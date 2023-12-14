GK H-SUMMIT to Open Ultimate Wellness Getaway MUWA NISEKO, New Concept for Enjoying Niseko

NISEKO, Japan, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

- Complete Overview of Guest Rooms, Two Restaurants, and Infinity "Onsen" Hot Spa for Luxurious Wellness Experience -

MUWA NISEKO, operated by GK H-SUMMIT, will finally open its doors on Friday, December 15, unveiling the full outline of its luxurious wellness platform. The following is an overview of the two dining options that offer the ultimate world-renowned gourmet experience, 113 luxury guest rooms, including ski-in/ski-out guest rooms, and an infinity "onsen" hot spa commanding spectacular views of Mount Yotei.

Photos: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107975/202312084032/_prw_PI1fl_Df1WrJ4n.png

Two dining options for ultimate gastronomic experience:

- Italian All Day Dining HITO by TACUBO

A restaurant produced by Daisuke Takubo, owner-chef of TACUBO, which has been awarded one star by the MICHELIN Guide Tokyo for six consecutive years since 2017.

The dishes created by the chef, including meat dishes dynamically grilled over a wood fire, are authentic Italian cuisine that expresses the human connection between the customer and the producer. Ingredients are selected from all over Japan, primarily from various regions in Hokkaido, and are prepared in a simple and natural way.

The signature dish is the Tokachi Herb Beef Sirloin Wood-Fired Steak. This steak is cooked slowly over a wood fire, a natural heat source. The surface is crispy, and when a guest bites into it, his/her taste buds are filled with the succulent juices of the meat. The wood-fired Tokachi herb beef, tender and packed with the flavor of meat, captivates the senses the moment one tastes it.

During bar time, specialty cocktails with Italian elements from TACUBO, four signature cocktails expressing MUWA NISEKO's concepts, and signature mocktails representing the four seasons in Japan are available. Please enjoy them during a visit.

- Traditional Japanese Fine Dining Sukiyaki HIYAMA

A long-established sukiyaki and shabu-shabu restaurant with its main location in Ningyocho, awarded one star by the Michelin Guide Tokyo for 10 consecutive years since 2011.

Enjoy the harmony of exquisite flavors of Hokkaido's bounty of ingredients and the historic taste of Sukiyaki HIYAMA, a Tokyo tradition, surrounded by the magnificent nature of Niseko.

Their signature dish is the Kuroge Wagyu Beef Sukiyaki Course. Enjoy the quality and flavor of top select Kuroge Wagyu beef, including Yonezawa Beef, which was first purchased at an auction in the Tokyo market by the original Sukiyaki HIYAMA, and carefully cooked with its original "warishita sukiyaki" stock, backed by tradition.

Relaxing guest rooms combining Japanese tradition with modern essence:

There are 113 luxurious guest rooms in total where guests can enjoy the mystical beauty of Niseko, which changes its expression all year round, and simply relax in peace and quiet. Here are some of the most popular options.

-- 2-Bedroom Suite

With two separate bedrooms, the 2-Bedroom Suite is perfect for families and friends to make memories together. Enjoy cooking in the fully equipped gourmet kitchen and relax after a day of enjoying Niseko's snow on a Time & Style chair, which has been garnering attention for collaborations with world-renowned artists.

-- 2.5-Bedroom Suite with Hot Spring

The 2.5-Bedroom Suite with a Hot Spring has three balconies providing spectacular views of the ski slopes and Hirafu Village from all sides. In addition to the stunning balconies, this suite features a room with an open-air hot spring bath. Guests are invited to enjoy a soak in the open-air bath with spectacular views of Niseko Annupuri. Experience the comfort of home with a spacious living room and a fully equipped bathroom in each of the bedrooms.

-- Signature King Suite Ski-in Ski-out

The Signature King Suite Ski-in Ski-out offers direct access to the Grand Hirafu ski area from the private terrace. Step onto Niseko's famous powder snow slopes without the hassle of lugging heavy ski gear and walking to the lifts. With extra space in the bedroom, this is an ideal room to stay with children.

- Infinity onsen

MUWA NISEKO offers the ultimate relaxation with a holistic approach that benefits the body and mind using all of a guest's senses. Surrender oneself to any of the open-air hot springs with amazing views, and be healed by the spectacular view of Mt. Yotei for a moment of pure relaxation.

Program fee: Rotenburo (open-air) onsen: 8,000 yen / Infinity onsen: 10,000 yen

Session: 75 minutes

*All private hot spring reservations include tea service.

*Reservations are required.

*Only available for guests staying at MUWA NISEKO

About MUWA NISEKO

MUWA is a place where guests can feel infinite harmony. It is a luxury wellness resort immersing guests in the beauty of nature with all five senses throughout the year. Perched on the foot of Niseko's main stage Grand Hirafu, MUWA offers ski-in/ski-out access to the world-class powder snow right from the property. Activities are available year-round, from an infinity onsen with magnificent views of Mt. Yotei, award-winning gastronomy, a relaxation spa, and rooms with outdoor baths, all promising an unparalleled and exquisite wellness experience. MUWA introduces a new standard to experience Niseko.

For full press release: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202312084032-O1-19bXo97Z.pdf

Official website: https://muwaniseko.com

SOURCE MUWA NISEKO (GK H-SUMMIT)