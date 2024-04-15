GILEAD SCIENCES JOIN FORCES WITH WORLD HEPATITIS ALLIANCE AND EXPERTS TO AWARD US$4 MILLION ALL4LIVER GRANT FOR VIRAL HEPATITIS ELIMINATION BY 2030, INCLUDING TWO COMMUNITY LED INITIATIVES IN HONG KONG

-- Gilead Awards US$4 Million Globally (Excluding the United States) Through The Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant --

-- World Hepatitis Alliance Supports Global Expansion of Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant by Joining Grant Review Committee --

-- Hong Kong Liver Foundation and Hong Kong Liver Transplant Patients' Association Receive The Grant to Launch Innovative Projects Addressing Viral Hepatitis in Hong Kong --

HONG KONG, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD), announced a global distribution of US$4 million through its ALL4LIVER Grant ("Grant") to support community-backed innovative projects associated with hepatitis C, hepatitis B, and hepatitis D in conjunction with the World Hepatitis Summit ("Summit"). An official announcement was made at a Gilead-hosted symposium titled "Partnering for Global Health Equity: Case Studies from Around the World," held during the World Hepatitis Summit ("Summit") in Lisbon from 9th to 11th April, 2024.

Out of 71 organizations awarded the 2023 Grant, 10 are from Asia including two non-profit organizations from Hong Kong: Hong Kong Liver Foundation and Hong Kong Liver Transplant Patients' Association. These recipients are selected by an independent external review panel of global experts, including the World Hepatitis Alliance ("WHA"). This collaboration extends WHA's longstanding partnership with Gilead to further the Grant's ambition of supporting community-led efforts and catalyzing viral hepatitis elimination efforts.

In Hong Kong, where epidemiological studies have revealed a prevalence of 7.2% and 0.3% for hepatitis B and hepatitis C infection in the general population, equating to approximately 540,000 HBV cases and 22,000 HCV cases[1]. The data demonstrates that to achieve viral hepatitis elimination in Hong Kong, addressing the unmet needs associated with viral hepatitis is crucial. The grant funding will empower the two organizations to launch innovative projects aimed at driving testing, improving linkage to care, and elevating viral hepatitis on the public health agenda.

Hong Kong Liver Foundation, established in 1995, will utilize the funding to organize the largest city-wide liver health screening program. The initiative aims to heighten public awareness, promote early detection, and instill a culture of proactive management for HBV. The other grantee, The Hong Kong Liver Transplant Patients' Association (HKLTPA), plans to launch a comprehensive campaign disseminating accurate information and raising awareness of viral hepatitis in the community. The campaign will leverage online and offline channels to provide easily understandable health information and share inspiring patient stories, fostering collaboration and awareness for HBV screening services in Hong Kong.

"The Hong Kong Liver Foundation is honored to be a recipient of the ALL4LIVER Grant from Gilead Sciences. With this funding, we are embarking on a comprehensive campaign contributing to early detection and proactive management of HBV. We believe that through this initiative, we can make a significant impact on the liver health landscape in Hong Kong, raising awareness and ensuring that individuals receive timely care and support." said Prof. Man-fung Yuen, Chairman of Research Committee & Community Service Program Committee, The Hong Kong Liver Foundation.

"With the World Health Organization's 2030 goal to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat fast approaching, the need for a multi-stakeholder approach is more urgent than ever. Hepatitis, especially HBV, remains a significant public health burden in Hong Kong and concerted effort from various sectors is essential. With the ALL4LIVER Grant, we're proud to join forces with our community partners more closely, nurturing innovative solutions specifically tailored to local challenges. Together, we envision a future where the burden of hepatitis is a thing of the past, and healthcare is truly accessible to all," said Stanley Li, General Manager, Hong Kong, Singapore & Malaysia.

Notably, this marks the second cycle of the Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant in Asia. Since 2021, the Grant has been supporting campaigns led by local community organizations in Asia, aimed at driving testing, sharing knowledge of viral hepatitis, and raising awareness of the disease. The 2023 Grant recipients span regions including Africa, South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. The US$4 million funding will be committed to community-backed innovative projects that address unmet needs associated with hepatitis C, hepatitis B, and hepatitis D by tackling stigma and discrimination, while simultaneously supporting efforts to achieve the elimination of viral hepatitis elimination as a public health concern.

For more information about Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant and former grantees, please visit https://www.gileadall4liver.com/

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Hong Kong Liver Foundation

The Hong Kong Liver Foundation was established in 1995 to raise public awareness of viral hepatitis which will ultimately lead to improved diagnosis and treatment rates. The Foundation also aims to reduce stigma and discrimination associated with the infection through public education.

About the ALL4LIVER Grant

Gilead Sciences launched the ALL4LIVER Grant in 2021, a biennial grant designed to empower local communities and the fight against viral hepatitis. The ALL4LIVER Grant program aims to support projects initiated by local communities in Africa, South America, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and North America (excluding the United States) to work towards the WHO goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-30.

[1] The Viral Hepatitis Control Office (VHCO). Hong Kong Viral Hepatitis Action Plan 2020 – 2024. https://www.hepatitis.gov.hk/doc/action_plan/Action%20Plan_Full%20Version_PDF_en.pdf

