile experience across products, features, payment modes, delivery tracking, digital engagement, and customer service. 5G powered by Singapore's Fastest Network, our contract-free plans provide heaps of data, talktime and SMS to meet the needs of heavy data users, at an attractive price. Keeping customers at the core of our innovation, we offer the market's only Free Rollover Data advantage for all plans, gigaRoam for maximum convenience while travelling, and the giga! app for the ultimate freedom to send gifts and customise their experience – as little or as much as they want. giga! 5G Feels Good. Join the giga! experience today at www.giga.com.sg.

SOURCE giga!