Gigs Enters Asia-Pacific with Landmark ShopBack Partnership, Powering Embedded Travel Connectivity to Asia-Pacific's Leading Rewards Platform

Launch marks Gigs' first major Asia-Pacific customer and one of the most ambitious embedded connectivity rollouts in the region, as the company extends its category leadership from the US, Europe and Latin America into Asia-Pacific.

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gigs, the operating system for mobile services and the global leader in embedded connectivity, today announced its expansion into Asia-Pacific through a landmark partnership with ShopBack, the region's leading rewards platform. The agreement makes ShopBack Gigs' first major APAC customer and enables the launch of a fully integrated travel eSIM embedded natively within the ShopBack app.

The deal is a strategic milestone in Gigs' global expansion, following sustained growth across the US, Europe and Latin America, where the company has established itself as the platform of choice for fintechs and consumer technology companies adding connectivity to their product suite. Gigs' customers include Revolut, Klarna, OnePay, NETGEAR, Nubank and more, representing a combined distribution footprint of over 850 million users. Backed by Ribbit Capital, Google and Y Combinator, Gigs has raised $100 million to date.

ShopBack users can now discover, activate and manage their eSIM entirely within the ShopBack app with no redirects to third-party sites. The offering follows a "one eSIM for life" model: once downloaded, a single eSIM works in over 160 countries, with users able to top up data at any time and earn Cashback on every purchase. Users can also share eSIMs with travel companions directly from within the ShopBack app. The service launches today across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan region, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and Germany.

"ShopBack is exactly the kind of partner that defines what Gigs is built for: a platform with massive scale, deep user trust, and a genuine commitment to go further for its customers. Bringing embedded connectivity to one of Asia-Pacific's most active shopping platforms is a landmark moment for us, not just as our first major partnership in the region, but as a validation that every great consumer product can and should include connectivity." — Rafa Plantier, Vice President of Growth, Gigs

Asia-Pacific sits at the intersection of the world's most advanced fintech ecosystems and consumer super-apps. Its mobile-first infrastructure and appetite for frictionless digital experiences make it uniquely positioned to become the global leader in embedded connectivity adoption.

For ShopBack, adding native connectivity deepens its position in the travel vertical, one of the platform's key categories. By embedding travel eSIMs directly into its app, ShopBack deepens engagement, becoming not just the platform users rely on to get more out of every trip, but the one they turn to from the moment they land.

"Travel is a key category for ShopBack and connectivity is a fundamental part of that experience. We already help users get more out of every trip when they plan and book, now we want that to carry through from the moment they land. Being connected should not be a luxury, it is truly essential. Not having to hunt down a local SIM or worry about roaming fees the moment you arrive: that is exactly what making every trip more rewarding looks like." — Neetesh Pansare, Director, New Verticals, ShopBack

Gigs expects to announce additional APAC customers in the year ahead, with its target segments including fintechs, multi-service super-apps, enterprise ecommerce platforms, travel platforms, and airlines.

About Gigs

Gigs, the operating system for mobile services, empowers tech companies to seamlessly embed connectivity into their offerings in weeks. By bundling phone plans and travel data with their core services, Gigs' customers can increase stickiness and unlock a new recurring revenue stream with digital mobile experiences that create meaningful value for consumers. Gigs' end-to-end platform provides everything brands like Revolut, Klarna, Nubank and OnePay need to launch and operate their own multi-market mobile service: premium connectivity, a hosted checkout, billing, subscription management, analytics, and AI-powered customer service. Backed by Ribbit Capital, Google, Y Combinator, Speedinvest and BoxGroup, Gigs was founded by Hermann Frank and Dennis Bauer in 2020. For more information, visit gigs.com.

About ShopBack

The ShopBack Group is Asia-Pacific's leading shopping, rewards, and payments platform operating across 13 markets. In 2025, the Group continued its global growth with its expansion into North America.

Driven by the vision to make every day more rewarding, ShopBack is dedicated to saving members money and time, and delivering delight every day. The platform also enables merchants and brands to engage with their members in a cost-effective manner.

Founded in 2014, ShopBack now powers over US$5.5 billion in annual sales for over 20,000 online and in-store partners. Facilitating upwards of half a million transactions daily, ShopBack continues to provide value to both members and merchants through its innovative offerings. Notably, its payment solution, ShopBack Pay, offers members a convenient and rewarding payment option at checkout. For more information, visit shopback.com.

SOURCE Gigs