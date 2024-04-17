GILEAD SCIENCES JOIN FORCES WITH WORLD HEPATITIS ALLIANCE AND EXPERTS TO AWARD US$4 MILLION ALL4LIVER GRANT FOR VIRAL HEPATITIS ELIMINATION BY 2030, INCLUDING TWO INNOVATIVE INITIATIVES IN ASIA

— Gilead Awards US$4 Million Globally (Excluding the United States) Through the Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant —

HANOI, Vietnam, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD), announced a global distribution of US$4 million through its ALL4LIVER Grant ("Grant") to support community-backed innovative projects associated with hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), and hepatitis D (HDV). An official announcement was made at a Gilead-hosted symposium titled "Partnering for Global Health Equity: Case Studies from Around the World," held during the World Hepatitis Summit ("Summit") in Lisbon.

Out of 71 organizations awarded the 2023 Grant, two non-profit organizations from Vietnam have been honored: Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology and Vietnam Viral Hepatitis Alliance. The two recipients are selected by an independent external review panel of global experts, including the World Hepatitis Alliance ("WHA"). This collaboration extends WHA's longstanding partnership with Gilead to further the Grant's ambition of supporting community-led efforts and catalyzing viral hepatitis elimination efforts.

Recent estimation by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health, Centre for Disease Analysis and the World Health Organization reported that one out of 11 people in Vietnam live with a chronic infection of HBV or HCV.[1] More than 70% of persons living with hepatitis B do not know their infection status in Vietnam and more than 95% of diagnosed HBV cases are untreated in Vietnam.[2] Despite the availability of affordable strategies for HBV management and prevention of disease progression, barriers to implementation of effective screening and diagnostic programs remain a challenge. The data demonstrates that to achieve viral hepatitis elimination in the region, addressing the unmet needs associated with viral hepatitis is crucial. The grant funding will empower the two organizations to launch innovative projects aimed at creating awareness, driving testing, improving linkage to care, and elevating viral hepatitis on the public health agenda.

Vietnam Viral Hepatitis Alliance, a not-for-profit organization, will utilize the funding to initiate the DETECT-B program. The initiative aims to implement an evidence-based and scalable intervention to promote HBV testing, linkage to care and treatment in primary care settings and will be piloted in Ho Chi Minh City.

The other grantee, Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, plans to address the lack of a digital platform for accurate and reliable information which is readily accessible by the public and HBV patients. They will develop an HBV care app, in partnership with Vietnamese liver health experts to better support linkage to care and adherence to care. Features include providing educational package with accessible information on patient lab tests, prescription, and appropriate dosage, tracking key health indicators and offering tailored recommendations and enabling direct communication with physicians to improve health behaviors based on an individual's health indicators input.

"The Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology is honored to be a recipient of the ALL4LIVER Grant from Gilead Sciences. We believe that by enhancing the early detection and proactive management of HBV, we can improve the awareness and thus the treatment environment of people living with viral hepatitis. We are confident that with the support of this funding, we can capitalize on digital solutions to increase diagnosis and linkage to care of persons living with HBV and improve health outcomes," said Prof Dao Van Long, Vice President of Scientific Committee, Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

"With the World Health Organization's 2030 goal to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat fast approaching, the need for a multi-stakeholder approach is more urgent than ever. Hepatitis remains a significant public health burden in the region and concerted effort from various sectors is essential. With the ALL4LIVER Grant, we're proud to join forces with our community partners and academic institutions more closely, nurturing innovative solutions specifically tailored to local challenges. Together, we envision a future where the burden of hepatitis is a thing of the past, and healthcare is truly accessible to all," said Deepshikha Kiyawat, General Manager, Gilead Global Patient Solutions, South East and Central Asia.

Notably, this marks the second cycle of the Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant in Asia. Since 2021, the Grant has been supporting campaigns led by local community organizations, aimed at driving testing, sharing knowledge of viral hepatitis, and raising awareness of the disease. The 2023 Grant recipients span regions including Africa, South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America. The US$4 million funding will be committed to community-backed innovative projects that address unmet needs associated with HBV, HCV, and HDV by tackling stigma and discrimination, while simultaneously supporting efforts to achieve the elimination of viral hepatitis elimination as a public health concern.

For more information about Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant and former grantees, please visit https://www.gileadall4liver.com/

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

About the Vietnam Viral Hepatitis Alliance

The Vietnam Viral Hepatitis Alliance (V-VHA) was established in December 2014 in the USA, gaining tax-exempt public charity status in June 2015. Recognized as an international non-governmental organization (NGO) by Vietnam's Department of State in July 2017, V-VHA is committed to realizing a hepatitis-free Vietnam. Our mission is to catalyze and facilitate the development, funding, and collaborative execution of impactful public health initiatives in Vietnam to address the significant challenges posed by hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV).

About the Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology (IGH)

The Institute of Gastroenterology and Hepatology (IGH) is a scientific and technological organization founded in 2018 with the mission to conduct research and provide training activities in gastroenterology and hepatology field. With a team of high-quality human resources and the guidance of leading experts in the field, IGH conducted many domestic studies as well as collaborate in many international multi-center studies. IGH also has developed and released many educational materials, organized health consultation events, developed mobile apps for patients which significantly contributed to enhancing patients' awareness, knowledge and behavior.

About the ALL4LIVER Grant

Gilead Sciences launched the ALL4LIVER Grant in 2021, a biennial grant designed to empower local communities and the fight against viral hepatitis. The ALL4LIVER Grant program aims to support projects initiated by local communities in Africa, South America, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and North America (excluding the United States) to work towards the WHO goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-30.

